2017 Evening Race Series – Overall report

by Rod Nicholls today at 2:50 am
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft
Although only 44 boats turned out for week 17 of the Island Sailing Clubs 18 week Tuesday Evening Series all classes had some good racing. With a WSW wind of 16 to 19 knots and an ebb tide two good beats for each class was the order for the day.

In Class 1 the scratch boat in her class had their first win of the series, Martin Dent’s JElvis. Not to be beaten In Class 2 Marc Giraudon in his RS Elite OD also had a season’s first win. The Sonar Class winner was Barry Byham in Dolphin who should be the series winner. Class 4 Winner Myles Uren in Gwen Glas also had a first win of the season.

With only one more weeks racing it is still all to play for in some of the classes.

Provisional Results:

Class 1 - Fast Handicap

1st

JElvis

2nd

Challenger

3rd

Whooper

Class 2 – Medium Handicap

1st

Excalibur

2nd

A nice cup of tea & a sit down

3rd

Haggis 2

Class 3 – Sonars

1st

Dolphin

2nd

Jenny

3rd

Ed Suckling

Class 4 - Slow Handicap

1st

Gwen Glas

2nd

Jiminy Cricket

3rd

Kaallista

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen

1st

Fifty Fifty6

2nd

Fflasback

3rd

Ffuraha

Class 6 – X One Design

1st

Aora

2nd

Blue Phantom
