2017 Evening Race Series – Overall report

Provisional Results:







Class 1 - Fast Handicap 1st JElvis 2nd Challenger 3rd Whooper





Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st Excalibur 2nd A nice cup of tea & a sit down 3rd Haggis 2





Class 3 – Sonars 1st Dolphin 2nd Jenny 3rd Ed Suckling





Class 4 - Slow Handicap 1st Gwen Glas 2nd Jiminy Cricket 3rd Kaallista





Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Fifty Fifty6 2nd Fflasback 3rd Ffuraha





Class 6 – X One Design 1st Aora 2nd Blue Phantom

by Rod Nicholls today at 2:50 amIn Class 1 the scratch boat in her class had their first win of the series, Martin Dent’s JElvis. Not to be beaten In Class 2 Marc Giraudon in his RS Elite OD also had a season’s first win. The Sonar Class winner was Barry Byham in Dolphin who should be the series winner. Class 4 Winner Myles Uren in Gwen Glas also had a first win of the season.With only one more weeks racing it is still all to play for in some of the classes.