2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta - Registration is open!

Laser fleet in action - 2016 Delta Lloyd Regatta Delta Lloyd Regatta - © Sander van der Borch Laser fleet in action - 2016 Delta Lloyd Regatta Delta Lloyd Regatta - © Sander van der Borch http://www.sandervanderborch.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150577