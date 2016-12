2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta - Registration is open!

Laser fleet in action - 2016 Delta Lloyd Regatta Delta Lloyd Regatta - © Sander van der Borch Laser fleet in action - 2016 Delta Lloyd Regatta Delta Lloyd Regatta - © Sander van der Borch http://www.sandervanderborch.com

by Delta Lloyd Regatta on 21 Dec• 470 Men• 470 Women• 49er• 49er FX (mixed)• Finn• Nacra 17• Laser Radial• Laser Standard• RS:X Men• RS:X WomenParalympic sailing is no longer part of the Paralympic program. However, the Delta Lloyd Regatta wants to offer the opportunity to 2.4 mR sailors to compete in the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta.The preliminary notice of race can be found here For registration click here