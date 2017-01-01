Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

2017 Fast 40+ Class Round 2i - Slow motion - Hand to hand combat

by Louay Habib today at 3:56 am
Round 2 – FAST40+ Race Circuit © Paul Wyeth / RORC
With virtually now wind in the Solent this morning, the FAST40+ Fleet was kept ashore by PRO Tony Lovell until midday, but it was well worth the wait. A 6 knot northwesterly wind was just about sailable for the start of the first race and by the end of the second, and final race, the breeze piped up to 12 knots to give champagne conditions for the fleet.

The Alex Mills KER40+ Invictus took the first race by a delta of 46 seconds, having read the conditions to a tee. The second race was incredibly close, won by Stuart Whitehead's Carkeek MkII Rebellion by five seconds, with the top eight boats finishing within a minute of each other.

Peter Morton's Carkeek CF40+ Girls on Film is top of the leaderboard having scored two second place finishes today. “It is just so close, you couldn't put an ice cream wafer between the boats.” commented Morty. “One bad hoist or miss one shift and boats pass you, there is no hiding place in the FAST40+ Class.” commented Girls on Film owner, Peter Morton. “Today was all about reading the breeze and staying in good pressure and Dave Lenz on our team did a good job. In the first race Invictus really got it right and got a good win. In the second race, it was incredibly close, right through the fleet. Tomorrow's Round the Island Race is going to be very interesting, one thing we definitely want to avoid is hitting the wreck off The Needles, I have done it twice and I don't want to do it again!”

Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkII Rebellion won the last race to finish the day in second place. “All of the boats have come on this year, which is making for fantastic racing.” commented Stewart. “We are much happier with our boat speed this year and although the boat is now lighter, we have a heavier crew, so we have more righting moment and that really helps upwind. Tomorrow, is looking like a real range of conditions, with anything between eight - twenty knots forecast, so there is a lot of discussion about which sails to take. I am really looking forward to the Round the Island, the crew are not too talkative but at the right moments, we have some great conversation, and although it is mostly about me concentrating on driving, it is all good fun.”

2017 Fast 40+ Class Round 2i © Paul Wyeth / RORC
2017 Fast 40+ Class Round 2i © Paul Wyeth / RORC



Bas de Voogd's Carkeek MkIII is in third place on countback from Ker40+ Invictus. Johnny Vincent's KER40+ Pace led for much of the first race but finished third, and a sixth in the last race, left the newly crowned FAST40+ National Champions in fifth place after two races, just ahead of the German Felci designed Silva Neo, on countback.

Round Two of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit will conclude tomorrow with the Round the Island Race, presented by Cloudy Bay. The FAST40+ fleet will go in the first start of the day at 05:30 BST (04:30 UTC). Conditions are looking good for a fast race, with the fleet expected to take approximately five to six hours to complete the 56 nautical mile course. The winner of the race will be presented with the FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy.

For more information visit www.fast40class.com.

2017 Fast 40+ Class Round 2i - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Total
Round 2i Racing
IRC Division
Fast 40+
1.   GBR 50R Girls on Film Fast 40+ Peter Morton 2 2 4.0
2. 5   GBR 8449R Rebellion Carkeek 40+ Mk2 Stewart Whitehead 6 1 7.0
3. 6   NED 8809 Hitchhicker C40 MKIII Bas de Voogd 4 3 7.0
4.   GBR 1851X Invictus Ker 40+ Alex Mills 1 7 8.0
5.   GBR 9463R Pace Ker40+ Johnny Vincent 3 6 9.0
6. 11   GER 6999 Silva Neo GP42 Dennis Gehrlein 5 4 9.0
7. 3   GBR 1682R Tokoloshe II Fast 40+ Michael Bartholomew 8 5 13.0
8. 14   GBR 39R Magnum 4 Ker 40+ Tony Hayward 7 10 17.0
9. 4   SUI 19 Jubilee GP42 Tony Dickin 10 8 18.0
10.   GBR 1542R 42 South Fast 40 Mark Rijkse 9 9 18.0
11. 12   GBR 4242C Zephyr Modified GP42 Steve Cowie 12/DNC 12/DNC 24.0
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

