Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J111 728x90

18ft Skiffs Spring Championship – Race 3

by Frank Quealey today at 11:01 am
Asko Appliances. Triplem and Panasonic Lumix shared the houours for most of the first windward leg – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Aron Everett, Courtney Mahar and Charlie Gundy gave a faultless performance in Quality Marine Clothing to take out race three of the Australian 18 Footers League Spring Championship on Sydney Harbour today.

Skippering an 18ft Skiff for only the third time, Everett and his team led at every round mark before cruising to a 40s victory over Noakesailing (Sean Langman, Peter Langman, Rhys Mara).

Third placing went to The Kitchen Maker (Stephen Quigley, Tom Quigley, Sam Elis), which finished a further 39s behind Noakesailing.

Only 15s separated the next five boats.

Asko Appliances held an early lead in the light wind – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Asko Appliances held an early lead in the light wind – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Triple M (James Ward) finished fourth, followed by Appliancesonline.com.au (Brett Van Munster), Peroni (Nick Daly), Coopers-Rag and Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards) and Smeg (Euan McNicopl).

Coopers-Rag and Famish Hotel heads the pointscores at the halfway point of the championship with a total of 15 points.

Today's winner Quality Marine Clothing is next on 16, Yandoo (John Winning) on 16, Triple M on 20, Finport Trade Finance (Keagan York) 20 and Panasonic Lumix (Jordan Girdis) on 21.

For the third consecutive week, the fleet had to battle less than favourable wind conditions which makes life difficult for the crews.

Appliancesonline.com.au showed more speed in the slightly fresher winds during the race – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Appliancesonline.com.au showed more speed in the slightly fresher winds during the race – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



The 5-8 knot easterly wind produced a great windward contest on the long leg from the start off Robertson Point to the three-buoys windward mark in Rose Bay.

Asko Appliances (James Dorron), Triple M and Panasonic Lumix led the fleet for most of the journey but Everett's Quality Marine Clothing grabbed the top spot just ahead of Coopers-Rag and Famish Hotel and Panasonic Lumix.

When the chasers sailed too close to the shoreline, Quality Marine Clothing opened up a clead lead to the wing mark off Clark Island and back to the bottom mark at Kurraba Point.

Conditions on the two spinnaker runs were totally unpredictable and placing changed dramatically throughout the entire fleet.

Coopers-Rag and Famish Hotel just headed Panasonic Lumix for second place in Rose Bay – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Coopers-Rag and Famish Hotel just headed Panasonic Lumix for second place in Rose Bay – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



As the fleet began the second of the three windward legs to Rose Bay, Quality Marine Clothing held a 1m30s lead over Sean Landman's Noakesailing, The Kitchen Maker, Peroni, Yandoo and Asko Appliances.

Despite the inexperience of Aron Everett as a 18ft Skiff skipper, he led the team to perfection under the increasing pressure of the more experienced Langman.

Noakesailing reduced the lead back to 20s at Rose Bay, but the Quality Marine Clothing skiff was producing great downwind speed to get the margin back to1m30s at the end of the second lap.

Quality Marine Clothing grabbed the lead for the first time at the Rose Bay windward buoy – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Quality Marine Clothing grabbed the lead for the first time at the Rose Bay windward buoy – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Today's Result Sheet and ten images are attached.

Race 4 of the Spring Championship will be sailed next Sunday, 29 October. The Australian 18 Footers League's Spectator Ferry will follow all the action, leaving Double Bay Public Wharf at 2.15pm.

