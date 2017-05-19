Cowes Week - Don't miss early bird entry!

Cowes Week 2017 Cowes Week Cowes Week 2017 Cowes Week http://www.cowesweek.co.uk

by Cowes Week today at 6:35 am





Supporting and championing youth sailors is of fundamental importance to MUSTO, as such we will continue our support for the MUSTO Under-25 Trophy and will be offering a Pimp my Ride competition offering young competitors the chance to win £2000 worth of MUSTO technical kit, a training session with a MUSTO ambassador and a Go Pro. Last year’s Pimp my Ride winners scooped the Young Skipper’s Trophy, the MUSTO Under-25 Trophy and the overall J-70 Trophy so it’s definitely worth winning!



News from our Official Charity - Andrew Simpson Foundation



Our Official Charity is making a splash at the start of Cowes Week as the ASF team competes in the Cardboard Boat Race. There are exciting plans afoot for a great big “Cowes Week Bash” & après sail party featuring DJ ‘Silver Sailor’ (all will become clear!) with amazing games and prizes.









A 'Day at the Races' provides an exclusive lunch hosted by a special guest and includes a chance to back your favourite 'runners and riders' in the Andrew Simpson Foundation charity sweepstake.



“The Great British Sail Off” has top sailors in sailing school boats with amateur crew racing off The Green. Featuring live commentary in association with Cowes Radio.



All week ASF is encouraging competitors and visitors to #shareourvision #seathedifference - please wear and share the 'Simpson Sunnies' to show your support. Buy from the ASF Stand on Cowes Parade, at Shepards Wharf and from volunteers around town.



Tickets will be on sale all week for the incredible “Golden Ticket Prize Draw”. An Extreme 40 sailing experience to be won along with other fantastic prizes.



It would also be much appreciated when appropriate if competitors, friends and families used the Foundation’s official hashtag throughout the Regatta.#sailonbart



Great offer from Sunsail!



If you book your winter sun in the Caribbean with Sunsail, you will get the May offer of one free day for one week and two free days for a two week charter. Don’t miss out.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153932