Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

2017 Dongshan China International Kiteboarding Open - Final day

by ICARUS Sports today at 2:14 am
2017 Dongshan China International Kiteboarding Open Icarus Sports
Welcome to the final day of the 2017 Dongshan China International Kiteboarding Open. The riders were ready to give another spectacular display on the waves of Dongshan sea - with spectators watching from the beach.

In the women’s fleet, nobody could stand against China’s Jingle Chen who, being far ahead of the pack, won her group. In the men’s fleet, it was experience that counted, giving Thailand’s Pudla the title, leaving the young Chinese fourth, second place for Haoran Zhang and third for Peng Li.

Another great Kiteboarding event came to an end in China, with riders and friends celebrating at the closing ceremony.

Jeanneau AUS SO490 - 660x82PredictWind.comSail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

Typhoon Lan approaches as five more World Cup Japan champions crowned
Light breeze from the north made things challenging, as the wind varied in strength and direction throughout the morning The Men's and Women's One Person Dinghies (Laser/Laser Radial) and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) completed their Medal Races but a decision to cancel racing for the day was made at 14:00 local time with the impending arrival of Typhoon Lan.
Posted on 22 Oct Typhoon approaches as first medals decided at World Cup Series Japan
In the 49er and 49erFX, the fleets sailed three single point Medal Races within a physical boundary. Come rain or shine, as long as there's wind and conditions are deemed safe for racing, the competition goes ahead and the Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Women's RS:X medals were decided in a variable breeze that hit 12 knots and went as low as three knots.
Posted on 21 Oct First set of sailors book Medal Race places at World Cup Series Japan
The day got off to an all too familiar start, for this week, with the wind once again largely absent. For both the Men's and Women's Windsurfer (RS:X) and Men's and Women's Skiffs (49er/49erFX) fleets, today was the last opportunity to book their slots in Saturday's Medal Races.
Posted on 20 Oct Leading KiteFoil racers to gather for exhilarating showdown in Oman
The stage is set for year’s biggest kite racing event with globe’s fastest riders planning to assemble on Oman’s waters The stage is set for the year’s biggest kite racing event with the globe’s fastest riders planning to assemble on Oman’s crystal clear waters in just one month to do battle for the coveted Formula Kite World Championship crowns.
Posted on 19 Oct World champions come to the forefront at Sailing World Cup Series
Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Gliszczynska finished tenth at the Rio 2016 but their decision to compete in Gamagori Challenged by a 5-6 knot breeze over the first two days of the World Cup Series event, the champions have used all their experience to position themselves at the top of the pack or firmly in medal contention.
Posted on 18 Oct National Slalom Championship – Andrea Ferin is the new champion
It has really been a wonderful edition that will be remembered as the one with more wind in this last years Perfect balance in first positions, both among men and women so that the final results of the Championship have been decided by the last race. Andrea Ferin won the Italian title with 1,6 points ahead from the outgoing national champion Bruno Martini (CSTorbole) - and from Andrea Rosati (YC Anzio), both with two second and two third positions.
Posted on 18 Oct Sailors battle on opening day of World Cup Series Japan
Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places. Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places with Kontides following in seventh.
Posted on 17 Oct Windsurf Grand Slam – National Slalom Champs at Circolo Surf Torbole
Weather conditions was exceptional and we hope that the high pressure on our country will give us sunny and windy days The best athletes will compete in “downwind” races with a direct elimination board system. While Formula Windsurfing and Raceboard National Championships were competing (with the winners Frank and Treggiari, respectively), some “big riders” started training on the waters of Garda Trentino.
Posted on 12 Oct Japanese opening for the 2017-18 World Cup Series
Olympic medallists, World and Continental Champions and leading World Cup contenders will head to the Japanese town Sailing in the Men's and Women's One Person Dinghy (Laser/Radial), Men's and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470), Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Men's and Women's Windsurfing (RS:X) the competition will be intense with sailors eager to test themselves against their rivals on the World Cup circuit.
Posted on 12 Oct Parlier takes KiteFoil World title, Mazella wins GoldCup World Series
The 20-year-old Frenchman had been peerless at the GoldCup’s previous back-to-back stops at Weifang and Pingtan Even before the last race of the Sardinia Kiteboard Grand Slam, Parlier’s haul of bullets during the four days of competition meant he had the championship in the bag because of his vastly superior score.
Posted on 8 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy