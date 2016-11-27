18ft Skiffs - Images from Race 2 of the Australian Nationals + Video

18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 Michael Chittenden 18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 Michael Chittenden

by Sail-World.com NZ today at 4:04 amPhotographer Michael Chittenden was on the water again for the second race of the Australian National Championships for the 18ft skiffs as the countdown is underway to the JJ Giltinan trophy getting underway in just over a month on February 4, 2017.Race 2 of the 18 Footers Australian Championship got away Sunday, January 21, 2017 in a 9knot east-nor-easter. The fleet were eager to get started with a number of boats over the line early. Simon Nearn, Grant Rollerson and Niall Kinch on De’Longhi got won the start on the port end of the line and didn’t let up from there.Full video replay coverage of Sunday's race shot by Bob Killick and the team on the Camera cat.Last week Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey, Smeg, won a close battle for the first race of the Australian Championship in a 10knot easterly on January 15, 2017. The fleet got off to a slow start after two general recalls with the outgoing tide pushing them over the line.

















































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151297