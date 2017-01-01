Please select your home edition
18ft Skiffs Spring Championship – Race 1

by Frank Quealey today at 9:55 am
Appliancesonline in a battle with Panasonic Lumix and The Kitchen Maker on the windward leg shortly after the start © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
The 18ft Skiffs were back on Sydney Harbour today when the Australian 18 Footers League conducted race one of the seven-race Spring Championship to open the 2017-2018 Season.

Conditions were steady from the North East for the 14-boat fleet and the race provided a drama-free dayu for many of the new teams.

Retirement of some of the long-time competitors meant there were new crews joining the 18s for the first time and other young sailors moving up to some of the more-fancied teams and we were given a glimpse of some of the potential of the young teams.

Coopers 62-Rag and Famish Hotel led as spinnakers were set for the first run © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Coopers 62-Rag and Famish Hotel led as spinnakers were set for the first run © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



In fact, the winning Panasonic Lumix team of Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle and Nathan Edwards scored their first in the 18s after leading for more than half of the three-lap course.

Panasonic Lumix defeated another young team of Ben Bradley, Rory Cox and Jacob Broom in Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel.

The winning margin for Panasonic Lumix was 22secs,

Third place went to the experienced Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge, which finished a further 1m21s behind Coopers-Rag.

Finport leads Yandoo in the early battle for fourth place © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Finport leads Yandoo in the early battle for fourth place © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



The new Finport Trade Finance (Keagan York) was fourth, followed by Yandoo (John Winning) and Appliancesonline.com.au (Brett Van Munster).

The Rag led the race after the first windward leg, with The Kitchen Maker (Jonathan Whitty) in second place and Triple M (James Ward) close behind in third place.

Two teams, The Kitchen Maker and Asko Appliances (James Dorron) capsized on the spinnaker run from Beashel Buoy to the wing mark in Rose Bay.

Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel maintained her lead past the wing mark and down to the bottom mark off Clark Island but Panasonic Lumix had reduced the margin to 30s after a strong performance under spinnaker.

Finport Trade Finance (formerly CompassMarkets) and appliancesonline on the race into Rose Mark © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Finport Trade Finance (formerly CompassMarkets) and appliancesonline on the race into Rose Mark © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Smeg edged slightly ahead of Triple M to move into third place.

Triple M was then forced out of the race with gear failure and Yandoo grabbed fourth place as the fleet headed back upwind to the Beashel Buoy.

The young Lumix crew were hot and grabbed the lead at the second set of windward buoys and were never headed from that point.

Despite the pressure being applied by Smeg over the final lap of the course, Panasonic Lumix showed real grit as the young team raced on to a great first win.

Panasonic Lumix and Asko Appliances in tight spinnaker action on the first run © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Panasonic Lumix and Asko Appliances in tight spinnaker action on the first run © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Skipper Jordan Girdis was ecstatic with his first 18s win and put it down in part to the experience they gained in the off-season regattas in Auckland and Lake Garda.

Today's Result Sheet is attached, along with nine images from the race.

The Spring Championship will continue over the next six weeks (last race of the championship will be sailed on 19 November) with a cumulative pointscore system applying over the seven races.

Race two of the Spring Championship will be sailed next Sunday. The Australian 18 Footer League's usual spectator ferry will follow the race, leaving Double Bay Public Wharf (alongside the clubhouse) at 2.15pm.

The Panasonic Lumix team drove their skiff hard downwind © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
The Panasonic Lumix team drove their skiff hard downwind © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League


The Kitchen Maker © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
The Kitchen Maker © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League


Triple M was in third place after the first windward mark © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Triple M was in third place after the first windward mark © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League


The winning crew (from left) Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle, Nathan Edwards © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
The winning crew (from left) Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle, Nathan Edwards © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League



Results – Race 1 – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League
Results – Race 1 – 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship © Frank Quealey / Australian 18 Footers League

