Zhik ZKG

2017-18 SORC Islands in the Stream Notice of Series - Dates set

by SORC Sailing today at 2:47 am
Fleet in action - 2015 Islands in the Stream Series SORC Sailing
The dates for the 2017-18 SORC Islands in the Stream Series are set and the Notice of Series is done, so make your plans now to pack your winter with warm-water, tropical SORC action. The season starts off of South Beach with the Nassau Cup Race hosted by the Coral Reef Yacht Club, Storm Trysail Club, and Nassau Yacht Club, and managed by SORC, starting on Thursday, November 9, 2017. As always, there will be match racing and post-race festivities at the Nassau Yacht Club.

December’s race is the winter classic Wirth Munroe Invitational Palm Beach Race, hosted by Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, the Storm Trysail Club and the Sailfish Club of Palm Beach, and managed by SORC. The Wirth Munroe Race, from Miami to Palm Beach, is always held on the first Friday in December and always concluded with the best buffet dinner in racing, at the Sailfish Club. The “Race to the Buffet” is not one to miss.

Kick the New Year off right with a visit to Ft. Lauderdale and a Tuesday night party at the Lauderdale Yacht Club prior to the Wednesday, January 10, 2018 start of the Ft. Lauderdale to Key West Race, hosted by LYC and the Storm Trysail Club and managed by the SORC. Spend a Thursday or Friday afternoon in the sun at the SORC Duty Station at the upstairs patio bar at Turtle Kraals, and enjoy the Mt. Gay Rum pour at the awards party at Kelly’s Caribbean Bar and Grill on Friday night. Stick around on Saturday morning for the return of the Conch Grinder Race, a fun foray onto the waters off of Key West.

The third Annual Miami to Cuba Race will start on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, finish in Varadero, Cuba, and will once again serve as the deciding race for the SORC Islands in the Stream Series. Details for the race, hosted by Coral Reef Yacht Club and SORC, are being finalized and will be announced shortly.

Watch for more SORC Islands in the Stream Series on our SORC webpage or on the SORC Sailing Facebook Page. Nassau Cup Race info is available on the race webpage. Wirth M. Munroe Invitational Palm Beach Race info is available at www.sailfishclub.com. The Ft. Lauderdale to Key West Race website is www.keywestrace.org, and the Cuba Race site is www.havanarace.org.
