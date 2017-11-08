Please select your home edition
Edition
Lancer Not Equal

18ft Skiffs Spring Championship – Race 6

by Frank Quealey today at 9:37 am
Drama and collision at the bottom mark between Yandoo and Appliancesonline © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
It was a day for the young 18ft Skiff teams on Sydney Harbour today when Noakes Youth defeated Panasonic Lumix by just 2s in a heart-stopping finish to Race 6 of the Australian 18 Footers League's Spring Championship.

The Noakes Youth team of Kirk Mitchell, Daniel Barnett and Tim Westwood grabbed the race lead for the first time at the final set of windward buoys in Rose Bay and held off the fast finishing Panasonic Lumix team (Lachlan Doyle, Rick Plain, Michael Vincent) in a spinnaker dash to the finish line off Clark Island.

Another young team on Rag and Famish (Bryce Edwards, Rory Cox, Jacob Broom) took the lead at the first windward marks in Rose Bay and led for the entire race before being caught on the wrong side of a wind shift up the final windward leg of the course. The team still managed to finish a strong third,just 29s behind Panasonic Lumix.

The incoming ship which created havoc with the fleet on the final lap © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
The incoming ship which created havoc with the fleet on the final lap © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



In a race which provided spectators and crews with plenty of dramas, Noakesailing (Sean Langman) finished fourth, ahead of The Kitchen Maker (Scott Babbage) and Asko Appliances (James Dorron).

The series has now produced six different winners from the six races sailed so far (Panasonic Lumix, Triple M, Quality Marine Clothing, De'Longhi, ILVE and now Noakes Youth) and the final result next Sunday will depend heavily on that race's result.

The present points table, after each team discards their worst performance, has Panasonic Lumix leading on 20 points, followed by Finport Trade Finance (Keagan York) on 22, Rag and Famish Hotel on 24, The Kitchen Maker on 28, Yandoo (John Winning) on 29 and Appliancesonline.com.au (Brett Van Munster), also on 29 points.

The two NOAKES skiffs (Noakes Youth with the white spinnaker and Noakesailing with red) © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
The two NOAKES skiffs (Noakes Youth with the white spinnaker and Noakesailing with red) © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



The Appliancespnline points could change if the team is successful with a protest requesting redress, following a port-and-starboard incident in today's race.

Another Easterly wind prevailed for the race but the wind strength was more than the fleet have experienced for most of the championship.

AOL, Yandoo and Vintec (Ash Rooklyn) were leading the fleet up the first windward leg before Rag & Famish Hotel gained her advantage at the red marker.

Once in the lead, the Rag & Famish Hotel team sailed superbly downwind and extended their lead over the two spinnaker legs back to the bottom mark off Kurraba Point.

A moment for the Panasonic Lumix crew © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
A moment for the Panasonic Lumix crew © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



The Kitchen Maker was in second place and Panasonic Lumix third at that point but a change came over the race due to the incident between Yandoo and Appliancesonline.

On the second lap of the course the three leading positions remained unchanged and Rag & Famish Hotel went even further ahead at Kurraba Point the second time.

The two Noakes skiffs (Noakes Youth and Noakesailing) were the only other teams in a real position to challenge the leaders after a large ship sailed completely through the fleet and destroyed whatever chance the rest of the fleet had to make a challenge.

The Kitchen Maker chased Rag & Famish Hotel for most of the course © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
The Kitchen Maker chased Rag & Famish Hotel for most of the course © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Rag Y Famish Hotel held the lead from The Kitchen Maker on the final windward leg but a directional shift in the breeze played into the hands of both Noakes Youth and Panasonic Lumix.

While there were plenty of hard luck stories to be told, the race proved a bonus for spectators with the final result coming only a few metres from the finish line.

The last race of the Spring Championship will be sailed next Sunday (19 November).
Australian 18 Footers League's Spectator Ferry will follow all the action, leaving Double Bay Public Wharf, alongside the clubhouse, at 2.15pm.

