2017 Australian Youth Championship - Day 1
by Kate Lathouras today at 7:41 am
Racing for the 2017 Australian Youth Championship kicked off today, Wednesday 11 January, from the shores off the Adelaide Sailing Club.
2017 Australian Youth Championship - Day 1 © Australian Sailing Team / Beau Outteridge
The Australian Youth Championship is widely renowned as the most prestigious youth sailing event in Australia with entries representing all Australian States as well as athletes from six other nations competing. In addition to high attendance, this regatta is the final selection event for those youth sailors vying for a spot on the 2017/18 Australian Sailing Youth Team.
A fresh South Australian sea breeze launched the competitors into day one of the four day championships. With 173 boats and 245 competitors competing across the five classes this year’s event has smashed last year’s attendance (who supported six classes). The sixth Catamaran Class, the Nacra 15 (the recently selected youth Catamaran class), are scheduled to have their 2017 Youth Championships in April later this year.
All five classes 420, 29er, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 and Techno 293 were able to complete three races in breeze that quickly escalated to a steady 15 – 20 knots in pretty wavy conditions.
29er
Tasmanian duo, Hugo Hamilton and Hugh Hickling, took two bullets and a second in a very successful first day of racing. Hugo commented,
“It took a bit to get our heads around the wavy conditions but we got there and were able to make some good gains on the downwind. We’ve got a really competitive fleet so had a few general recalls out there which made the racing tough but rewarding after we gained a couple wins.”
Current 29er girls World Champions, Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot, sit third overall and first in the girls division with a comfy 25 point lead on the next all girls team.
420
Now a well-established crew in the 420 class, Nicholas Joel and Hugo Llewelyn, performed consistently well throughout their first day of racing sealing a second and two bullets putting them two points in front of close rivals Otto Henry and Rome Featherstone.
Sitting third overall and first in the girls division is Victorian team Laura Harding and Eleanor Grimshaw who sit a comfortable nine points ahead of fellow Victorians and current girls second placers, Sophie Jackson and Ella Sharman.
Laser Radial
Marlina Berzins currently leads the girls division with a three point lead on Elyse Ainsworth; the two, predicted to be neck and neck with each other for the rest of the week.
Tasmanian sailor, Samuel King, sits top of the Laser Radial boys division with a two point lead over first youth place - getter at the most recent Laser National Championships, Caelin Winchombe. Samuel said,
“I was pretty happy with how I went today; Tasmania has pretty different conditions to here, so I was happy to make some good gains on the downwind and get in front of the West Australian guys who get these conditions pretty much every day. Conditions started out pretty mild with 12 – 15 knots then picked up to a solid 15 – 20 knots and big swell in the afternoon so it was pretty fun out there!”
Laser 4.7
Currently leading in the girls Laser 4.7, Paige Caldecoat, sits twelfth overall and six points ahead of Queensland’s Kristen Wadley.
West Australian sailor, Oliver Pabbruwe, leads the 4.7 fleet overall and first in the boys division with a one point lead on current 4.7 National Champion, Jack Littlechild. Oliver, who is used to these conditions, said,
“I was sailing out of Fremantle a lot before this event so I’m used to these strong sea breezes. The difference was that I had good starts and was able to play the shifts well. I just plan to take each day of the regatta as it comes.”
Techno 293
Alexander Halank took three bullets in the Techno 293 today and is predicted to take a podium place by the end of the event with the aim to beat his last year’s second place position. Similarly, Courtney Schoutrop leads the girls Techno 293 and hopes to retain her first place status from last year.
