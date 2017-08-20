18ft Skiffs Spring Championship Final

Race 4 winner De'Longhi in close action on the first spinnaker run © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League Race 4 winner De'Longhi in close action on the first spinnaker run © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League

by Frank Quealey today at 3:28 pmThe three-Buoys championship has produced six different winners from the six races sailed so far and has exposed some impressive credentials of the new, young teams who have performed so well.Going into Sunday's final race of the championship, only 10 points separates the top seven teams and the likely overall winner can come from any one of these teams.





Present leaders on the points table:



Panasonic Lumix (Jordan Girdis) - 20

Finport Trade Finance (Keagan York) - 22

Rag and Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards0 - 24

The Kitchen Maker (Stephen Quigley) - 28

Appliancesonline.com.au (Brett Van Munster) - 29***

Yandoo (John Winning) - 29

Smeg (Lee Knapton) - 30



Picking the overall champion is practically impossible if the form in the six races sailed so far continues into the last race on Sunday.









Winners of the six races sailed so far are:



Race 1 Panasonic Lumix Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle, Nathan Edwards

Race 2 Triple M James Ward, Adam Gillson, Huon Oliver

Race 3 Quality Marine Clothing Aron Everett, Courtney Mahar, Charlie Gundy

Race 4 De'longhi Simon Nearn, Grant Rollerson, Brandon Buyink

Race 5 ILVE Ollie Hartas, Pedro Vozone, Rob Polec

Race 6 Noakes Youth Kirk Mitchell, Daniel Barnett, Tim Westwood



The influx of new, young talent into the Australian 18 Footers League's fleet over the past few seasons has accelerated this year with the retirement of some of the long time 18ft Skiff sailors.









Club officials focus on introducing new talent each season, as a means of ensuring the continuation of the centry-long class on Sydney Harbour, and the present group has impressed some of the class' best judges.



Former JJ Giltinan champion Stephen Quigley has been at the forefront of junior coaching and is very much responsible for the talent on the water in the fleet, as well as the positive attitudes of the young men.



It goes well for the ongoing strength of the skiffs on Sydnbey Harbour.



The Australian 18 Footers League's Spectator Ferry will follow all the action of the final on Sunday, and will leave Double Bay Public Wharf, alongside the clubhouse, at 2.15pm.

































