2017 Contender World Championships - Day 2

Girl Power - Contender World Championship 2017 – Day 2 VR Sport Media Ltd Girl Power - Contender World Championship 2017 – Day 2 VR Sport Media Ltd

by Flemming Clausen today at 4:53 amThe wind was very light and the race officer decided to postpone the race. The race officer Andreas Kuckler, who also was the race officer eight years ago when Sønderborg Yacht-Club hosted the Contender Worlds the first time in 2009, went on the water in a RIB several times to look after the wind.





The most exciting thing what happened that day, was that Andreas was stopped on the water by the police! They were checking his license to drive the RIB - of course everything was okay.









At 16.00 hours the race was postponed to tomorrow.









A few Contenders went out for a bit of practice in the light airs. They sailed back into the harbour and were served with a beer on the deck from the After-sail event along with the local “Ringridder” sausage.



We hope that the weather forecast is right for tomorrow - 12 knots Easterly and plenty of sun.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155642