2017 Dongshan China International Kiteboarding Open - Final day
by ICARUS Sports today at 2:14 am
Welcome to the final day of the 2017 Dongshan China International Kiteboarding Open. The riders were ready to give another spectacular display on the waves of Dongshan sea - with spectators watching from the beach.
2017 Dongshan China International Kiteboarding Open Icarus Sports
In the women’s fleet, nobody could stand against China’s Jingle Chen who, being far ahead of the pack, won her group. In the men’s fleet, it was experience that counted, giving Thailand’s Pudla the title, leaving the young Chinese fourth, second place for Haoran Zhang and third for Peng Li.
Another great Kiteboarding event came to an end in China, with riders and friends celebrating at the closing ceremony.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158596