Panasonic Lumix and Coopers-Rag and Famish Hotel continued their battle downwind – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Panasonic Lumix and Coopers-Rag and Famish Hotel continued their battle downwind – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Peroni showed good speed to the bottom mark on the first run – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Peroni showed good speed to the bottom mark on the first run – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Quality Marine Clothing led the fleet to the Clark Island wing mark – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Quality Marine Clothing led the fleet to the Clark Island wing mark – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Sean Langman's Noakesailing grabbed second place on the first spinnaker run – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Sean Langman's Noakesailing grabbed second place on the first spinnaker run – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Smeg finished 8th on a day which was impossible for the backmarker teams – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Smeg finished 8th on a day which was impossible for the backmarker teams – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Results – Race 3 – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Results – Race 3 – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League

North Technology - Southern SparsYachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race insights – First timers to arch rivals
From females to first timers, sea sickness to sailing with arch rivals, there is a lot to cover with this talented bunch There was plenty happening in the village yesterday; another change to the AkzoNobel skipper, and for myself plenty more catch ups with sailors who are all keen to get out there and do what they do best.
Posted today at 10:00 am Farr 40 MHYC One Design Trophy - Outlaws score a runaway Farr 40 win
Five firsts and a second added up to an incontestable series win for Tom and Alan Quick’s Outlaw in the Farr 40 class Five firsts and a second added up to an incontestable series win for Tom and Alan Quick’s Outlaw in the Farr 40 class’ Middle Harbour Yacht Club One Design Trophy contested on Sydney Harbour October 21-22.
Posted today at 8:32 am Clipper Race - Unicef arrives into Cape Town after challenging race
Unicef crossed line at 23:19:27 local South African time (21:19:27 UTC) on Saturday evening, having sailed over 3500nm Unicef crossed the line at 23:19:27 local South African time (21:19:27 UTC) on Saturday evening, having sailed over 3500nm, resulting in an eleventh placed finish in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms.
Posted today at 7:34 am VOR - From conception to reality - Turn the Tide on Plastic
Volvo Ocean Race (set to depart from Alicante Spain 22 October) is one of the greatest challenges in professional sport. The Volvo Ocean Race (set to depart from Alicante, Spain 22 October) is one of the greatest challenges in professional sport. The 2017-18 edition will take the teams 45,000 nautical miles around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 landmark Host Cities.
Posted today at 6:54 am Oman Air’s Extreme Sailing Series team keep their grip on podium place
Oman Air maintained their grip on a podium place after a challenging third day at Extreme Sailing Series in San Diego. Team Oman Air maintained their grip on a podium place after a challenging third day at the Extreme Sailing Series in San Diego.
Posted today at 5:56 am Day three thriller sees SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top in San Diego
SAP Extreme Sailing Team dominated and unseated Alinghi from the top spot on another crowd-pleasing day in San Diego SAP Extreme Sailing Team dominated and unseated Alinghi from the top spot on another crowd-pleasing day in San Diego at Act 7 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™.
Posted today at 5:45 am Spectacular Sunday on tap as crews ready for Volvo Ocean Race start
After some short course racing off the beachfront of Alicante, the crews will depart on the first leg of a 45,000nm race The race opens with a sprint (relatively speaking) from Alicante to Lisbon for Leg 1. It's going to be 1,450nm of flat out action, with the teams fighting for every inch as they aim to get some points on the board early on.
Posted on 21 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race – The odyssey begins
Four hours after the start the fleet was well on its way to Capo Passero, the most southeastern point of Sicily. Since the first edition in 1968, this race has always been full of surprises. The overall winner will be decided by IRC time correction (handicap rating) and, this year, the field appears wide open with changes of fortune expected throughout the fleet.
Posted on 21 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Poortman back on board Team Brunel
Poortman is not a crew member on one of the participating boats this time but will be onboard Team Brunel next Sunday Ocean sailor Gerd Jan Poortman is not a crew member on one of the participating boats this time but will be onboard Team Brunel next Sunday. Poortman will jump off as the Team Brunel leg jumper after the start.
Posted on 21 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Van Boxtel back as coach Team Brunel
According to skipper Bouwe Bekking, Van Boxtel is one of the secret weapons of the Dutch flag-flying Team Brunel. Appointing Van Boxtel fits the Team Brunel ideology where sharing knowledge and the development of both the individual and the team are central.
Posted on 21 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy