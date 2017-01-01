Please select your home edition
2017 Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta – Entries still available

by Melvyn Steiner today at 5:46 am
Entries are comping in - Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta Greg Dickins
Not got your entry in yet – You still have time to enter the 11th Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta.

You still have time to enter this challenging regatta but please hurry – we do want to make sure the handicappers can do their job properly, so don’t wait, get you entry in now. If you are doing the Long One Lap Dash, 12 or 24 Hour raced, you will still need to register at the RMYC Toronto on either Friday afternoon (2-5) or Saturday morning (0730 – 0930) to collect Sailing Instructions, Pennants, shirts and log sheet. If you are doing the Dinghy Dash or Short One Lap Dash, you can register at the Toronto Amateur Sailing Club between 0900 and 1100.

The Charity Dinner on Friday the 17th, is pretty much booked out, but if you are still looking for tickets, you need to urgently contact Jan Richardson at hcwdinner@rmyctoronto.com.au or call on 0419 902 466. We have some amazing guests lined up to entertain you – Liesl Tesch (Paralympic Gold Medallist), Tom Burton (Laser Olympic Gold Medallist) and Tom Addis (Navigator of Hobart Race Winner – and now record holder, Perpetual Loyal). All of our guests will be interviewed by well-known ABC Newcastle sports commentator Helene O’Neil. So, book your tickets now by emailing Tickets are $55.00 each and must be paid for at time of booking - Credit cards are accepted (Visa and Mastercard).

So, what are you waiting for, get your entry in now – visit website or click here and follow the Heaven Can Wait Entry link. All entrants get a free shirt when they register, but shirts have a lead time and a limited supply – your size may not be available if you leave your entry to the last minute. Best to get it in now if you want the best chance of getting the size you want.

There will be a BBQ breakfast available at the RMYC pre-race on Saturday morning from 0730 and there will also be a BBQ and music preceding the presentations on Sunday February 19. The presentations will commence around 3.00pm and the BBQ will be available from about 12 noon.

The most economic way to enter the Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta, is to take up the fundraising challenge through Everydayhero, and help raise money for this great cause – the Hunter Branch of Cancer Council NSW and more specifically, their Home Help Program that assists recovering and terminal cancer patients who are unable to fulfil their domestic duties because of their condition. By raising funds this way, you can reduce the cost of your regatta entry fee, so get your entry in now, take up the Fund Raising Challenge and be a candidate to win the Fund Raisers Trophy.

As mentioned in my last countdown notice, The Heaven Can Wait 2017 Notice Of Race has been revised (Revision 8, 23 Jan, 2017) to allow Off The Beach boats with a yardstick rating of 97.5 (505 Class) or lower, to compete in the Long One Lap Dash, provided they have their own Chase Boat. This should please a number of past -and potential new participants, wanting to take on the challenge of a full lap race around Lake Macquarie.

Sailing Instructions are available on the website. There will be a pre-race briefing at the RMYC Toronto for the Long One Lap Dash, 12 and 24 hour Races. A further race briefing will be at the Toronto Amateur Sailing Club at 1200 for the Dinghy Dash and Short One Lap Dash events.

Are you up to the challenge - Time waits for nobody?
