2017 Evening Race Series - Overall report

by Tony Taylor today at 4:02 am
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft
44 boats came to the start line for the Island Sailing Club’s Evening Race Series.

The warm summer evening, with 15/18 knots of WSW breeze gave excellent sailing conditions.

Unfortunately, some of Class 1 and 2 boats were prevented from getting to the start as it was low tide and the new floating bridge chains did not give them enough clearance to pass, effectively trapping them in the river.

With a running start to the east only one boat was over the line at the start. A strong flood tide encouraged the Race Officer to shorten the course for the XODs and Class 4 cruisers enabling the last boat to finish at 2024. There was a good turnout in the Flying Fifteen class with close competition and only 3 minutes separating the first and last boats.

Results:

Class 1 - Fast Handicap

1st

Fandango

2nd

No Retreat !

3rd

Jambo


Class 2 – Medium Handicap

1st

Dionysus

2nd

A nice cup of tea & a sit down

3rd

Mouflon Noir


Class 3 – Sonars

1st

Barry Byham

2nd

Andy Cassell

3rd

Ian Margham


Class 4 - Slow Handicap

1st

Calypso

2nd

Kallista

3rd

Eeyore


Class 5 – Flying Fifteen

1st

Comfortably Numb

2nd

Fflashback

3rd

Fifty Fifty


Class 6 – X One Design

1st

Vexilla

2nd

Aora

3rd

Sunshine

