2017 Evening Race Series - Overall report

by Chris Thomas today at 6:32 am
41 boats turned out for the Island Sailing Club’s first race in the 2017 Evening Race Series.

The Commodore was in his new Spanish boat Alexa together with six other new boats.

With the wind in the NE all fleets managed to get a good beat and get back to the club before the light failed. The threat of a protest in Class 1 caused two boats to retire after racing for incorrectly rounding the last mark. Class Two saw Phil Wright’s new boat “A nice cup of tea and a sit down” (yes that is the name!) finish first and hold her time on handicap. Class four also saw a new boat by Jo Richards called Eeyore take line honours and hold its time on handicap.

A weekly special offer on beer (sponsored by Island Ales) attracted a bumper number of racers back to the bar after racing. 59 boats have entered the series so far so let’s see those boats out on the water next week.

Results:

Class 1 - Fast Handicap

1st

Rampant

2nd

Party

3rd

Challenger

Class 2 – Medium Handicap

1st

A nice cup of tea and a sit down

2nd

Little Spirit

3rd

UKSA J80 001

Class 3 – Sonars

1st

Andy Cassell

2nd

Ed Suckling

3rd

Ian Margham

Class 4 - Slow Handicap

1st

Eeyore

2nd

Kallista

3rd

Gwen Glass

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen

1st

Fflashback

2nd

Ffuraha

3rd

FFreefire20

Class 6 – X One Design

1st

Curlew

2nd

No other boats

3rd

No other boats


