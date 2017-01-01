2017 Candy Store Cup Regatta - Overall report

by Rod Harris on 29 JulThe Candy Store Cup is all about sportsmanship and camaraderie, as the pristine superyachts must race to rules specially formulated to keep them safe distances from each other. The format calls for pursuit-style (staggered start) racing on Rhode Island Sound, with one race planned for each of the three days, leaving plenty of time in the afternoons and evenings for socializing.





The racing began off Castle Hill, to provide a “strategic” view for onlookers planted along the shore of Narragansett Bay’s East Passage, south of the Pell Bridge.





















