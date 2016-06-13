2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta - Registration is open!
by Delta Lloyd Regatta on 21 Dec
The registration for the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta is open. We are looking forward welcoming world class sailors again in Medemblik, the Netherlands.
Olympic classes:
Laser fleet in action - 2016 Delta Lloyd Regatta Delta Lloyd Regatta - © Sander van der Borch http://www.sandervanderborch.com
• 470 Men
• 470 Women
• 49er
• 49er FX (mixed)
• Finn
• Nacra 17
• Laser Radial
• Laser Standard
• RS:X Men
• RS:X Women
Disabled sailing
Paralympic sailing is no longer part of the Paralympic program. However, the Delta Lloyd Regatta wants to offer the opportunity to 2.4 mR sailors to compete in the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta.
