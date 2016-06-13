Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

2000 Sprint Championships – A success

by Kev O’Brien today at 2:46 pm
2000 Sprint Championships at Rutland Sailing Club © Peter Fothergill
The 2000 class was invited to take part in the 2017 RS Sprints held at Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend of the 22-23 April 17. The format is very simple 12 races with no discards over two days, each race consisting of an ‘S’ race course made up of seven marks, and with such a short race track, races lasted around 20 minutes with a very short break till the next three minute start sequence.

Unfortunately, only four 2000s made the journey to the world class venue of Rutland Water SC. Two of the boats were seasoned 2000 circuit racers, Rich Hudson with son Ian (2374) and Kev O’Brien and son Jake (22558 Hurricane). The other two boats were newcomers to the class and journeyed significant distances. Ian Thompson and Andrew Bailey (2205) travelling from the 2017 2000 Inlands Championship venue of Ullswater Yacht Club. The final boat Ben Miles and Paul Farmer (21917) travelled from Teign Corinthian Yacht Club in Devon.

The 2000 class sailors met in the boat park and boat talk was quickly established. Top tips and tuning points were exchanged. Thanks to Richard and Kev for providing support and advice to the newcomers.

We ventured out to the race area and the 2000s were faced with a lengthy wait until the breeze filled in to sustainable levels to race. The 2000s were ready for racing action. The first race got underway and quite soon the racing established itself into two match races within a fleet race. Richard/Ian and Kev/Jake sailed off battling it out for first and second place with tight racing at every corner, whilst Ben/Paul and Ian/Andrew battled it out for third and fourth positions.

During the first race Richard got the upper hand on Kev on the last run to the finish. Unfortunately a navigation error allowed Kev and Jake to sail past mark seven and to a planing finish taking first place, Richard second, Ian Thompson took third and Ben Miles taking fourth. Due to the delay in the wind the first day only allowed three races to be sailed. Richard took first in both final races, Kev took second place, Ian and Ben took third and forth respectively.

Spirits were high amongst the small 2000 fleet and congratulations was given all round. Again more top tips were exchanged in the boat and bar afterwards, particularly the downwind sailing angles in sub-planing conditions.

Day two arrived and the race area was moved to a completely different location. A light and shifty breeze greeted the sailors. The competition between Richard and Kev heated up, both utilising passed experience as team racers. In the first race on day two Richard again made another navigational error and allowed Kev and Jake to take first place. Unfortunately, this was short lived and Richard and Ian sailed very well consolidating their dominance by winning the remainder of the races. Ian Thompson and Andrew Bailey (2205) and Ben Miles and Paul Farmer (21917) finished again in the third and fourth positions.

Overall the event was a great success, albeit with small numbers. I can honestly say it’s a great regatta to kick start the sailing season, with 12 races over short races times, everyone’s boat handling improved significantly, with every tack and gybe counting. Thanks must go to Richard for providing on the water top tips making observations on sail trim particularly.

A fantastic event. Thanks must go to the RS Class Association for inviting the 2000 class and particularly Clare Sargent for all her hard work organising the event.

I can honestly say this is a great event. With such tight racing, boat handling, boat on boat tactics and physical performance are paramount and improved over the two days. Pencil the 21 -22 April 2018 in for next year and let’s showcase the 2000 as the best one design performance family class in the world!!!!!

See you all on the water soon.

First – Richard and Ian Hudson – 2000 Sprint Championships © Max Tosetti
First – Richard and Ian Hudson – 2000 Sprint Championships © Max Tosetti

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Pantaenius - Fixed ValueX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Australian sailors in action on Day 1 at World Cup Hyeres
Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series, with the Australian Sailing Team in action in four classes as they start the long haul towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Posted today at 1:44 am Cornish and Pic open the scoring in World Cup Series Hyeres
Ramshaw took the left track downwind and passed Cornish, who later admitted he had not seen the Oscar flag flying. Race one got started in a pleasant 9-11 knots with Oscar flag flying for free pumping. After a route up the middle right, Cornish squeezed round the top mark in the lead from Italy’s Filippo Baldassari and Henry Wetherall of Great Britain.
Posted on 25 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyères – Laying down a marker
Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging right In the 38 strong Women's Windsurfer fleet, Israel's Noga Geller came out flying with superb starts and speed. Feeling comfortable in the conditions, she snapped up the first two race wins.
Posted on 25 Apr World Cup Series in Hyères – Racing needs to be fast, not the food
Spanish sisters, Carla and Marta Munté Carrasco, sail together in the 49erFX and know they have a problem. Many sailors will be brimming with confidence after browsing the weather forecast and will be striving for gold in Hyères. But it is a team small in stature that know exactly where they stand in terms of performance that intrigues.
Posted on 24 Apr Masters Games - Slater off to a flying start on Day 1
Dan Slater, who competed in three Olympic Games, had a perfect start to the 2017 Masters Games Dan Slater, who competed in three Olympic Games, had a perfect start to the 2017 Masters Games with two first-placed finishes in today’s two races in the Laser fleet. It has been more than four years since Slater finished top-level racing following the London Olympics and it’s fair to say he let standards slip.
Posted on 23 Apr World Cup Series Hyères – Returning to action
There will be a Riou partnering Besson, but this time it will be in the shape of former Laser Radial competitor, Amélie. Besson, along with partner Marie Riou, won all four Nacra 17 World Championship titles in the Rio 2016 quadrennial but failed to capitalise on that dominance as a back injury hampered any Olympic medal ambitions the pair harboured.
Posted on 21 Apr 2017 World Cup Series Hyères - Back to the future
When round two of World Cup Series takes place in Hyères many sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of podium. When round two of the 2017 World Cup Series takes place in Hyères, France from 23 - 30 April, many attending sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of an Olympic podium.
Posted on 20 Apr Dalton Duo win 2017 Australian Sailing Youth Nacra 15 Championship
Western Australian siblings, Shannon and Jayden Dalton, have won the Australian Sailing Youth Nacra 15 Championship Western Australian siblings, Shannon and Jayden Dalton, have won the Australian Sailing Youth Nacra 15 Championship, hosted by Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club over the Easter long weekend.
Posted on 19 Apr Sydney Sailmakers successfully defends 12ft Skiff Australian title
Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay (Sydney Sailmakers) have capped off an extraordinary season Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay (Sydney Sailmakers) have capped off an extraordinary season after successfully defending the 12ft skiff Australian Championship title they won last year when The Kitchen Maker 12ft Sailing Skiff Australian Championship was sailed over Easter.
Posted on 18 Apr Kitchen Maker Australian 12ft Skiffs - Sydney Sailmakers dominate
The opening race of the 82 Kitchen Maker Australian 12ft Skiff Titles got underway on Friday The opening race of the 82 Kitchen Maker Australian 12ft Skiff Titles got underway on Friday, sailed in a light 5 – 8 knot East – South East breeze on a perfect late sunny Autumn day. The start had most of the fleet congested at the boat end, with Geothern, LCC, Sydney Sailmakers and Geotherm managing to break through.
Posted on 17 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy