Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Melanin Lenses

2016 delivers success for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 10:45 am
Moonspray sailing around The Needles © Martin Allen
The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is celebrating another successful year with the charity working with record numbers of young people in recovery from cancer partnered with several exciting announcements set to deliver continued growth and accessibility in 2017.

The Trust, which was established 14 years ago by internationally renowned yachtswoman, Dame Ellen MacArthur, gives young people in recovery from cancer the opportunity to take part in inspirational sailing trips and outdoor activity residential courses to rebuild their confidence. It offers a variety of trips to cater for all abilities and interests, allowing young people to build new friendships and try new activities.

In 2016 the Trust was able to invite 524 young people to join them on their trips – an incredible increase of 15% from 2015. This is the most young people the Trust has been able to work with since its inception in 2003 and is down to funding from supporters such as players of People's Postcode Lottery to individual fundraisers. This means that the Trust can continue to work with every young person Principal Treatment Centre and a growing number of Designated Units in the UK, and increase the number of young people invited on trips, despite receiving no government funding.

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust trip © Martin Allen
Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust trip © Martin Allen



A further milestone has been Hannah Spencer, who first sailed with the Trust back in 2010 in her recovery of cancer, becoming the Trust's second young person to skipper her first Trust trip. The building of long term relationships by providing support for as long as the young person needs it, is an important part of the Trust's work, achieved through inviting young people back on trips every year and actively supporting their ambitions to volunteer for the Trust and beyond.

Hannah Spencer © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Hannah Spencer © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



Hannah commented on what the role means to her: 'I've come a full circle in my relationship with the Trust, as this year I got to skipper on the same boat I did my first trip on back in 2010. I have come back every year in-between then, when I was old enough, I did my RYA Competent Crew, Day Skipper and Yacht Master courses through the Trust and absolutely loved them. I am so pleased to be giving something back and helping young people in the same position I was in.'

Frank Fletcher, the Trust's CEO adds: 'The successes of 2016 would not have been possible without the generous support of so many people and businesses who have worked so hard to fundraise and volunteer for us. Their contributions will continue to grow and shape the Trust into 2017 and for that we are very grateful.'

Carsington Water Walk © Tom Roberts
Carsington Water Walk © Tom Roberts



2017 will see the launch of an exciting and ambitious new project for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust in a bid to reach out to even more young people in recovery from cancer. Details to be released on the 10th of January.

Click here to find out how you can support the Trust and help to make a real difference to young people's lives.

Barz Optics - FloatersMusto 2016 660x82 2Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

EFG Sailing Arabia - Dee Caffari returns to the Tour for fourth time
Caffari’s all women team is sponsored by the international logistics company DB Schenker. The women on new German entry DB Schenker have a unique challenge at EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour 2017: to inspire women from across the GCC to follow in their footsteps.
Posted today at 10:11 am Pittwater to Southport Race - Shakti leads the fleet to Southport
Doug Coulter’s Shakti has taken full advantage of the current weather pattern to launch their boat up the NSW coast Doug Coulter’s Shakti has taken full advantage of the current weather pattern to launch their boat up the NSW coast overnight and maintain the lead in the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race.
Posted today at 4:59 am Insightful Beth Morley images from the Pittwater to Southport Race
Beth Morley provided this gallery of images from the start of the Pittwater to Southport race yesterday Beth Morley provided this gallery of images from the start of the RPAYC Pittwater to Southport race start yesterday... only 18 boat entries this year.
Posted today at 3:25 am A Q&A with Joe Mele of Triple Lindy about the 2016 Sydney Hobart Race
I talked with Joe Mele, skipper of the sole U.S. boat that completed the 2016 Sydney Hobart Race, for a post-event Q&A. Almost ninety boats entered last year’s Sydney to Hobart Race, but only one, Triple Lindy (USA 93310), skipper Joe Mele’s Swan 44 from New York, flew the proud colors of Old Glory. I caught up with Mele after he and his crew safely arrived in Hobart to get his post-racing impressions of this time-honored event, and to learn about what comes next for this globe-girdling racing program.
Posted on 2 Jan Jules Verne Trophy – Two records for IDEC Sport at Cape Leeuwin
The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran crossed the longitude of Cape Leeuwin at 1518hrs UTC 17 days, six hours and 59 minutes The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran crossed the longitude of Cape Leeuwin at 1518hrs UTC 17 days, six hours and 59 minutes after leaving Ushant. This means they were almost 16 hours and 57 minutes ahead of the reference time set by Loïck Peyron and his men on Banque Populaire V (17 days, 23 hours and 56 minutes) having sailed at an average speed above 28 knots out on the water.
Posted on 2 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 58 – Sniffing out the trade winds off Brazil
British skipper of Hugo Boss has been able to close gauge, reducing the north-south lateral separation by some 80 miles. In the ongoing duel up the South Atlantic at the front of the round the world race over the last 24 hours Alex Thomson has made a small, but valuable gain against his French rival Armel Le Cléac'h.
Posted on 2 Jan Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race images by Dinghy Fever Photography
Dinghy Fever Photography was on water to capture these images and chased fleet as far as conditions/common sense allowed Dinghy Fever Photography was on the water to capture these images and chased the fleet as far as the conditions and common sense allowed. As we turned to head back into Pittwater the race leader, Shakti (Rogers 46) was quickly headed for the horizon.
Posted on 2 Jan Vendee Globe - Irish sailor philosophical about rig loss - Video
Irish Vendee Globe sailor Enda O'Coineen speaks on video about officially retiring from the solo round the world race Irish Vendee Globe sailor Enda O'Coineen has officially retired from the solo round the world race, having jettisoned his rig 180nm from New Zealand, after a double crash gybe in a 35kt squall. In this video he explains what happened, and shares his thoughts.
Posted on 2 Jan Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson fields questions in the South Atlantic
Hugo Boss skipper, trimmer, mainsheet hand, helmsman, navigator, cook and bowman, Alex Thomson fields some questions Hugo Boss skipper, trimmer, mainsheet hand, helmsman, navigator, cook and bowman, Alex Thomson fields some questions from fans on Day 57 of the Vendee Globe, solo round the world race. He talks about power generation, engine use, how he copes with going through a wave, working on the bow, weather analysis, tactics, and best point of sailing for Hugo Boss - or as he puts it 'holiday time'!
Posted on 2 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - An incredible time to Leeuwin
IDEC Sport’s dash across Southern Ocean should be rewarded this afternoon with intermediate record for Joyon and Co IDEC Sport’s dash across the Southern Ocean should be rewarded this afternoon with the first intermediate record for Joyon and Co. They look like setting an incredible time to Cape Leeuwin in SW Australia, the second major cape in the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 2 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy