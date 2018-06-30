2017 Evening Race Series - Overall report
by Chris Thomas today at 6:32 am
41 boats turned out for the Island Sailing Club’s first race in the 2017 Evening Race Series.
ISC Evening Racing Series - 2015 ISC Tuesday Evening Racing Hamo Thornycroft http://www.yacht-photos.co.uk
The Commodore was in his new Spanish boat Alexa together with six other new boats.
With the wind in the NE all fleets managed to get a good beat and get back to the club before the light failed. The threat of a protest in Class 1 caused two boats to retire after racing for incorrectly rounding the last mark. Class Two saw Phil Wright’s new boat “A nice cup of tea and a sit down” (yes that is the name!) finish first and hold her time on handicap. Class four also saw a new boat by Jo Richards called Eeyore take line honours and hold its time on handicap.
A weekly special offer on beer (sponsored by Island Ales) attracted a bumper number of racers back to the bar after racing. 59 boats have entered the series so far so let’s see those boats out on the water next week.
Results:
|
Class 1 - Fast Handicap
|
1st
|
Rampant
|
2nd
|
Party
|
3rd
|
Challenger
|
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
|
1st
|
A nice cup of tea and a sit down
|
2nd
|
Little Spirit
|
3rd
|
UKSA J80 001
|
Class 3 – Sonars
|
1st
|
Andy Cassell
|
2nd
|
Ed Suckling
|
3rd
|
Ian Margham
|
Class 4 - Slow Handicap
|
1st
|
Eeyore
|
2nd
|
Kallista
|
3rd
|
Gwen Glass
|
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
|
1st
|
Fflashback
|
2nd
|
Ffuraha
|
3rd
|
FFreefire20
|
Class 6 – X One Design
|
1st
|
Curlew
|
2nd
|
No other boats
|
3rd
|
No other boats