Racing continues tomorrow with the first race scheduled to kick off at 1200 for all classes but the Techno 293 who are scheduled for a 1300 start again.
Overall Scratch
|Plc
|Sail
No
|Boat Name
(Boat Type)
|Skipper/Crew
|From
|Race 1
11-Jan
|Race 2
11-Jan
|Race 3
11-Jan
|Drop
|Total
|1
|2461
|HH
29er
|Hugo Hamilton
Hugh Hickling
|SBSC
TAS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2546
|Damo
29er
|Henry Larkings
Miles Davey
|WSC
NSW
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|1935
|Hydra
29er
|Josh Galland
Ethan Hosking
|RBYC/CYC
VIC
|4
|5
|5
|0
|14
|4
|2238
|The Smiling Assassins
29er
|Natasha Bryant
Annie Wilmot
|RPAYC
NSW
|6
|3
|9
|0
|18
|5
|1
|NHS
29er
|Tom Crockett
Max Paul
|belmont 16s
NSW
|9
|4
|7
|0
|20
|6
|2483
|THURLOW FISHER LAWYERS
29er
|Zac Barnabas
Jesse Dransfield
|RPAYC
NSW
|14
|6
|3
|0
|23
|7
|2447
|Westwind
29er
|William Wallis
William Sargent
|RYCT
TAS
|8
|14
|6
|0
|28
|8
|2239
|Assassin
29er
|Steven Case
Louis Schofield
|RGYC
VIC
|7
|10
|12
|0
|29
|9
|2211
|A1
29er
|Flynn Twomey
Jackson Twomey
|MH16'SSC
NSW
|15
|8
|8
|0
|31
|10
|2132
|Intrepid
29er
|Matthew Rogers
Joshua Sloman
|RQYS
QLD
|12
|7
|16
|0
|35
|11
|2261
|Ray White Marine
29er
|Tom Stivano
George Richardson
|B16SC
NSW
|13
|9
|14
|0
|36
|12
|2135
|Coolski
29er
|Alec Brodie
John Cooley
|MHYC / WSC
NSW
|16
|13
|11
|0
|40
|13
|1994
|Not Telling
29er
|Holly Hunt
Laura Carmichael
|RFBYC
WA
|21
|12
|10
|0
|43
|14
|1876
|Crazy Horse
29er
|Lachlan Brewer
Sam Worrall
|NSC
NSW
|10
|21
|13
|0
|44
|15
|2197
|Amnesia
29er
|Rupert Hamilton
Fynn Sprott
|SBSC
TAS
|19
|11
|18
|0
|48
|16
|2066
|Skippy
29er
|Harrison Sly
Brandon Demura
|SYC
VIC
|3
|UFD
(45.00)
|4
|0
|52
|17
|2474
|AB Racing
29er
|Murray Buchan
Andrew Buchan
|FSC/RFBYC
WA
|5
|16
|33
|0
|54
|18
|1937
|Battleship
29er
|Breiana Whitehead
Jamie Torpelund
|TYC
QLD
|11
|20
|26
|0
|57
|19
|1877
|Steve
29er
|Hayden Harding
Casey Bates
|BYS
VIC
|23
|19
|17
|0
|59
|20
|1291
|Vertigo
29er
|Kieran Bucktin
Nathan Stacey
|FSC/RFBYC
WA
|20
|15
|25
|0
|60
|21
|2247
|Slim Shady
29er
|Emilia Horn
Madison Woodward
|PDSC/SoPYC/RFBYC
WA
|17
|22
|21
|0
|60
|22
|2460
|Skiffy
29er
|Jasmin Galbraith
Chloe Fisher
|SDSC
TAS
|31
|18
|15
|0
|64
|23
|2134
|Vendetta
29er
|Archie Cropley
Simon Murnaghan
|MHYC
NSW
|18
|23
|24
|0
|65
|24
|2465
|Luna
29er
|Genevieve Hennessy
Daniel Brown
|PDSC / RFBYC
WA
|24
|27
|22
|0
|73
|25
|1941
|Salty
29er
|William Bridge
Lachlan Prentice
|RQYS
QLD
|26
|28
|20
|0
|74
|26
|2459
|TBA
29er
|William Thomas
Leo Joubert
|PDSC
WA
|30
|17
|29
|0
|76
|27
|2470
|tba
29er
|Aaron de Longville
Tom Hodge
|RFBYC
WA
|25
|24
|28
|0
|77
|28
|1006
|Bullet
29er
|Ashleigh Swadling
Will Shapland
|RQYS/SYC
QLD
|22
|37
|27
|0
|86
|29
|2062
|Black Betty
29er
|Alanna Field
Sam Abel
|RGYC
VIC
|28
|25
|34
|0
|87
|30
|1990
|MOUSE
29er
|Georgia Payne
Jack Luketina
|SOPYC
WA
|32
|33
|23
|0
|88
|31
|1532
|Dumb 'n' Dumber
29er
|Luke Dobrich
Scott Golder
|KBSC
WA
|40
|30
|19
|0
|89
|32
|1849
|Phyllis
29er
|Ashlee Daunt
Natalie Bridge
|RQYS / DPSS
QLD
|34
|26
|32
|0
|92
|33
|2065
|Spike
29er
|Alistair Read
Liam Rodgers
|RPAYC
NSW
|27
|29
|38
|0
|94
|34
|710
|PLUS 40
29er
|Ethan Slaven
Samuel Thomas
|PDSC
WA
|29
|34
|31
|0
|94
|35
|1848
|Evolution
29er
|Kieran Schortz
Kyle Bonney
|DCS
NT
|35
|32
|30
|0
|97
|36
|1943
|Power Up
29er
|Grace Powers
Juliet Costanzo
|RPAYC
NSW
|33
|35
|39
|0
|107
|37
|1923
|IMPACT
29er
|Jeremy Kaputin
John Clements
|TCYC
WA
|38
|36
|36
|0
|110
|38
|1696
|Nitro
29er
|Finn Niemeier
Jed Cruickshank
|DSC
NT
|36
|41
|35
|0
|112
|39
|270
|Mr Plough
29er
|Ben Gallagher
Harry Cooke
|PDSC
WA
|41
|31
|RET
(45.00)
|0
|117
|40
|1944
|Interstellar
29er
|Scott Whitehead
Sarah Short
|TYC/ASC
QLD/SA
|37
|40
|RET
(45.00)
|0
|122
|41
|1531
|GG
29er
|Maxwell Giffney
Madeleine McLeay
|NSC
NSW
|43
|42
|37
|0
|122
|42
|2463
|To the Max
29er
|Thomas Nikitaras
Max Mcglagan
|SBSC
TAS
|39
|38
|RET
(45.00)
|0
|122
|43
|1527
|Blue
29er
|John-Mark Paul
Madeline Sloane
|MHYC
NSW
|44
|39
|RET
(45.00)
|0
|128
|44
|1406
|Tenth Prime
29er
|Jack Chapman
Luca Vuat
|GLYC
VIC
|42
|43
|DNS
(45.00)
|0
|130
