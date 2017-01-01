2017 Evening Race Series - Overall report
by Tony Taylor today at 4:02 am
44 boats came to the start line for the Island Sailing Club’s Evening Race Series.
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft
The warm summer evening, with 15/18 knots of WSW breeze gave excellent sailing conditions.
Unfortunately, some of Class 1 and 2 boats were prevented from getting to the start as it was low tide and the new floating bridge chains did not give them enough clearance to pass, effectively trapping them in the river.
With a running start to the east only one boat was over the line at the start. A strong flood tide encouraged the Race Officer to shorten the course for the XODs and Class 4 cruisers enabling the last boat to finish at 2024. There was a good turnout in the Flying Fifteen class with close competition and only 3 minutes separating the first and last boats.
Results:
|
Class 1 - Fast Handicap
|
1st
|
Fandango
|
2nd
|
No Retreat !
|
3rd
|
Jambo
|
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
|
1st
|
Dionysus
|
2nd
|
A nice cup of tea & a sit down
|
3rd
|
Mouflon Noir
|
Class 3 – Sonars
|
1st
|
Barry Byham
|
2nd
|
Andy Cassell
|
3rd
|
Ian Margham
|
Class 4 - Slow Handicap
|
1st
|
Calypso
|
2nd
|
Kallista
|
3rd
|
Eeyore
|
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
|
1st
|
Comfortably Numb
|
2nd
|
Fflashback
|
3rd
|
Fifty Fifty
|
Class 6 – X One Design
|
1st
|
Vexilla
|
2nd
|
Aora
|
3rd
|
Sunshine