ILVE and Yandoo close action on the run to Kurraba Point © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
ILVE and Yandoo close action on the run to Kurraba Point © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League


Spinnaker action on the run to the wing mark © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Spinnaker action on the run to the wing mark © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League


The Rag team ride a bow wave down the second run to the bottom mark © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
The Rag team ride a bow wave down the second run to the bottom mark © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League


The two leaders until the wind shift on the last lap © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
The two leaders until the wind shift on the last lap © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League


Today's Panasonic Lumic team, Lachlan Doyle, Rick Plain, Michael vincent. © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Today's Panasonic Lumic team, Lachlan Doyle, Rick Plain, Michael vincent. © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League


The winning team, from left, Tim Westwood, Daniel Barnett, Kirk Mitchell © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
The winning team, from left, Tim Westwood, Daniel Barnett, Kirk Mitchell © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Results – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Results – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League

Sail World NZ Lone WolfSHBS - White Bay 6 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

World Sailing Council looks to the future
A week of debate from delegates at Annual Conference culminated in a two-day meeting of World Sailing's Council A week of discussion and debate from delegates at World Sailing's Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico culminated in a two-day meeting of World Sailing's Council.
Posted today at 6:12 am Volvo Ocean Race - Seven things you need to know about the Doldrums
Teams spent last week hurtling south at breakneck speeds huge stomach-twisting waves with saltwater gushing over deck. The teams have spent the last week hurtling south at breakneck speeds, huge stomach-twisting waves and with buckets of skin–numbing amounts saltwater gushing over the deck.
Posted today at 4:58 am TJV - Ultime 1 Doldrums 0 as another boat abandons and race hots up
The reverberations from a tough first week continued today with another duo abandoning and two more making pit stops. The reverberations from a tough first week continued today with another duo abandoning and two more making pit stops. But after six days of “living like animals” as Servane Escoffier (Bureau Vallée 2) said today – more specifically living like fish, so deluged by water have the skippers been at times – there was some relief today.
Posted today at 3:08 am World Sailing launches revolutionary eSailing World Championships
World Sailing has moved into the world of eSports with the launch of the first virtual World Sailing Championships. World Sailing, the world governing body, has moved into the world of eSports with the launch of the first virtual World Sailing Championships.
Posted today at 2:35 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – No lasting armistice out on the ocean…
Notably so at the front of the fleet, where Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) is proving impossible to budge from the top spot Ian can still count on a lead of over 100 miles, but the progress by Jorg Riechers (Lillienthal), his direct pursuer in terms of distance to the goal, must be causing him to bristle slightly in the disturbed trade wind system that requires the utmost vigilance at all times in order to get the best out of your machine.
Posted on 11 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Fleet expected to compress further
Boats just 10 miles further back were making closer to 20 knots. So a compression in the fleet is expected. Boats just 10 miles further back were making closer to 20 knots. So a compression in the fleet is expected. But it may not be as severe as it often is. This Doldrums crossing is forecast to be relatively quick. Good news for the leading pack with the boats grouped so close together.
Posted on 11 Nov Clipper Race – Day 11 – Sanya Serenity Coast triumphs in Scoring Gate
Sanya Serenity Coast, which moved back into first place on the leader board, crossed northern end of the Scoring Gate With just 30 nautical miles separating the third placed Qingdao from GREAT Britain in fourth, the competition for the final bonus point on offer in the Scoring Gate was always going to go right down to the wire.
Posted on 11 Nov Skippers welcome reallocated Greenings crew
Clipper Race family pulled together following news that Greenings would be taking no further part in 2017-18 edition The Clipper Race family, including all Race Skippers, have pulled together following the news that the Greenings yacht, formally registered as CV24, would be taking no further part in the 2017-18 edition.
Posted on 11 Nov 24-hour speed record broken stoking Anglo-Spanish and French rivalry
The ferocious pressure in the air and in boats in Transat Jacques Vabre saw Class40, V and B, break 24-hour speed record The ferocious pressure in the air, on the water and in the boats in this 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre saw the Class40, V and B, break the 24-hour speed record today (Friday).
Posted on 11 Nov Cabbage Tree Island Race - Glamorous live start
The live start from 10 November 2017 was a glamour! Sunset behind the Sydney city-scape and a plethora of yachts The live start from 10 November 2017 was a glamour! Sunset behind the Sydney city-scape and a plethora of yachts, with two generals, a major committee boat pile up (sorry Kearnsie!!) and maxi action! What more could you want on a Friday night....??!
Posted on 11 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy