2016 ORC European Championship – Class C champion re-crowned
by ORC Media today at 2:17 pm
As a consequence of the disqualification of Vincenzo de Blasio's Scugnizza by an International Jury convened after receiving an allegation of gross misconduct, a new winner is declared for Class C in the 2016 ORC European Championship regatta organized by the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki and the Offshore Racing Congress.
Katariina 2 in action - 2016 ORC European Championship Nikos Pantis
The Jury decision was that Scugnizza was in breach of rule 69.1(a) and thus disqualified from all races of the championship regatta held in Porto Carras, Greece over 3-10 July 2016.
Therefore Aivar Tuulberg's Arcona 34 Katariina II from Estonia has been elevated from runner-up to being the new 2016 ORC Class C European champion. Another Estonian entry, Ott Kikkas's Italia 9.98 Sugar is the new Silver medalist and Baxevanis Athanasios's X-35 OD Baximus from Greece is the new Bronze medalist.
'This decision was difficult and long in coming, as it involved complex issues related to sailing trim, yet we applaud the Jury for upholding the integrity and principles of both our rules and the rules of the sport,' said Bruno Finzi, Chairman of ORC.
