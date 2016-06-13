Please select your home edition
2017 Bénéteau Four Peaks Race – this weekend, in Hong Kong

by Simpson Marine today at 7:56 am
Simpson Marine Four Peaks Race 2015. No quarter given at the first turning mark. © Guy Nowell / Simpson Marine
The 33rd edition of Hong Kong’s #1 adventure race, the Bénéteau Four Peaks Race supported by Simpson Marine, is ready to set off this weekend, 21-22 January.

This annual overnight multisports race has been organised by the Aberdeen Boat Club since 1985, and is the second of its kind in the world. There are still only four others. Three are in Britain, including the original 1977 Three Peaks Race, and the other one is in Australia. The Hong Kong race is tailor-made for hard working, hard playing Hong Kong. 170 km on the water, 30 km running and 2,350m of climbing have to be completed in one gruelling day and night effort.
The Four Peaks Race is about top performance. Average elapsed time last year was 24 hrs, and the the event demands boat-to-beach landings, kayak transfers, maybe even a swim landing, before the runners take off for the hills. The land part of the event demands speed and strategy over rough terrain up four selected hills, and the watery part calls for fine seamanship and racing sailing skills. Tactics, practice and stamina play a big part, and competitors come back again and again for both the excitement and the camaraderie. This unique sporting challenge is considered one of the most testing competitions in the region. It requires the highest levels of fitness and seamanship from the competitors, and the very best of race stewarding and safety management from the organisers.

Whiskey Jack's runners prepare to go ashore at Sai Kung. Simpson Marine Four Peaks Race 2015. © Guy Nowell / Simpson Marine
Whiskey Jack's runners prepare to go ashore at Sai Kung. Simpson Marine Four Peaks Race 2015. © Guy Nowell / Simpson Marine



The 2017 itinerary is the same as last year: in this order - Lantau Peak (934m), Mount Stenhouse (353m), Violet Hill (433m), and Ma On Shan (702m) - with the finish line at Round Island.

This year 21 teams are entered, including three Bénéteaus – a Sense 50, a Sense 47, and a First 37.1. The Sense 50 crew will include Simpson Marine broker, David Walder, as well as Thibaut de Montvalon and his team at Bénéteau Asia Pacific.

'Bénéteau is delighted to become the title sponsor for this year’s Four Peaks Race. It is a unique event. With both its sailing and running components, lasting overnight and covering iconic locations within Hong Kong territory, it is not only a regatta but a true adventure! Bénéteau is very proud to participate in and support the event. I wish the best to all participants in the Four Peaks Race 2017 and I look forward to being on the start line with you!”, says Thibaut de Montvalon, Managing Director of Bénéteau Asia Pacific.

Brizo on the breeze, heading for Sai Kung. Simpson Marine Four Peaks Race 2015. © Guy Nowell / Simpson Marine
Brizo on the breeze, heading for Sai Kung. Simpson Marine Four Peaks Race 2015. © Guy Nowell / Simpson Marine



'We are all really looking forward to Saturday, getting started and seeing how our preparation will pay off. The Four Peaks Race is one of the best races around as a test of navigation, tactics, seamanship, fitness and endurance. With the course changes for 2017 there is even more to think about and getting the tactics of drop off and pick ups will be even harder', explains David Walder, Senior Yacht Broker at Simpson Marine.

There's nothing like a Peaks Race. It’s not for everyone. But for those who know, it's a rush and they are ready for it.

The award ceremony for all crews, partners and media is scheduled for 26 January at 7.00pm at the Aberdeen Boat Club.

Runners go ashore at Sai Kung. Simpson Marine Four Peaks Race 2015. © Guy Nowell / Simpson Marine
Runners go ashore at Sai Kung. Simpson Marine Four Peaks Race 2015. © Guy Nowell / Simpson Marine


