18ft skiffs - Sail one of the most challenging boats on the planet

Yamaha - top crew sailing in the 18ft Skiff NZL Championship © Suellen Davies / Auckland Skiff League Yamaha - top crew sailing in the 18ft Skiff NZL Championship © Suellen Davies / Auckland Skiff League

by Sail-World.com today at 8:35 amDo you wanted to be a sponsored sailor?It doesn't matter if you are a Youth sailor looking for a new challenge, or a Weekend Warrior who still has what it takes.The ASC 18 foot skiff club is looking for sailors. Currently there are four sponsored boats available. They are fully rigged ready to go.The New Zealand fleet has been growing steadily in recent years and becoming very competitive on the international scene. Kiwi boats have won the last editions of the World Championship held in Fiji, San Francisco International regatta and the ANZAC regatta held in Auckland. Yamaha also came second in the last years JJ Guiltinan in Sydney.International regattas the New Zealand fleet are looking to attend this year are in Sydney, Auckland, Lake Garda (Italy) and San Fransico.If you would like to learn more please email Graham Catley graham.catley@marstel.co.nzTo give you a taste of what 18ft Skiff sailing is really like see these two videos from the 18' Skiff NZL Championship, last weekend.Day 1:Day 2:





















