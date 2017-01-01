Please select your home edition
2017 Contender World Championships - Day 1

by Flemming Clausen today at 3:44 am
Leeward-mark - Day 1 - 2017 Contender World Championships VR Sport Media Ltd
Contender World Championship 2017 - Day One and the reigning European & World Champions split the two race wins between them.

107 Contender dinghies were ready for racing on Day 1 for the Contender World Championship in Sønderborg in the southern part of Denmark.

Start - Day 1 - 2017 Contender World Championships © VR Sport Media Ltd
Start - Day 1 - 2017 Contender World Championships © VR Sport Media Ltd



The wind was westerly 11-16 knots quit shifty. First race of the regatta started after one general recall. Race One was won by UK's, Simon Mussell, with Mark Bulka second and Jason Beebe third both from Australia. The local Jesper Nielsen from Aabenraa/Dyvig finished fourth in the first race.

Mark-Bulka - Day 1 - 2017 Contender World Championships © VR Sport Media Ltd
Mark-Bulka - Day 1 - 2017 Contender World Championships © VR Sport Media Ltd



Second race and the wind was similar. Mark Bulka rounded the first mark and hold that position all the way round and finished with decisive lead. Race winner in race one, Mussell, capsized just after the windward mark and finished the race eighth. Jason Beebe finished second with Voker Niediek from Germany picking up third. The local sailor, Jesper Nielsen, was eighth at the first mark and finished to overtake four boats and finished fourth.



Overall Results

Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10
1
 AUS 2457

3.0 3.0
2.0
1.0









2
 AUS 2482
RQYS 5.0 5.0
3.0
2.0









3
 DEN 2352
ASC - DB 8.0 8.0
4.0
4.0









4
 GBR 2420
Highcliffe SC 9.0 9.0
1.0
8.0









5
 ITA 384
411 14.0 14.0
7.0
7.0









6
 GER 2507
WSCK 15.0 15.0
10.0
5.0









7
 GER 2549
SLSV 17.0 17.0
14.0
3.0









8
 ITA 59
AVb 17.0 17.0
5.0
12.0









9
 GER 2527
SKWB 20.0 20.0
6.0
14.0









10
 GER 488
WSVK 26.0 26.0
16.0
10.0









11
 GBR 2315

28.5 28.5
12.0
16.5









12
 NED 9
WVDH 29.0 29.0
8.0
21.0









13
 GBR 2503

34.0 34.0
11.0
23.0









14
 GER 2510
SCW 35.0 35.0
29.0
6.0









15
 GBR 2618

35.0 35.0
24.0
11.0









16
 GER 11

38.0 38.0
23.0
15.0









17
 AUS 2565
Blairgowrie YS 41.0 41.0
32.0
9.0









18
 GBR 2572
Cotswold SC 41.0 41.0
22.0
19.0









19
 GER 1789
SVG 42.0 42.0
9.0
33.0









20
 AUS 2468
BYS 42.0 42.0
18.0
24.0









21
 GER 14
KYC 43.0 43.0
17.0
26.0









22
 GBR 2465
Datchet Water SC 43.0 43.0
21.0
22.0









23
 DEN 2471
HS 45.0 45.0
15.0
30.0









24
 GBR 2607

52.0 52.0
13.0
39.0









25
 NED 2582
Maas en Roer 52.0 52.0
34.0
18.0









26
 GBR 720
RYA 53.0 53.0
28.0
25.0









27
 GBR 2449
CCSC 53.0 53.0
25.0
28.0









28
 ITA 326
Cdv Erix 55.0 55.0
19.0
36.0









29
 AUS 2615

55.5 55.5
39.0
16.5









30
 GBR 2439
Highcliffe 58.0 58.0
20.0
38.0









31
 GBR 2383
Loch Ryan Sailing Club 58.0 58.0
31.0
27.0









32
 NED 2544
wsv de Zeevang 64.0 64.0
33.0
31.0









33
 AUS 2237
RFBYC 66.0 66.0
37.0
29.0









34
 GER 9
SVMÜ 68.0 68.0
36.0
32.0









35
 GBR 2347

69.0 69.0
49.0
20.0









36
 GER 2355
DRS 70.0 70.0
27.0
STP
43.0









37
 AUS 2437

73.0 73.0
38.0
35.0









38
 GER 2390
SCU 74.0 74.0
40.0
34.0









39
 ITA 40
Canottieri mincio mantova 79.0 79.0
42.0
37.0









40
 GER 2366
YCN 81.0 81.0
41.0
40.0









41
 GBR 678

92.0 92.0
46.0
46.0









42
 GER 2612
0000 93.0 93.0
45.0
48.0









43
 NED 2

94.0 94.0
35.0
59.0









44
 GER 416

96.0 96.0
27.0
69.0









45
 NED 1

96.0 96.0
52.0
44.0









46
 GBR 2522
Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 98.0 98.0
56.0
42.0









47
 GER 2392
WVH 99.0 99.0
48.0
51.0









48
 GBR 2407
RNSA / RYA 104.0 104.0
54.0
50.0









49
 GER 322
SKBUE 109.0 109.0
57.0
52.0









50
 GER 2365
SCLW 110.0 110.0
50.0
60.0









51
 DEN 2526
Roskilde Sejlklub 112.0 112.0
67.0
45.0









52
 AUS 2521

115.0 115.0
47.0
68.0









53
 DEN 2528
Hellerup Sejlklub 116.5 116.5
53.0
63.5









54
 GBR 2538
BSS 118.0 118.0
77.0
41.0









55
 GBR 712

118.0 118.0
64.0
54.0









56
 GER 483
SSCK 118.0 118.0
62.0
56.0









57
 GER 2213
ZSK 119.0 119.0
72.0
47.0









58
 GBR 691

119.0 119.0
58.0
61.0









59
 GER 551
SVGO 121.0 121.0
108.0
OCS
13.0









60
 GER 535
SCU 121.0 121.0
51.0
70.0









61
 GER 8
SLRV 121.0 121.0
55.0
66.0









62
 AUS 2617
MANLY SKIFF CLUB 123.0 123.0
66.0
57.0









63
 DEN 56
Kaløvig baadlaug 127.0 127.0
78.0
49.0









64
 DEN 2532
HS 128.0 128.0
73.0
55.0









65
 ITA 1111
LNI Riva del Garda 132.5 132.5
69.0
63.5









66
 SUI 92

136.0 136.0
61.0
75.0









67
 GER 400
Segel- und Surf Club Kempen 137.0 137.0
70.0
67.0









68
 ITA 2561
YCD 138.0 138.0
30.0
108.0
DNC









69
 GER 499
SSCK 139.0 139.0
65.0
74.0









70
 AUS 2501
LYC 142.0 142.0
60.0
82.0









71
 GER 2553
SCU 143.0 143.0
90.0
53.0









72
 GER 435
YCRA 143.0 143.0
59.0
84.0









73
 DEN 2286
Aarhus Sejlklub 144.0 144.0
63.0
81.0









74
 DEN 2611
Hellerup Sejlklub 146.0 146.0
88.0
58.0









75
 NED 2370

146.0 146.0
84.0
62.0









76
 GBR 2599

146.0 146.0
81.0
65.0









77
 BEL 1722

147.0 147.0
76.0
71.0









78
 DEN 2431
Sejlklubben Rødvig-Stevns 147.0 147.0
75.0
72.0









79
 GER 529
SVK 152.0 152.0
44.0
STP
108.0
DSQ









80
 NED 2637
GWV De Vrijbuiter 152.0 152.0
79.0
73.0









81
 NED 2630
Niederlande 152.0 152.0
74.0
78.0









82
 GER 2212
SVSS 153.0 153.0
45.0
STP
108.0
DSQ









83
 DEN 2426
ÅS 159.0 159.0
83.0
76.0









84
 GER 2458
CYC 159.0 159.0
80.0
79.0









85
 GER 448
SLRV 162.0 162.0
82.0
80.0









86
 GER 2660
YCRA 163.0 163.0
86.0
77.0









87
 GER 900
SSCK 164.0 164.0
71.0
93.0









88
 DEN 2604
Aarhus Sejlklub 168.0 168.0
85.0
83.0









89
 DEN 2430
Aarhus Sejlklub 172.0 172.0
87.0
85.0









90
 DEN 2215
Aarhus 175.0 175.0
89.0
86.0









91
 DEN 2500
ÅSK 176.0 176.0
68.0
108.0
DNC









92
 DEN 2613
Roskilde Sejlklub 180.0 180.0
92.0
88.0









93
 GER 2504
NFBS-W 181.0 181.0
91.0
90.0









94
 GER 2459
CYC 185.0 185.0
98.0
87.0









95
 GER 443
PSV 185.0 185.0
96.0
89.0









96
 GER 2533
HSC 189.0 189.0
93.0
96.0









97
 GER 387
BSV 189.0 189.0
94.0
95.0









98
 DEN 213
Hellerup Sejlklub 191.0 191.0
97.0
94.0









99
 SUI 2601
SCH 192.0 192.0
101.0
91.0









100
 NED 2506
GWV De Vrijbuiter 192.0 192.0
100.0
92.0









101
 DEN 1460
Aarhus Sejlklub 194.0 194.0
95.0
99.0









102
 GER 515
CYC 199.0 199.0
99.0
100.0









103
 GER 2298
NFBS-W 200.0 200.0
102.0
98.0









104
 GER 24
DRS 205.0 205.0
108.0
OCS
97.0









105
 GBR 718

216.0 216.0
108.0
DNF
108.0
DNC









105
 ITA 19
AVAL-CDV 216.0 216.0
108.0
DNC
108.0
DNC









105
 ITA 2559

216.0 216.0
108.0
DNC
108.0
DNC









Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Exceptional sailing skills demonstrated in Optimist World Championship
The event sees 48 teams facing off against each other in special selections. Each team races at least two times. Among the 16 finalists are last year’s team racing champions, the USA; five time trophy holders Singapore; and two time winners Thailand. Other Asians in the top 16 include China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The Europeans claimed seven spots with wins by France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, and a runner up slot awarded to Ireland.
Posted on 17 Jul Guido Gallinaro wins Youth Laser Radial European Championships
The palmares of Guido Gallinaro and the burgee of Fraglia Vela Riva continue to gather important achievement Despite Nicholas Betzy (Hong Kong) won the general ranking thanks to his final races, Gallinaro succeeded in conquering the continental title already won on Laser 4.7 two years ago.
Posted on 16 Jul Belcher and Ryan take historic victory at 470 World Championship
Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning 470 World Championship Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece. Dual Olympic medallist Mat Belcher had previously won three World Championships with Malcom Page and now four with Will Ryan, his Rio Olympic crew, and for Belcher that’s his seventh title.
Posted on 16 Jul 470 World Championship titles to Poland and Australia
A nail biting conclusion to the preceding five days of racing came down to medal races at 2017 470 World Championship A nail biting conclusion to the preceding five days of racing came down to the medal races at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Posted on 16 Jul Medal Race line-up decided at 470 World Championship
Leaderboard shuffles in a packed three-race day for the gold fleet saw teams make the top–ten cut to the Medal Race Leaderboard shuffles in a packed three-race day for the gold fleet saw teams make the top–ten cut to the Medal Race, only to lose it in the next race, as the men’s and women’s fleets featured significant changes in finishing order.
Posted on 15 Jul 470 World Championship - Today was 'the day' for Australia's champions
At the end of racing yesterday, Australian 470 coach Victor forecast that today would be ‘The Day’ and it was. At the end of racing yesterday at the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece, Australian 470 coach Victor forecast that today would be ‘The Day’ and it was. This morning, at the beginning of Day 5, Australia’s Olympic silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in third place on the leader board 12 points behind triple Olympian Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (SWE).
Posted on 15 Jul 250 sailors ready for battle at Lake Como, Italy
250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships 250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships which start on 24 July.
Posted on 15 Jul Mental challenge on light & shifty race track see new faces claim wins
When thermal breeze kicks in, it usually does so with certainty but all change today as wind filled into shorter window When the thermal breeze kicks in, it usually does so with certainty, but all change today as the wind filled into a shorter window than usual, forcing the Race Committee to abandon race nine for the men and women gold fleets.
Posted on 14 Jul 470 World Championships - 'Tomorrow is the day'
Just one race was completed in the Gold fleets, with scattered results for the regatta leaders. Just one race was completed in the Gold fleets, with scattered results for the regatta leaders. Three races are scheduled to complete the series, ahead of Saturday’s medal race, and in the words of Australian 470 super coach Victor Kovalenko ‘Tomorrow is the Day!’
Posted on 14 Jul Poland takes lead in 470 Women - Sweden maintain domination in 470 Men
Final series for the 470 Men and Women got underway today off Thessaloniki, Greece, with two races for each of fleets. The final series for the 470 Men and Women got underway today off Thessaloniki, Greece, with two races for each of the gold and silver fleets.
Posted on 13 Jul
