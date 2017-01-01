Please select your home edition
2017 BWA Funsport Rhosneigr Classic registration is open!

by British Wavesailing Association today at 5:21 am
BWA UK Wave Tour British Wavesailing Association
Registration is now open, and online only. The Mailing Room 2016 BWA season kicks off at Rhosneigr.

Rhossy has a pretty good autumn and can deliver when nowhere else is. A great turn out is expected following a windy winter. All the regulars, and irregulars, have been training hard and the level of competition should be as high as ever.

We are very honoured to have both of the top PWA Judge in attendance Mark 'Sparky' Hosegood. He will keep things running ship shape. If anyone want to get involved with the judging have chat to one of us. It's amazing what can be learned about your own windsurfing from watching others compete.

Sparky will also be running his amazing Clinics with guest Pro's.

Timmy Vowels will be Photographer and running the social media, so have a chat with him for that stuff.

Activities being planned include:

• Bucky's famous 'Party of the Year!'
• Tow Freestyle
• SUP comp / races.
• Go-Karting
• Quiz
• BBQ
• Pro Clinics from Mark 'Sparky' Hosegood.
