2016 ORC European Championship – Class C champion re-crowned

Katariina 2 in action - 2016 ORC European Championship Nikos Pantis Katariina 2 in action - 2016 ORC European Championship Nikos Pantis

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152784

by ORC Media today at 2:17 pmThe Jury decision was that Scugnizza was in breach of rule 69.1(a) and thus disqualified from all races of the championship regatta held in Porto Carras, Greece over 3-10 July 2016.Therefore Aivar Tuulberg's Arcona 34 Katariina II from Estonia has been elevated from runner-up to being the new 2016 ORC Class C European champion. Another Estonian entry, Ott Kikkas's Italia 9.98 Sugar is the new Silver medalist and Baxevanis Athanasios's X-35 OD Baximus from Greece is the new Bronze medalist.'This decision was difficult and long in coming, as it involved complex issues related to sailing trim, yet we applaud the Jury for upholding the integrity and principles of both our rules and the rules of the sport,' said Bruno Finzi, Chairman of ORC.