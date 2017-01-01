Please select your home edition
2017 Contender World Championships - Day 2

by Flemming Clausen today at 4:53 am
Girl Power - Contender World Championship 2017 – Day 2 VR Sport Media Ltd
Contender World Championship 2017 - Day two racing postponed and PRO pulled over by the local police...

The wind was very light and the race officer decided to postpone the race. The race officer Andreas Kuckler, who also was the race officer eight years ago when Sønderborg Yacht-Club hosted the Contender Worlds the first time in 2009, went on the water in a RIB several times to look after the wind.

Beers on the jetty - Contender World Championship 2017 – Day 2 © VR Sport Media Ltd
The most exciting thing what happened that day, was that Andreas was stopped on the water by the police! They were checking his license to drive the RIB - of course everything was okay.

Mark Bulka Tech talk - Contender World Championship 2017 – Day 2 © VR Sport Media Ltd
At 16.00 hours the race was postponed to tomorrow.

Sailors BBQ - Contender World Championship 2017 – Day 2 © VR Sport Media Ltd
A few Contenders went out for a bit of practice in the light airs. They sailed back into the harbour and were served with a beer on the deck from the After-sail event along with the local “Ringridder” sausage.

We hope that the weather forecast is right for tomorrow - 12 knots Easterly and plenty of sun.