Oman Air move into second place after a series of winning performances
The Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team consolidated its position on day two of racing in Madeira The Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team consolidated its position on day two of racing in Madeira, climbing the leaderboard to second place as the tour’s big-hitters fought to gain supremacy.
Posted today at 3:42 am SAP Extreme Team stays ahead but battle heats up in Madeira Islands
SAP Extreme Sailing Team continued its impressive podium-finishing form on the second day of Stadium Racing SAP Extreme Sailing Team continued its impressive podium-finishing form on the second day of Stadium Racing in Madeira, further extending its lead in the third Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™.
Posted today at 3:29 am Queen Mary 2 approaches New York finish followed by three-horse race
It is almost official, the Queen Mary 2 should cross the finish line off New York in the early hours of Saturday It is almost official, the Queen Mary 2 should cross the finish line off New York in the early hours (local time) of Saturday morning to win The Bridge – Centennial Transat and deliver her 2,500 passengers safely under Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at 04:45, past the Statue of Liberty before docking into the Brooklyn Terminal.
Posted today at 3:00 am GC32 Villasimius Cup – Argo extends as Realteam and Mamma Aiuto tie
Race five, the first race of the day, got underway with a conventional upwind start in seven knots of breeze. Mamma Aiuto! was the early leader, Naofumi Kamei continuing to prove that often the Owner Drivers can be the equal of the professional drivers. Realteam was only fifth around the top mark but as crewman Lucien Cujean explained, they adopted a different tactic on the downwind leg.
Posted on 30 Jun 2018 Golden Globe Race – One year to start from Plymouth
The drama being faced by competitors during their 2000 mile proving trials show that the challenges remain just as great The Race marks the 50th anniversary of the original Sunday Times Race and the remarkable achievement of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in becoming the first man to complete a solo nonstop circumnavigation.
Posted on 30 Jun Ludde Ingvall and CQS arrive in Stockholm
It’s another “homecoming” for Ludde Ingvall as he brings the distinctive super maxi CQS back to Stockholm Ludde has pulled together an all-star line-up for the event, including world famous New Zealand sailor Chris Dickson as a helmsman and his compatriot Rodney Keenan.
Posted on 30 Jun National Sailing Hall of Fame announces 2017 inductees
Inductees are American citizens, 45 years of age or older who have made significant impact on the growth and development The members of the class of 2017 join 57 previously-recognized individuals as the National Sailing Hall of Fame continues to fulfill its mission by drawing attention and recognition to Americans who have made outstanding contributions to the sport of sailing.
Posted on 30 Jun America's Cup - Peter Burling on the key factors behind the Cup win
Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell caught up with Peter Burling at the fence around the Emirates Team NZ base A lot of attention has centred around Peter Burling, a double Olympic medalist, a multiple world champion and now an America's Cup champion - all by the age of 26 years. Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell caught up with him at the fence around the Emirates Team New Zealand base and asked what he thought the key factors were in the team's win?
Posted on 30 Jun A tricky start for Oman Air at Extreme Sailing Series
The crew of Oman Air might have been forgiven for thinking the Madeira venue was not going to prove a friendly place. What a difference a couple of races can make in the Extreme Sailing Series. After three opening results without a podium finish the crew of Oman Air might have been forgiven for thinking the Madeira venue was not going to prove a friendly place.
Posted on 30 Jun SAP Extreme Sailing Team sneak ahead on opening day in Madeira Islands
SAP Extreme Sailing Team took an early lead on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3 SAP Extreme Sailing Team took an early lead on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 3, as the international fleet of seven GC32s raced against the stunning backdrop of the Madeira Islands capital, Funchal, in front of a packed Race Village.
Posted on 30 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy