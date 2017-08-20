2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week - When one hull isn’t enough
by Crosbie Lorimer today at 2:19 am
It’s clear that the diehards of monohull sailing who struggle to ‘get’ the multihull thing are a complete mystery to those who prefer not to spend their time on the water in displacement mode.
Aquila at Audi Race Week 2017 Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
After all, the multihull advocates argue, why would anyone want to sail slowly at an uncomfortable angle when you could be flying across the top of the water without even spilling your drink?
For some in the multihull community, the family friendly space and comfort that a multi provides is a deciding factor in what to buy. “We bought Barrocka because we wanted our boys also to have experience of enjoying a boat and learning a boating lifestyle”, said South African born Nicolette Horak, who with husband Andre owns the Schionning1480 catamaran that is racing in the Multihull Cruising class at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, August 19-26, 2017.
Nicolette knows plenty about growing up with boats as she and her family spent two years cruising the world from when she was eight years-old. “We went almost around the world twice!” says Horak. “That’s why I did the 2015-2016 Clipper Yacht Race; I sailed the legs from South Africa to Airlie Beach aboard IchorCoal, just to finish my ‘almost’!”
For Mark and Karen Johns, owners of the Pescott 10.95 catamaran Aquila, family considerations were also a factor, but it was in Mark’s early days of windsurfing that the dye was really cast for his venture into big boats, which kicked off with monohulls. “Three keelboats later and I couldn’t come to grips with displacement sailing, I just needed to be on top of the water again; all of the fast grand prix monohulls are not family-friendly and in the end I just focused on multihulls,” Mark said.
Johns chose this design over others because of both the living area and the performance. It is a racer/cruiser with daggerboards rather than mini-keels, and they are finishing towards the front of the Multihull Cruising division 1 fleet in each race at this year’s regatta.
For many in the multihull community performance is key - and the lengths they will go to in creating a faster boat knows few limits.
“This was once a Rogers 36”, said Drew Carruthers standing at the stern of his catamaran Rushour, which is sailing in the Multihull Racing division. “I turned it into a 40-foot Rogers and then I couldn’t sell it, so I turned it into a 50-footer. I cut it up with a chainsaw and I guess there’s no Rogers in it anymore!” he said with a wry smile.
The performance gain in stretching his boat is evidently paying dividends if day one of Race Week is anything to go by. “We hit a top speed of 28.5 knots. We started out 200m ahead of Wild Oats XI as we left Dent Passage and ended up still 200m ahead when we reached South Molle Island.”
Veteran multihull sailor and boat builder Geoff Cruse, who is sailing as the mainsheet trimmer aboard Mike Pemberton’s 11.2m Crowther Cat, XL2, was still a teenager in the mid-1960s when he and three friends decided to build a kit trimaran. “We had to staple the plywood skins of the yacht together with a hand stapler, I think we put in about 30-50,000 staples. We built our own timber mast; we made our own copper bolts for the keel. It was just a huge learning experience. It just set you up repairs when things go wrong.”
In Brisbane he regularly races on a Nacra 36 and when asked if it was a foiling Nacra he responded: “No, but watch this space.”
In the Multihull Racing division Darren Drew’s Crowther 50 Top Gun will rejoin the Audi Race Week fleet after a temporary repair was made to the port hull that was badly damaged in a collision on Tuesday. “It’s enough to get us back to The Boatworks for Multi-Marine to complete the job,” said the relieved skipper on Thursday morning.
Thursday is day four of the six-day pointscore and currently the entire 215-boat fleet is being held ashore at Hamilton Island under postponement due to a lack of wind. Racing in the 34th edition finishes on Saturday, August 26.
Full Results:
IRC:
IRC Racing
Series Results [IRC] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|ALIVE
|52566
|Duncan Hine
|DSS
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|M3
|AUS52
|Brent Fowler
|RFBYC
| 7.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
|3
|
|NANOQ
|AUS7001
|HRH Crown Prince Frederik Of Denmark
|RDYC
| 9.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
|4
|
|BLACK JACK
|525100
|Peter Harburg
|RQYS
| 10.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
|5
|
|WILD OATS XI
|AUS10001
|Mark Richards
|HIYC
| 14.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
IRC Passage Div 1
Series Results [IRC Div 1] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SWISH
|226
|Steven Proud
|MHYC
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|TOY BOX 2
|MH4
|Ian Box
|MHYC
| 9.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
|3
|
|BUSHRANGER
|12450
|Gerry Hatton
|RPAYC
| 10.0
| 2.0
| 7.0
| 1.0
|4
|
|EAGLE ROCK
|7744
|Ross Wilson
|CYCA/SYC/SSCBC
| 11.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
|5
|
|PONYO
|6838
|David Currie
|HIYC
| 12.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
|6
|
|KERUMBA
|RQ5050
|Tam Faragher
|RQYS
| 18.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 6.0
|7
|7.0S
|POPEYE
|6612
|Craig Douglas
|MHYC
| 22.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
|8
|
|ERICA
|237
|Peter Williams
|RSYS
| 22.0
| 6.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
|9
|
|ESPRESSO FORTE
|8181
|Laurence Freedman
|CYCA
| 27.0
| 8.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
|10
|
|TRITON
|6377
|David Gotze
|CYCA
| 29.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
|11
|
|AURIC'S QUEST
|6606
|Fred Bestall
|SYC
| 33.0
| 11.0
| 11.0
| 11.0
|12
|
|TILT
|4913
|Peter Cretan
|RYCT
| 36.0
| 12.0
| 12.0
| 12.0
IRC Passage Div 2
PHS
Series Results [IRC Div 2] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|TEAM HOLLYWOOD
|7027
|Raymond Roberts
|CYCA
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|DORADE
|16
|Matt Brooks
|NEWPORT
| 11.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 7.0
|3
|
|SKEETER
|9997
|Sandor Tornai
|DSC/CYCA
| 12.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
|4
|
|HUSSY
|9339
|Grant Pocklington
|RPAYC/RMYC
| 15.0
| 2.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
|5
|5.0S
|JAVELIN
|RQ122
|James Crowley
|RQYS
| 17.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 8.0
|6
|
|NOT A DIAMOND
|RQ2404
|David Redfern
|RQYS
| 17.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
|7
|
|MATRIX
|41
|Graham Furtado
|RQYS
| 19.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
|8
|
|JAZZAMATAZZ
|0122
|Norman Weaver
|RPAYC
| 21.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
| 10.0
|9
|
|RAGTIME
|RQ130
|Chris Morgan
|RQYS
| 24.0
| 11.0
| 11.0
| 2.0
|10
|
|B52
|B52
|Daniel Farmer
|RQYS
| 28.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 9.0
|11
|
|DRAKES PRAYER
|RQ6165
|Rod Johannessen
|RQYS
| 31.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
| 12.0C
Racer Cruiser
Series Results [EHC] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|7133
|EUPHORIA
|Anthony Coleman
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|L320
|ONYX
|Matt Owen
| 11.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
|3
|
|543
|LITTLE NICO
|Adrian Walters
| 12.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|4
|4.0S
|AUS320
|ROCK N' ROLL
|Kim Williams
| 13.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| 4.0G
|5
|
|W108
|JAB
|Mark Skelton
| 13.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
|6
|
|AUS070
|PANTHER
|Steve Orourke
| 17.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
| 10.0
|7
|
|6815
|IAGO
|John Quinn
| 20.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
| 9.0A
|8
|
|AUS153
|MAC 2
|John McDougall
| 22.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
|9
|
|AUS174
|CALIBRE RACING
|April Jorgense Adam Shand
| 23.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
|10
|
|500
|ANTIPODES
|Wayne Seal Ian Ford
| 30.0
| 10.0
| 11.0
| 9.0
|11
|
|142
|NOT ANOTHER PLANET
|Geoff Ford
| 32.0
| 11.0
| 10.0
| 11.0
Cruising Div 1
Series Results [EHC Div1] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|HELSAL3
|262
|Paul Mara
| 15.0
| 11.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|CHARLOTTE
|AUS257
|Ervin Vidor
| 16.0
| 10.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
|3
|
|SALACIA
|RQ1600
|Stephen Everett
| 17.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 11.0
|4
|1.0S
|XSCAPE
|AUS501
|John Foster
| 19.0
| 1.0
| 10.0
| 8.0
|5
|
|CONDOR
|KB80
|David Molloy
| 19.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
| 4.0
|6
|2.0S
|COOPERS
|3810
|Craig Watson
| 20.0
| 2.0
| 12.0
| 6.0
|7
|4.0S
|ONE O NINE
|1109
|Robert Salteri
| 20.0
| 4.0
| 9.0
| 7.0
|8
|
|INFINITY
|AUS52C
|Richard Fader/ Greg Prescott
| 20.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
| 9.0
|9
|
|ANTIPODES AUSTRALIS
|YC200
|John Culshaw
| 22.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 13.0
|10
|
|PILGRIM
|E226
|Paul Ley
| 25.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 10.0
|11
|
|ALLEGRO
|6723
|Adrian Lewis
| 26.0
| 12.0
| 11.0
| 3.0
|12
|
|DRUMFIRE
|CAY6536
|Phillip Neil
| 29.0
| 14.0
| 14.0
| 1.0
|13
|
|WHITEBIRDS
|788
|R.Bird/P.White N.A.
| 31.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
| 16.0F
|14
|
|EVE
|8565
|Steven Capell
| 38.0
| 13.0
| 13.0
| 12.0
|15
|
|ANTIGUA
|S6517
|Phil Sexton
| 45.0
| 16.0C
| 15.0
| 14.
Cruising Div 2
Series Results [EHC Div2] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SB046
|THERAPY
|Thomas Hoogenbosch
| 10.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
|2
|1.0S
|7041
|L'ESPRIT
|Peter Byford
| 18.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 8.0
|3
|
|BOW17
|MANDALA
|Gerard Webb
| 18.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
|4
|
|6981
|TAKANI
|James Whittle
| 23.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 18.0
|5
|
|BOW20
|VANILLA 2
|David Perkins
| 27.0
| 17.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
|6
|5.0S
|67826
|THAT BOAT
|Darryle Dransfield
| 31.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 21.0
|7
|
|B19
|AVANTI
|Cormie Philip
| 31.0
| 14.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
|8
|3.0S
|8810
|OCEAN GEM
|David Hows
| 33.0
| 10.0
| 3.0
| 20.0
|9
|
|00100
|ENCORE
|J Milledge/ T.Lewis
| 33.0
| 8.0
| 19.0
| 6.0
|10
|
|6391
|ETERNITY
|Ian Meldrum
| 35.0
| 19.0
| 14.0
| 2.0
|11
|
|0505
|MISS MINX
|Chris & Lauren Thorpe
| 35.5
| 11.5
| 12.0
| 12.0
|12
|
|7123
|PAINKILLER
|Graham Barrett
| 37.0
| 22.0
| 11.0
| 4.0
|13
|4.0S
|6408
|FOUR BELLS
|David Bell
| 38.0
| 23.0
| 4.0
| 11.0
|14
|5.0S
|6666
|FIRST LIGHT
|P White/ C Stannard
| 38.0
| 15.0
| 18.0
| 5.0
|15
|
|SM501
|LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE
|Sam Pavic
| 38.0
| 6.0
| 17.0
| 15.0
|16
|2.0S
|6990
|GREAT WHITE
|Bob Penty
| 40.0
| 2.0
| 16.0
| 22.0
|17
|7.0S
|6797
|HOLY COW!
|John & Kim Clinton
| 40.0
| 7.0
| 20.0
| 13.0
|18
|
|A17
|VANILLA 1
|Chris Carlile
| 40.0
| 20.0
| 10.0
| 10.0
|19
|
|RQ410
|SYNERGY
|Ron James
| 40.5
| 11.5
| 13.0
| 16.0
|20
|
|SM888
|CIAO BELLA
|Jon Lechte
| 55.0
| 16.0
| 15.0
| 24.0
|21
|13.0S
|6084
|SWEET CHARIOT
|David Henry
| 57.0
| 13.0
| 21.0
| 23.0
|22
|
|RQ700
|SANTE
|Nick Cameron
| 57.0
| 21.0
| 22.0
| 14.0
|23
|
|M434
|ARE WE THERE YET
|John Ashton
| 60.0
| 18.0
| 23.0
| 19.0
|24
|
|B48
|KARM
|Ray Nankervis
| 65.0
| 24.0
| 24.0
| 17.0
|25
|
|BOW08
|GRADIVA
|Peter Buckley
| 78.0
| 26.0F
| 26.0F
| 26.0F
Cruising Div 3
Series Results [EHC Div3] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SECOND TIME AROUND
|5491
|John McConaghy
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
|2
|
|ZOE
|98
|Wayne Millar
| 17.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
|3
|
|ABRACADABRA
|5612
|James Murchison
| 18.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 11.0
|4
|
|QUEST 3
|5822
|Brendon Gregg
| 19.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 2.0
|5
|1.0S
|ANGER MANAGEMENT
|6836
|Tim Stewart
| 21.0
| 14.0
| 6.0
| 1.0
|6
|
|CARLA M
|567
|Mark Michalowsky
| 21.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| 12.0
|7
|
|YKNOT
|7076
|David Newton
| 25.0
| 11.0
| 8.0
| 6.0
|8
|
|SHAZAM
|PD447
|Doug Ryan
| 26.0
| 4.0
| 15.0
| 7.0
|9
|
|MONDO
|5656
|Ray Sweeney
| 27.0
| 1.0
| 11.0
| 15.0
|10
|
|KAYIMAI
|MH46
|Rob Aldis
| 29.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
| 10.0
|11
|4.0S
|STRATA CARE
|RQ477
|James O'Hare
| 31.0
| 13.0
| 4.0
| 14.0
|12
|
|CARPE DIEM
|SM1750
|Paul Commins
| 31.0
| 15.0
| 7.0
| 9.0
|13
|
|MAYFAIR
|W1424
|J Irvine/ G Gribble
| 32.0
| 12.0
| 12.0
| 8.0
|14
|
|VINCITORE
|13980
|Mark Hellyer
| 33.0
| 16.0
| 13.0
| 4.0
|15
|
|DRY WHITE
|RQ401
|D Purdy/ B Pozzey
| 34.0
| 2.0
| 16.0
| 16.0
|16
|
|DEBONNAIRE
|SM451
|Phil Gomez
| 37.0
| 10.0
| 14.0
| 13.0
Cruising Div 4
Series Results [EHC Div4] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|7122
|ROCKSALT
|Anthony Bishop
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|633
|DEHLER MAGIC
|Greg Tobin
| 7.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
|3
|
|6577
|ILLUSION
|David Brett
| 11.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
|4
|
|7044
|AVVENTURA
|Peter Mumford
| 15.5
| 3.5
| 5.0
| 7.0
|5
|
|11000
|KITE RUNNER
|Phil Jobe
| 19.5
| 3.5
| 11.0
| 5.0
|6
|6.0S
|6590
|ERESSEA
|John Bankart
| 23.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 6.0
|7
|
|M604
|FLYINGFISH LET LOOSE
|A Fairclough
| 23.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
|8
|1.0S
|7167
|SPECTRE
|Peter Hrones
| 24.0
| 11.0
| 12.0
| 1.0
|9
|4.0S
|6654
|ISABELLA
|John Nolan
| 24.0
| 10.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
|10
|7.0S
|RQ19
|OUT OF THE BLUE
|Stephen Green
| 24.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
| 11.0
|11
|
|SB430
|Y KNOT
|Rob Rainsford
| 24.0
| 6.0
| 9.0
| 9.0
|12
|
|G445
|ETRE JEUNE
|Nick Polin
| 34.0
| 12.0
| 10.0
| 12.0
|13
|
|SB445
|LUNACY
|Chris McSorley
| 42.0
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0F
Cruising Div 5
Series Results [EHC Div5] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|5758
|CAMPEADOR
|Jonathan Threlfall
| 8.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|BOW19
|EASY DAY
|David Stoopman
| 16.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
|3
|
|YC757
|SCHOOL'S OUT
|Adrian Wotton
| 20.0
| 2.5
| 11.0
| 6.5
|4
|
|BOW24
|RHYTHM
|Terry Goldacre
| 21.5
| 9.0
| 6.0
| 6.5
|5
|7.0S
|6063
|BELLAMY
|Barry Berg
| 22.0
| 14.0
| 7.0
| 1.0
|6
|1.0S
|8550
|PANACEA
|Ronald Theedam
| 22.0
| 8.0
| 1.0
| 13.0
|7
|
|6421
|POHONO
|Andrew Williams
| 22.0
| 13.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
|8
|
|B408
|RAMPALLION
|Geoff Adams
| 24.0
| 1.0
| 13.0
| 10.0
|9
|3.0S
|662
|OASIS
|Keith Adam/ Merv Stephensen
| 27.0
| 15.0
| 9.0
| 3.0
|10
|
|BOW16
|RAMBLE TAMBLE
|Michael Wiley
| 27.0
| 6.0
| 10.0
| 11.0
|11
|3.0S
|68
|STAR FERRY
|John Brand
| 28.0
| 11.0
| 3.0
| 14.0
|12
|
|M5
|WINDSONG OF M'TON
|Jim Watson
| 28.0
| 12.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
|13
|
|90
|OLD HABITS
|Chris Hopkins
| 29.0
| 5.0
| 12.0
| 12.0
|14
|
|RQ22
|SAMURAI
|Mel Bridges
| 33.0
| 10.0
| 14.0
| 9.0
|15
|
|34
|KD GIRL
|David Levings
| 34.5
| 2.5
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
Non Spinnaker Div 1
Series Results [EHC Div 1] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SM301
|HUB
|Andrew Molnar
| 9.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|70103
|HANK
|Paul Schaafsma
| 13.0
| 9.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|3663
|LLOYDS TOO IMPETUOUS
|Rudy Weber
| 14.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 10.0
|4
|
|BOW10
|RENAISSANCE 3
|Robert Grey
| 18.0
| 5.0
| 7.0G
| 6.0
|5
|1.0S
|SM6662
|ULUWATU
|Mal Billings
| 21.0
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 8.0
|6
|
|BOW23
|FREE SPIRIT MELBOURN
|Philip Mellett
| 21.0
| 6.0
| 11.0
| 4.0
|7
|3.0S
|7126
|LLAMA
|Jon Linton
| 22.0
| 11.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
|8
|
|5013
|LA TROISIEME MI6TEMPS
|Matt Doyle
| 22.0
| 13.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
|9
|
|W888
|MISTA GYBE
|Linda Gorry
| 23.0
| 10.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
|10
|
|RQ500
|NANDI
|Norman Clegg
| 25.0
| 2.0
| 10.0
| 13.0
|11
|
|6678
|SUPERTRAMP
|Sue & Alan Pick
| 26.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 9.0
|12
|
|450
|MIM
|Mike Walter
| 30.0
| 4.0
| 15.0F
| 11.0
|13
|
|9931
|IMPULSIVE
|Ross Macaw
| 33.0
| 7.0
| 14.0T
| 12.0
|14
|
|SM71
|CHINA GROVE
|Ian Mellett
| 44.0
| 14.0
| 15.0R
| 15.0F
Non Spinnaker Div 2
Series Results [EHC Div 2] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|1971
|KULANI
|Noel Borel
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|6361
|CZECH MATE
|Phil Dressler
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|SM432
|TIGER ONE
|Glenn Myler
| 15.0
| 8.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|405N
|LADY VIRGINIA
|Nicholas Cable
| 16.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
|5
|
|320
|SATORI
|Roger Ellett
| 17.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| 8.0
|6
|
|YC120
|DALLIANCE
|Robert Topping
| 18.0
| 9.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
|7
|
|BOW21
|KAYAMI
|Greg Chambers
| 19.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
|8
|4.0S
|6878
|WINDFALLS
|Sandy Hume
| 23.0
| 4.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
|9
|
|7157
|LADY JANIE
|Greg Baker
| 23.0
| 10.0
| 8.0
| 5.0
|10
|
|B178
|KRYSTAL
|Mark Strobel
| 34.0
| 6.0
| 13.0T
| 15.0F
|11
|
|44444
|AMORE
|Simone Wetzlar
| 39.0
| 15.0F
| 15.0F
| 9.0
|12
|
|123
|PACIFIC HUNTRESS
|Brett Godfrey
| 41.0
| 15.0F
| 15.0R
| 11.0
|13
|
|7407
|WAVE SWEEPER
|William Goodfellow
| 45.0
| 15.0C
| 15.0F
| 15.0C
|13
|
|A65
|RUBY CHARLOTTE
|Jonathan Hickling
| 45.0
| 15.0F
| 15.0F
| 15.0F
Trailer Yachts
Multi-Hulls
Series Results [EHC] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|134
|HIGH TIDE
|Shannan Hart
| 11.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
|2
|1.0S
|AUS686
|PLANIT
|Anthony Passmore
| 12.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|35
|BSC SAILING SCHOOL
|Simon Oliver
| 12.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
|4
|
|AUS655
|KRAKEN
|Odi Cummings
| 13.0
| 10.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
|5
|
|3027
|RHUMBMAID
|Its A Team Effort
| 16.0
| 2.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
|6
|
|4223
|HAPPY WANDERER
|Felix Napret
| 17.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
|7
|
|BOW14
|TATUI
|Russell Hubbert
| 20.0
| 1.0
| 13.0F
| 6.0
|8
|
|143
|ANKA'S AWAY
|Ian Vonk
| 21.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 13.0F
|9
|
|838
|PIPEDREAM
|Gunter Kopp
| 24.0
| 7.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
|10
|
|67
|HARPY
|Rob & Kerry Kasmarik
| 25.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
|11
|
|SB165
|AQUADISIAC
|Peter Bulka
| 39.0
| 13.0C
| 13.0C
| 13.0C
|11
|
|7211
|DOLPHIN DANCE
|Craig Williams
| 39.0
| 13.0C
| 13.0F
| 13.0C
Multihul Racing
Series Results [OMR] up to Race 3
|Place
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|STARDUST
|BOW11
|Ian Condor Smith
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|2
|RUSHOUR
|8
|Drew Carruthers
| 10.0
| 6.0F
| 3.0
| 1.0
|3
|FURY ROAD
|V1
|George Owen
| 10.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 6.0F
|4
|TOP GUN
|AUS888
|Darren Drew
| 11.0
| 4.0G
| 4.0
| 3.0
|5
|XL2
|RQ420
|Mike Peberdy
| 12.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
Multihull Cruising Div 1
Series Results [EHC Div 1] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|BARROCKA
|John Sticklan
|MKY
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|THE BOAT
|Graeme Etherton
|TYC
| 9.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
|3
|
|HEATWAVE
|Andrew Graham
|HIYC
| 12.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
|4
|1.0S
|SCAMPER
|Adrian Lawrie
|CYCSA
| 19.0
| 1.0
| 8.0
| 10.0
|5
|
|TALISKER
|Alan Hunter
|RQYS
| 19.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
|6
|
|COOL CHANGE
|Jeff Copping
|MYCQ
| 20.0
| 9.0
| 3.0
| 8.0
|7
|5.0S
|AQUILA
|Mark Johns
|CYCSA
| 22.0
| 10.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
|8
|
|BANDERSNATCH
|Phil Treloar
|PHOSC
| 22.0
| 7.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
|9
|2.0S
|TYEE III
|Bruce Kellermann
|SYC
| 24.0
| 2.0
| 10.0
| 12.0
|10
|
|AGAPE
|Rod White
|MYC
| 24.0
| 8.0
| 5.0
| 11.0
|11
|
|STORM BAY
|Jeff Gerard
|SCYC
| 25.0
| 12.0
| 11.0
| 2.0
|12
|
|ESPRIT
|Robert Peberdy
|RQYS
| 32.0
| 11.0
| 12.0
| 9.0
|13
|
|GEORGINA
|Remco Pen
|SUNSAIL
| 44.0
| 13.0
| 16.0F
| 15.0T
|14
|
|WATER SPRITE
|Connor Jeffries
|RBYC
| 45.0
| 16.0F
| 13.0
| 16.0F
|15
|
|AVALANCHE
|Craig Molloy
|SYC
| 46.0
| 14.0
| 16.0C
| 16.0F
Multihull Cruising Div 2
Series Results [EHC Div 2] up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|MISTY SEA
|David Davenport
|EFYC
| 12.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|BUNDALONG
|Colin Maslen
|RQYS
| 14.0
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 7.0
|3
|
|TROPICAL SUNSET
|David Hutcheson
|SYC
| 17.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 11.0
|4
|5.0S
|VIVACIOUS
|Kevin Lord
|JBCYC
| 20.0
| 12.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
|5
|
|SALACIA
|Ian Johnson
|TYC
| 20.0
| 7.0
| 10.0
| 3.0
|6
|
|SERENITY
|Michel Van Der Zwaard
|MMYC
| 21.0
| 9.0
| 11.0I
| 1.0
|7
|
|HAPPY DAYS
|Jorgen Van Seters
|SYC
| 26.0
| 1.0
| 13.0
| 12.0
|8
|
|MIZ BEHAVIN
|William Dicker
|JBCYC
| 27.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
|9
|6.0S
|NIMROD
|David Straton
|SYC
| 30.0
| 15.0
| 9.0I
| 6.0
|10
|
|SIMPLE PLEASURES
|David Fadden
|RQYS
| 30.0
| 14.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
|11
|
|SEEADLER
|Eckhard Platen
|LMYC
| 32.0
| 16.0
| 7.0
| 9.0
|12
|3.0S
|FAST KNOT
|Tanya Kelly
|MSC
| 35.0
| 3.0
| 12.0
| 20.0C
|13
|
|SCARLETT
|Craig Margetts
|RQYS
| 35.0
| 11.0
| 20.0F
| 4.0
|14
|
|ST. ARNOU
|Ralph Norton
|TYC
| 36.0
| 2.0
| 14.0
| 20.0F
|15
|
|SOCIAL PLATFORM
|M & J Quinn
|SYC
| 38.0
| 13.0
| 11.0
| 14.0
|16
|
|CHANCES
|Gary Ryan
|SICYC
| 38.5
| 10.0
| 15.5
| 13.0
|17
|
|WIGHT DOG
|Graeme Jackson
|CRYC
| 52.5
| 17.0
| 15.5
| 20.0F
|18
|
|YELLOW FIN
|Simon Summerton
|SUNSAIL
| 60.0
| 20.0C
| 20.0C
| 20.0C
|18
|
|SAVANNA
|Ray Cavanagh
|NONE
| 60.0
| 20.0C
| 20.0F
| 20.0C
