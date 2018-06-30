2017 Evening Race Series - Overall report

Results:





Class 1 - Fast Handicap 1st Rampant 2nd Party 3rd Challenger





Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st A nice cup of tea and a sit down 2nd Little Spirit 3rd UKSA J80 001





Class 3 – Sonars 1st Andy Cassell 2nd Ed Suckling 3rd Ian Margham





Class 4 - Slow Handicap 1st Eeyore 2nd Kallista 3rd Gwen Glass





Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Fflashback 2nd Ffuraha 3rd FFreefire20





Class 6 – X One Design 1st Curlew 2nd No other boats 3rd No other boats







by Chris Thomas today at 6:32 amThe Commodore was in his new Spanish boat Alexa together with six other new boats.With the wind in the NE all fleets managed to get a good beat and get back to the club before the light failed. The threat of a protest in Class 1 caused two boats to retire after racing for incorrectly rounding the last mark. Class Two saw Phil Wright’s new boat “A nice cup of tea and a sit down” (yes that is the name!) finish first and hold her time on handicap. Class four also saw a new boat by Jo Richards called Eeyore take line honours and hold its time on handicap.A weekly special offer on beer (sponsored by Island Ales) attracted a bumper number of racers back to the bar after racing. 59 boats have entered the series so far so let’s see those boats out on the water next week.