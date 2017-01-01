Please select your home edition
2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships - Day 2

by Mike Williams today at 3:39 am
Puddle Jumper - 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships - Day 2 Tom Smeaton
Competitors were greeted with a stiff 20 knot North Easterly as the sun came up on day two of the 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships, but with the forecast of a dying breeze, then rebuilding from the South west, that was exactly what happened.

70 Optis headed out onto the Open and Intermediate course, and by the earlier scheduled start time of 10:30, the wind had already abated to less than 15 knots. With two general recalls for the first race of the day, race officer Greg Sinclair pulled out the black flag to finally get a race underway. With one race in the bag, and the wind dying to a glass out, sailors on all fleets were sent ashore to await the predicted new breeze from the South West.

Lachlan Grogan from Royal Brighton YC notched up a first to bring his score card up from a 26th in the last race of Day One. Current Australian Champion, New South Welshman Jack Ferguson gained a win in race five, and another in race six to bring him within one point of series leader Finn McMahon, who scored a two, three and a tenth, which became his drop after today.

Race six open fleet - 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships - Day 2 © Tom Smeaton
Race six open fleet - 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships - Day 2 © Tom Smeaton



Finn had a good day on the water, playing the pressure up the left hand side in the first race of the day, and getting to the top mark in a comfortable fifth. He was able to sail well for the rest of the race picking up a second by the finish. In the second race, (race five), he was able to sail a consistent race to finish third.

Local RGYC sailor Mason Mahoney followed up his win on day one with another couple of solid performances, with a sixth and a fifth, to be lying seventh overall.

In the Intermediate fleet, Jack Italia sailing Doin The Doo, notched up a two, three, two to be leading going into the last day. Amelia Evenden, sailing Windmill, is only two points behind, having her second first for the series, followed by a nine, six.

Doing the Doo, Bretagne - 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships - Day 2 © Tom Smeaton
Doing the Doo, Bretagne - 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships - Day 2 © Tom Smeaton



Overnight leader from day one, Scarlett Zerbe was happy for her friend Jack to be winning. She said ‘Jack has been sailing very consistently, and sitting back in his boat and hiking when the wind comes up’. Scarlett had a bit of trouble in the breeze, taking on water in a gust on the way to the finish and losing a few places.

Scarlett, sailing Dash, is still in striking distance of first place, providing she puts a good last day together on the final day of racing tomorrow.

On the Green Fleet course, sailors were held ashore until the morning breeze abated. A few games of beach volleyball and a bit of team building passed the time before racing got underway. Local Sailor Jorja Mahoney, sailing Serendipity, was able to hold on to first place overall, but is tied on 14 points apiece with Anna Robinson in Jigglypuff who won the only race held on the green fleet course for the day. Natalie Gleeson in Nat held on to third for race four, and third overall.

