2017 Evening Race Series – Overall report
by Rod Nicholls today at 2:50 am
Although only 44 boats turned out for week 17 of the Island Sailing Clubs 18 week Tuesday Evening Series all classes had some good racing. With a WSW wind of 16 to 19 knots and an ebb tide two good beats for each class was the order for the day.
Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series Hamo Thornicroft
In Class 1 the scratch boat in her class had their first win of the series, Martin Dent’s JElvis. Not to be beaten In Class 2 Marc Giraudon in his RS Elite OD also had a season’s first win. The Sonar Class winner was Barry Byham in Dolphin who should be the series winner. Class 4 Winner Myles Uren in Gwen Glas also had a first win of the season.
With only one more weeks racing it is still all to play for in some of the classes.
Provisional Results:
|
Class 1 - Fast Handicap
|
1st
|
JElvis
|
2nd
|
Challenger
|
3rd
|
Whooper
|
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
|
1st
|
Excalibur
|
2nd
|
A nice cup of tea & a sit down
|
3rd
|
Haggis 2
|
Class 3 – Sonars
|
1st
|
Dolphin
|
2nd
|
Jenny
|
3rd
|
Ed Suckling
|
Class 4 - Slow Handicap
|
1st
|
Gwen Glas
|
2nd
|
Jiminy Cricket
|
3rd
|
Kaallista
|
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
|
1st
|
Fifty Fifty6
|
2nd
|
Fflasback
|
3rd
|
Ffuraha
|
Class 6 – X One Design
|
1st
|
Aora
|
2nd
|
Blue Phantom
