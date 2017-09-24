Please select your home edition
2017-18 Farr 40 One Design season - The Farrs and the Quicks are back!

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 4:33 am
Estate Master launches Newcastle OD Trophy 17 Allan Coker Photography
The longstanding Australian Farr 40 class is assembling for another busy season with a great group of enthusiastic returning owners plus a new father and son team ready to reenrol at the school of hard knocks that is one design racing.

A social regatta later in September kicks-off the Farr 40’s 2017-18 season a month earlier than previous years, then the four weekend regattas staged between Sydney Harbour, Pittwater and Newcastle lead into the NSW title coinciding with the Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s (MHYC) established Sydney Harbour Regatta in March. Finally the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron (RSYS) will host the National Championship: John Calvert-Jones Trophy, also in March.

Alan and son Tom Quick took ownership of what was the Farr 40 Transfusion at the end of the 2016-17 season and spent the winter months racing the renamed Outlaw on Sydney Harbour.

Farr 40 fleet Newcastle OD Trophy 2017 © Allan Coker Photography
Farr 40 fleet Newcastle OD Trophy 2017 © Allan Coker Photography



On the first season of class racing since their Sydney 38 one design days Tom said: “We will build on our CYCA Winter Series social crew and import a few seasoned Farr 40 people into mix, to hit the ground running. Julian Plante will be tactician and David Chapman is going to start on main, plus we have a few from the Voodoo team. Mark Langford has signed up for most of the season and Pete Sheldrick will be in pit, so we’ll have a good number from various high-level programs who will be subbed in and out as they move between classes. Dad and I will share the helming on Outlaw.”

Speaking on the requirement for crew weigh-ins for the states and nationals only Tom adds, “It makes it friendlier and easier to get out on the racetrack with competent crew.”

Gordon Ketelbey is standing for another Farr 40 association presidency term and says, “It’s a solid fleet of nine. Roughly this number reoccurs each season and it’s still the very best of one design racing. The class is alive and well and kicking with a strong association and professional administrator. The 2017-18 circuit is similar to last time and MHYC, where five of the 40s live, will run most of the regattas.”

Zen & F40 fleet downwind JCJ Nationals 2017 © Crosbie Lorimer
Zen & F40 fleet downwind JCJ Nationals 2017 © Crosbie Lorimer



Ketelbey’s Zen crew finished fifth overall and second Corinthian at this year’s Rolex Farr 40 Worlds at Porto Cervo. They’ll line up against the 2016-17 season and Australian champion, Martin Hill’s Estate Master, and the rest of the strong Sydney fleet plus Newcastle based Good Form and the two Melbourne boats, Double Black and Nutcracker, which were dry-docked in Sydney over winter.

Well-known sailing family, the Treleavens, are planning to add to the Farr 40 tally when the father and daughter team of Ian and Janey join the fleet for the 2018-19 season. The pair bought the former Queensland based boat, The Fat Controller, and plan to spend the next year converting what is now called Finn from offshore mode back to one design.

Kokomo & Nutcracker downwind day 1 MHYC One Design Trophy Oct 2016 © Crosbie Lorimer
Kokomo & Nutcracker downwind day 1 MHYC One Design Trophy Oct 2016 © Crosbie Lorimer



List of entries for the Farr 40 2017-18 season:

1. Estate Master - Martin Hill, MHYC
2. Double Black - Rob Pitts, Sandringham Yacht Club and MHYC
3. Edake - Jeff Carter, MHYC
4. Exile - Rob Reynolds, MHYC
5. Forty - Sam Hill, RSYS
6. Good Form - Joe de Kock, Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club
7. Kokomo - Lang Walker, Cruising Yacht Club of Australia
8. Nutcracker – Rob Davis & Andy Baker, SYC
9. Zen - Gordon Ketelbey, MHYC

Regattas and dates:

DATE

REGATTA

VENUE

22 September 2017

SEASON LAUNCH

RSYS

23-24 September 2017

FARR 40 SOCIAL REGATTA

MHYC

21-22 October 2017

MHYC ONE DESIGN TROPHY

MHYC

25 & 26 November 2017

SYDNEY SHORT OCEAN RACING CHAMPIONSHIP (SSORC)

MHYC

9 & 10 December 2017

NEWCASTLE ONE DESIGN TROPHY

NCYC

20 & 21 January 2018

MHYC/PITTWATER ONE DESIGN TROPHY

MHYC/RPAYC

3 & 4 February 2018

NSW STATE TITLE

MHYC

3 & 4 March 2018

SYDNEY HARBOUR REGATTA

MHYC

16, 17, 18 March 2018

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: JOHN CALVERT-JONES TROPHY

RSYS
