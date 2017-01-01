Please select your home edition
2017 Candy Store Cup Regatta - Overall report

by Rod Harris on 29 Jul
WRH 3369 - Candy Store Cup 2017 Rod Harris
This past week, July 27-29, 2017, the Newport Shipyard hosted the Candy Store Cup Regatta. The event showcased some of the world’s most spectacular yachts racing in a regatta created just for them.

The Candy Store Cup is all about sportsmanship and camaraderie, as the pristine superyachts must race to rules specially formulated to keep them safe distances from each other. The format calls for pursuit-style (staggered start) racing on Rhode Island Sound, with one race planned for each of the three days, leaving plenty of time in the afternoons and evenings for socializing.

FREYA - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris
FREYA - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris



The racing began off Castle Hill, to provide a “strategic” view for onlookers planted along the shore of Narragansett Bay’s East Passage, south of the Pell Bridge.

Naema & Ranger - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris
Naema & Ranger - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris


Wild Horses - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris
Wild Horses - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris


Ranger - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris
Ranger - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris


Meteor from Helicopter - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris
Meteor from Helicopter - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris


Naema - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris
Naema - Candy Store Cup 2017 © Rod Harris

