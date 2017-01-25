Please select your home edition
18ft Skiffs Australian Championship – Race 4

by Kimberley Wilmot today at 9:14 am
The fleet was tightly packed throughout the race - 18ft Skiffs Australian Championship © Michael Chittenden
It was a game of snakes and ladders for the minor podium places today in race four of the 18 Footers Australian Championship in a 9-12 knot ESE.

Lee Knapton’s Smeg led at the top mark the first time but David Witt’s appliancesonline.com.au came through on the long reach from Shark Island to Robertson Point to take the lead.

From there they extended their lead and held on to it comfortably while Smeg and Thurlow Fisher Lawyers (Michael Coxon) battled it out for second. Never far behind was Asko Appliances (Marcus Ashley-Jones) and Coopers 62 Rag and Famish (Jack Macartney).

After the first lap of the course, there was little change. But after the windward return, there was plenty of action at the front of the pack.

Smeg and appliancesonline.com.au were neck and neck at the top mark. - 18ft Skiffs Australian Championship © Michael Chittenden
Coopers 62 Rag and Famish and Asko Appliances put the pressure on the race leaders and when appliancesonline.com.au got stuck during a tack at the top mark, they closed the gap. But Witt’s team was able to hang on to take the win after a long reach and work up to the finish line at Clark Island.

It was a photo finish between Asko Appliances and Coopers 62 Rag & Famish, which saw the red boat take second by one second.

After the race, Macartney was happy with their performance today and ahead of the JJ Giltinan.

Coopers 62 Rag and Famish put the pressure on appliancesonline for the last lap - 18ft Skiffs Australian Championship © Michael Chittenden
“This is only our third time sailing together so it was like the beginning of the season for us,” he explained. “We made a few changes to the big rig this morning and it definitely felt better. It is a real joy sailing with Pete and Sharko, we are great mates and love sailing together.”

After race four, Smeg holds a narrow lead on seven points with appliancesonline.com.au one point behind in second and Thurlow Fisher Lawyers in third on nine points. Asko Appliances is on 11 points in fourth with Yandoo on 13 points in fifth.
Results are provisional pending protest following today’s race.

The final race of the series, race five, will be sailed next Sunday, February 5. The regular spectator ferry will follow the racing. It will leave Double Bay Wharf at 2:15, tickets can be bought from reception.

It was a close race for the minor places - 18ft Skiffs Australian Championship © Michael Chittenden
Results - 18ft Skiffs Australian Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Related Articles

One (talented) guy actually shaping Pakistan
Renowned sports photographer Andrea Francolini has released his latest volume of images for ‘My First School’ Renowned sports photographer Andrea Francolini – who has a list of awards far too long to clutter this article with - has released his latest volume of images for ‘My First School’, a rich, visual study of the value of education in Pakistan.
Posted on 28 Jan Vendee Globe - Keep on trucking
Many of the skippers still racing have endured some kind of technical issues or damage, some more serious than others. Other than the next two skippers who are expected to finish into Les Sables d'Olonne, Louis Burton around the 31st of January next week and Nandor Fa about a week later, many of the skippers still racing have endured some kind of technical issues or damage, some more serious than others.
Posted on 28 Jan Vendée Globe – Duelling duos
After 82 days of racing there are two intense duels still playing out in the non stop solo round the world race. After 82 days of racing there are two intense duels still playing out in the non stop solo round the world race. Racing in sight of each other today, at the latitude of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Didac Costa (One Planet One Ocean) and Romain Attanasio (La Famille Mary-Etamine du Lys) spoke to each other by VHF and have been no more than three miles apart as they climb the Atlantic.
Posted on 27 Jan Vendée Globe – The home straight
Louis Burton has started his final sprint to Les Sables d’Olonne hopping onto a deep Atlantic low SW of the Azores. Louis Burton has started his final sprint to Les Sables d’Olonne hopping onto a deep Atlantic low SW of the Azores. Sébastien Destremau is now just 650 miles from the Horn that he is due to round late this weekend…
Posted on 27 Jan Melges proudly presents the Melges 20 World League racing
With more than 100 teams expected to participate, this competition includes North American, European and Asian Divisions As sailors thirst for higher levels of competition, sportboat industry leader Melges Performance Sailboats has answered the call with an all-encompassing, worldwide racing competition
Posted on 27 Jan Volvo Ocean Race – Dongfeng Team first to start training in race mode
The Chinese team in the next Volvo Ocean Race became the first to take delivery of its newly-refitted race boat today The Chinese team in the next Volvo Ocean Race became the first to take delivery of its newly-refitted race boat today, marking the formal beginning of Dongfeng Race Team's second campaign in the world's toughest fully-crewed ocean race that will start from Alicante in October this year.
Posted on 27 Jan Australian Matt Johnston wins the Virtual Vendee Globe
On his black and yellow boat, Matt Johnston, Mangina-PYR, wins the 2016-2017 Virtual Vendée Globe Edition. On his black and yellow boat, wearing the IMOCA Hugo Boss's colours, Matt Johnston, Mangina-PYR, wins the 2016-2017 Virtual Vendée Globe Edition. At the end of a very tight race and after more than 49,000 km around the world, this virtual sailor arrives ahead of 451,000 players. The New Zealander Derek Watt (NZ-Eligo ‘'IST') and the Frenchman Didier Flament (Didflam) complete the podium.
Posted on 27 Jan Red hot fleet for 2017 Warren Jones International Youth Regatta
Competition is sure to be intense this year with four teams ranked in the top ten of World Sailing Match Race rankings. The Warren Jones International Youth Regatta has been held in Western Australia since 2003 and has grown into a highly regarded event on the international yachting calendar. Competition is sure to be intense this year with four teams ranked in the top ten of the most recent World Sailing Match Race rankings.
Posted on 27 Jan Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan IDEC obliterates Jules Verne record and remembering Meaghan van Liew
I have been trying to come up with some kind of superlative to describe the awesome accomplishment by Francis Joyon I have been trying to come up with some kind of superlative to describe the awesome accomplishment by Francis Joyon and his crew aboard IDEC as they totally obliterated the Jules Verne non-stop, circumnavigation record. Let me be clear. When Loïck Peyron and his team aboard Banque Populaire V set the record three years ago it was deemed by many sailing pundits to be almost impossible to beat.
Posted on 26 Jan
