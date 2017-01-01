Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius - All Risk

2017 Australian Youth Championship - Day 1

by Kate Lathouras today at 7:41 am
2017 Australian Youth Championship - Day 1 © Australian Sailing Team / Beau Outteridge
Racing for the 2017 Australian Youth Championship kicked off today, Wednesday 11 January, from the shores off the Adelaide Sailing Club.

The Australian Youth Championship is widely renowned as the most prestigious youth sailing event in Australia with entries representing all Australian States as well as athletes from six other nations competing. In addition to high attendance, this regatta is the final selection event for those youth sailors vying for a spot on the 2017/18 Australian Sailing Youth Team.

A fresh South Australian sea breeze launched the competitors into day one of the four day championships. With 173 boats and 245 competitors competing across the five classes this year’s event has smashed last year’s attendance (who supported six classes). The sixth Catamaran Class, the Nacra 15 (the recently selected youth Catamaran class), are scheduled to have their 2017 Youth Championships in April later this year.

All five classes 420, 29er, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 and Techno 293 were able to complete three races in breeze that quickly escalated to a steady 15 – 20 knots in pretty wavy conditions.

29er

Tasmanian duo, Hugo Hamilton and Hugh Hickling, took two bullets and a second in a very successful first day of racing. Hugo commented,

“It took a bit to get our heads around the wavy conditions but we got there and were able to make some good gains on the downwind. We’ve got a really competitive fleet so had a few general recalls out there which made the racing tough but rewarding after we gained a couple wins.”

Current 29er girls World Champions, Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot, sit third overall and first in the girls division with a comfy 25 point lead on the next all girls team.

420

Now a well-established crew in the 420 class, Nicholas Joel and Hugo Llewelyn, performed consistently well throughout their first day of racing sealing a second and two bullets putting them two points in front of close rivals Otto Henry and Rome Featherstone.

Sitting third overall and first in the girls division is Victorian team Laura Harding and Eleanor Grimshaw who sit a comfortable nine points ahead of fellow Victorians and current girls second placers, Sophie Jackson and Ella Sharman.

2017 Australian Youth Championship - Day 1 © Australian Sailing Team / Beau Outteridge
2017 Australian Youth Championship - Day 1 © Australian Sailing Team / Beau Outteridge



Laser Radial

Marlina Berzins currently leads the girls division with a three point lead on Elyse Ainsworth; the two, predicted to be neck and neck with each other for the rest of the week.

Tasmanian sailor, Samuel King, sits top of the Laser Radial boys division with a two point lead over first youth place - getter at the most recent Laser National Championships, Caelin Winchombe. Samuel said,

“I was pretty happy with how I went today; Tasmania has pretty different conditions to here, so I was happy to make some good gains on the downwind and get in front of the West Australian guys who get these conditions pretty much every day. Conditions started out pretty mild with 12 – 15 knots then picked up to a solid 15 – 20 knots and big swell in the afternoon so it was pretty fun out there!”

Laser 4.7

Currently leading in the girls Laser 4.7, Paige Caldecoat, sits twelfth overall and six points ahead of Queensland’s Kristen Wadley.

West Australian sailor, Oliver Pabbruwe, leads the 4.7 fleet overall and first in the boys division with a one point lead on current 4.7 National Champion, Jack Littlechild. Oliver, who is used to these conditions, said,

“I was sailing out of Fremantle a lot before this event so I’m used to these strong sea breezes. The difference was that I had good starts and was able to play the shifts well. I just plan to take each day of the regatta as it comes.”

Techno 293

Alexander Halank took three bullets in the Techno 293 today and is predicted to take a podium place by the end of the event with the aim to beat his last year’s second place position. Similarly, Courtney Schoutrop leads the girls Techno 293 and hopes to retain her first place status from last year.

Racing continues tomorrow with the first race scheduled to kick off at 1200 for all classes but the Techno 293 who are scheduled for a 1300 start again.

Quick Links:

- Results – Click here
- Website – Click here
- Facebook – Click here

Overall Scratch

Plc Sail
No		 Boat Name
(Boat Type) 		Skipper/Crew From Race 1
11-Jan 		Race 2
11-Jan 		Race 3
11-Jan 		Drop Total
1 2461
 HH
29er		 Hugo Hamilton
Hugh Hickling		 SBSC
TAS		 2 1 1 0 4
2 2546
 Damo
29er		 Henry Larkings
Miles Davey		 WSC
NSW		 1 2 2 0 5
3 1935
 Hydra
29er		 Josh Galland
Ethan Hosking		 RBYC/CYC
VIC		 4 5 5 0 14
4 2238
 The Smiling Assassins
29er		 Natasha Bryant
Annie Wilmot		 RPAYC
NSW		 6 3 9 0 18
5 1
 NHS
29er		 Tom Crockett
Max Paul		 belmont 16s
NSW		 9 4 7 0 20
6 2483
 THURLOW FISHER LAWYERS
29er		 Zac Barnabas
Jesse Dransfield		 RPAYC
NSW		 14 6 3 0 23
7 2447
 Westwind
29er		 William Wallis
William Sargent		 RYCT
TAS		 8 14 6 0 28
8 2239
 Assassin
29er		 Steven Case
Louis Schofield 		RGYC
VIC		 7 10 12 0 29
9 2211
 A1
29er		 Flynn Twomey
Jackson Twomey		 MH16'SSC
NSW		 15 8 8 0 31
10 2132
 Intrepid
29er		 Matthew Rogers
Joshua Sloman		 RQYS
QLD		 12 7 16 0 35
11 2261
 Ray White Marine
29er		 Tom Stivano
George Richardson		 B16SC
NSW		 13 9 14 0 36
12 2135
 Coolski
29er		 Alec Brodie
John Cooley		 MHYC / WSC
NSW		 16 13 11 0 40
13 1994
 Not Telling
29er		 Holly Hunt
Laura Carmichael		 RFBYC
WA		 21 12 10 0 43
14 1876
 Crazy Horse
29er		 Lachlan Brewer
Sam Worrall		 NSC
NSW		 10 21 13 0 44
15 2197
 Amnesia
29er		 Rupert Hamilton
Fynn Sprott		 SBSC
TAS		 19 11 18 0 48
16 2066
 Skippy
29er		 Harrison Sly
Brandon Demura		 SYC
VIC		 3 UFD
(45.00) 		4 0 52
17 2474
 AB Racing
29er		 Murray Buchan
Andrew Buchan		 FSC/RFBYC
WA		 5 16 33 0 54
18 1937
 Battleship
29er		 Breiana Whitehead
Jamie Torpelund		 TYC
QLD		 11 20 26 0 57
19 1877
 Steve
29er		 Hayden Harding
Casey Bates		 BYS
VIC		 23 19 17 0 59
20 1291
 Vertigo
29er		 Kieran Bucktin
Nathan Stacey		 FSC/RFBYC
WA		 20 15 25 0 60
21 2247
 Slim Shady
29er		 Emilia Horn
Madison Woodward		 PDSC/SoPYC/RFBYC
WA		 17 22 21 0 60
22 2460
 Skiffy
29er		 Jasmin Galbraith
Chloe Fisher		 SDSC
TAS		 31 18 15 0 64
23 2134
 Vendetta
29er		 Archie Cropley
Simon Murnaghan		 MHYC
NSW		 18 23 24 0 65
24 2465
 Luna
29er		 Genevieve Hennessy
Daniel Brown		 PDSC / RFBYC
WA		 24 27 22 0 73
25 1941
 Salty
29er		 William Bridge
Lachlan Prentice		 RQYS
QLD		 26 28 20 0 74
26 2459
 TBA
29er		 William Thomas
Leo Joubert		 PDSC
WA		 30 17 29 0 76
27 2470
 tba
29er		 Aaron de Longville
Tom Hodge		 RFBYC
WA		 25 24 28 0 77
28 1006
 Bullet
29er		 Ashleigh Swadling
Will Shapland		 RQYS/SYC
QLD		 22 37 27 0 86
29 2062
 Black Betty
29er		 Alanna Field
Sam Abel		 RGYC
VIC		 28 25 34 0 87
30 1990
 MOUSE
29er		 Georgia Payne
Jack Luketina		 SOPYC
WA		 32 33 23 0 88
31 1532
 Dumb 'n' Dumber
29er		 Luke Dobrich
Scott Golder		 KBSC
WA		 40 30 19 0 89
32 1849
 Phyllis
29er		 Ashlee Daunt
Natalie Bridge		 RQYS / DPSS
QLD		 34 26 32 0 92
33 2065
 Spike
29er		 Alistair Read
Liam Rodgers		 RPAYC
NSW		 27 29 38 0 94
34 710
 PLUS 40
29er		 Ethan Slaven
Samuel Thomas		 PDSC
WA		 29 34 31 0 94
35 1848
 Evolution
29er		 Kieran Schortz
Kyle Bonney		 DCS
NT		 35 32 30 0 97
36 1943
 Power Up
29er		 Grace Powers
Juliet Costanzo		 RPAYC
NSW		 33 35 39 0 107
37 1923
 IMPACT
29er		 Jeremy Kaputin
John Clements		 TCYC
WA		 38 36 36 0 110
38 1696
 Nitro
29er		 Finn Niemeier
Jed Cruickshank		 DSC
NT		 36 41 35 0 112
39 270
 Mr Plough
29er		 Ben Gallagher
Harry Cooke		 PDSC
WA		 41 31 RET
(45.00) 		0 117
40 1944
 Interstellar
29er		 Scott Whitehead
Sarah Short		 TYC/ASC
QLD/SA		 37 40 RET
(45.00) 		0 122
41 1531
 GG
29er		 Maxwell Giffney
Madeleine McLeay		 NSC
NSW		 43 42 37 0 122
42 2463
 To the Max
29er		 Thomas Nikitaras
Max Mcglagan		 SBSC
TAS		 39 38 RET
(45.00) 		0 122
43 1527
 Blue
29er		 John-Mark Paul
Madeline Sloane		 MHYC
NSW		 44 39 RET
(45.00) 		0 128
44 1406
 Tenth Prime
29er		 Jack Chapman
Luca Vuat		 GLYC
VIC		 42 43 DNS
(45.00) 		0 130
Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Sail-World - Christmas - 660Musto 2016 660x82 2

