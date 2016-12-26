2017-18 Clipper Race - Wendy Tuck re-joins Clipper Race Australia

Please select your home edition
2016-12-26
We are very pleased to welcome back former skipper Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck to the Clipper Race family, after being appointed to the role of Chief Instructor and Principal of our Australian base.

As the first Australian female skipper in the Clipper Race’s history, Wendo has a unique insight into what it takes to be both a skipper and a crew member of one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges.

Her team, Da Nang – Viet Nam, finished seventh in the 2015-16 edition of the race, and one of their highlights came in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, a challenge Wendo has taken on an incredible ten times.

Wendo and the Da Nang – Viet Nam crew led the Clipper Race fleet out of the Sydney Heads and all the way to the finish line in Hobart in the 2015 edition of the iconic Bluewater Classic, which doubled as race five of the All-Australian Leg.

The 51-year-old from Sydney will be taking over her new role on Monday on a temporary basis for the next few months, replacing Drew Hulton-Smith.

“Wendo successfully skippered the Da Nang Viet Nam entry in the Clipper 2015-16 Race and she brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge,” says Mark Light, Clipper Race Director.

“I am certain that she will do an excellent job for us over the next few months.”

One of Wendo’s roles will be to inspire training instructors and future Skippers to join our Australian team so if you are interested in joining her please do reach out via wtuck@clipper-ventures.com.

Training for current Clipper Race crew will shortly resume in Sydney, and for all those who are thinking about taking on the challenge of racing 40,0000 nautical miles across the world’s oceans, join us for a free taster sail on February 25 in Sydney.

On board one of the 68-foot yachts, which were used for four Clipper Race editions between 2005 and 2012, you will enjoy a sail on the iconic Sydney Harbour. The most recent taster sail was held on January 28th, with more than 20 people enjoying the sun and 15 knot winds, and even a chance to sail out through the heads. You can register your interest via australia@clipper-ventures.com.

More than half a year out from the Clipper 2017-18 Race, 46 Australian crew have already signed up, including eleven for the entire circumnavigation. In the previous 2015-16 edition of the race, 50 Australians took part, the second highest national contingent.

There are still limited opportunities to join the Clipper 2017-18 Race, including on the All Australia Leg 4, which will once again include the fleet’s entry in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. If you would like to take on the adventure of a lifetime, click here to apply.

For more information about the Australian Clipper Race Training Centre, visit the Australia page of the Clipper Race website here.

