2017 Dongshan China International Kiteboarding Open - Final day

by ICARUS Sports today at 2:14 amIn the women’s fleet, nobody could stand against China’s Jingle Chen who, being far ahead of the pack, won her group. In the men’s fleet, it was experience that counted, giving Thailand’s Pudla the title, leaving the young Chinese fourth, second place for Haoran Zhang and third for Peng Li.Another great Kiteboarding event came to an end in China, with riders and friends celebrating at the closing ceremony.