Related Articles

Bigger kids entertainment program at Festival of Sails
The family entertainment program at the fast approaching Festival of Sails has been expanded this year The family entertainment program at the fast approaching Festival of Sails has been expanded this year, including a more varied line up to appeal to a wider age group of children. The hugely popular Shoreside Festival – presented by Geelong Connected Communities - is a major highlight of the 2017 Festival of Sails, kicking off on January 21 and running through to Australia Day.
Posted today at 6:27 am 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted today at 4:11 am Entries open for 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta
When summer racing comes to an end, the focus will shift to the Sydney Harbour Regatta When summer racing comes to an end, the focus will shift to the Sydney Harbour Regatta - the last hurrah at the beginning of autumn when the weather is still warm and the Harbour a picture postcard of sailing boats, from the Historical 18s to the most technically innovative boats on the planet.
Posted today at 2:38 am Vendée Globe – Day 66 – Le Cléac'h vents frustration at complex finale
Armel Le Cléac'h spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates path to the finish line. Armel Le Cléac'h today spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates his path to the finish line. At the latest position update the Frenchman had a narrow lead of 99 miles over British rival Alex Thomson as the pair forged their way north, around 350 miles south west of the Cape Verde Islands.
Posted on 10 Jan Viper Worlds 2017 – Jack and Shaun continue dominance on Day 2
The ideal sailing day became about boat handling, crew work and plenty of saltwater in the eyes. Monday’s gloominess and light winds shifted to summer sunshine and sea breezes 14-17 gusting to 19 knots by the time race 5 got underway in Stingaree Bay on Corio Bay’s eastern shore.
Posted on 10 Jan Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson updates from the Equator and the Doldrums
Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Trailing Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) currently leads by 91nm as with 2600nm left to sail. Here are videos where Alex describes life on board and his options to try and snatch back the race lead over the final sprint.
Posted on 10 Jan Sean Kirkjian wins the 2017 Quantum Nationals
A recent record fleet of 25 boats competed in the nationals hosted by the Cronulla Sailing Club Sean Kirkjian’s Pacific Sailing School team admirably aided by the inimitable ‘AJ’ Tony Reynolds and the school graduates in ‘Sailpac’ have taken out the 2017 nationals with a solid and consistent result over Shane Guanaria. A recent record fleet of 25 boats competed in the nationals hosted by the Cronulla Sailing Club, located in Port Hacking on the southern edge of Sydney.
Posted on 10 Jan A Q&A with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Race’s new deputy race director
I talked with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Round The World Race’s new deputy race director, to learn more about his role. I was fortunate to sail with Daniel Smith [36, SCO], skipper of “Derry~Londonderry~Doire” for the 2015/2016 edition of the Clipper Round The World Race, when the fleet reached Seattle last spring. Now, Smith has been hired as the event’s deputy race director-a job that will test many of the skills that he polished as a skipper. I caught up with Smith via email to learn more about his new job.
Posted on 9 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 65 – Critical 12 hours for leaders
The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the race, according to British sailing star Ian Walker. The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the race, according to British sailing star Ian Walker. Walker, the reigning champion of the Volvo Ocean Race, has been glued to his computer following the exploits of fellow countryman Alex Thomson, currently locked in an epic battle for first place with Frenchman Armel Le Cléac'h.
Posted on 9 Jan Exceptional take up for 47th Rolex Fastnet Race
Entry into the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the 47th edition surpassed expectation in record-breaking time. Entry into the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the 47th edition surpassed expectation today in record-breaking time. The 340-boat limit was reached in just four minutes and 24 seconds setting a new record.
Posted on 9 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy