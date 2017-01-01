2017 Evening Race Series - Overall report

Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft

Results:





Class 1 - Fast Handicap 1st Fandango 2nd No Retreat ! 3rd Jambo





Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st Dionysus 2nd A nice cup of tea & a sit down 3rd Mouflon Noir





Class 3 – Sonars 1st Barry Byham 2nd Andy Cassell 3rd Ian Margham





Class 4 - Slow Handicap 1st Calypso 2nd Kallista 3rd Eeyore





Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Comfortably Numb 2nd Fflashback 3rd Fifty Fifty







Class 6 – X One Design 1st Vexilla 2nd Aora 3rd Sunshine





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155893

by Tony Taylor today at 4:02 amThe warm summer evening, with 15/18 knots of WSW breeze gave excellent sailing conditions.Unfortunately, some of Class 1 and 2 boats were prevented from getting to the start as it was low tide and the new floating bridge chains did not give them enough clearance to pass, effectively trapping them in the river.With a running start to the east only one boat was over the line at the start. A strong flood tide encouraged the Race Officer to shorten the course for the XODs and Class 4 cruisers enabling the last boat to finish at 2024. There was a good turnout in the Flying Fifteen class with close competition and only 3 minutes separating the first and last boats.