2017 BWA Funsport Rhosneigr Classic registration is open!

BWA UK Wave Tour British Wavesailing Association BWA UK Wave Tour British Wavesailing Association

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153338

by British Wavesailing Association today at 5:21 amRhossy has a pretty good autumn and can deliver when nowhere else is. A great turn out is expected following a windy winter. All the regulars, and irregulars, have been training hard and the level of competition should be as high as ever.We are very honoured to have both of the top PWA Judge in attendance Mark 'Sparky' Hosegood. He will keep things running ship shape. If anyone want to get involved with the judging have chat to one of us. It's amazing what can be learned about your own windsurfing from watching others compete.Sparky will also be running his amazing Clinics with guest Pro's.Timmy Vowels will be Photographer and running the social media, so have a chat with him for that stuff.• Bucky's famous 'Party of the Year!'• Tow Freestyle• SUP comp / races.• Go-Karting• Quiz• BBQ• Pro Clinics from Mark 'Sparky' Hosegood.