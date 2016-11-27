Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

18ft Skiffs - Images from Race 2 of the Australian Nationals + Video

by Sail-World.com NZ today at 4:04 am
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 Michael Chittenden
Photographer Michael Chittenden was on the water again for the second race of the Australian National Championships for the 18ft skiffs as the countdown is underway to the JJ Giltinan trophy getting underway in just over a month on February 4, 2017.

Race 2 of the 18 Footers Australian Championship got away Sunday, January 21, 2017 in a 9knot east-nor-easter. The fleet were eager to get started with a number of boats over the line early. Simon Nearn, Grant Rollerson and Niall Kinch on De’Longhi got won the start on the port end of the line and didn’t let up from there.

Full video replay coverage of Sunday's race shot by Bob Killick and the team on the Camera cat.



Last week Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey, Smeg, won a close battle for the first race of the Australian Championship in a 10knot easterly on January 15, 2017. The fleet got off to a slow start after two general recalls with the outgoing tide pushing them over the line.



18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden


18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden
18ft skiffs - Race 2 Australian National titles - January 21, 2017 © Michael Chittenden

Festival of Sails 2017 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 YearsBarz Optics - Floaters

Related Articles

18ft Skiffs - Witt takes first win in season debut at NSW State titles
The Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge are the 2016-2017 NSW 18ft Skiff champions The Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge are the NSW 18ft Skiff champions. It was a brilliant win for the Appliances crew who were sailing their first race together since the JJ Giltinan Championship earlier this year. In Race 5. Skipper Dave Witt returned from Hong Kong just in time for today’s race the team was outstanding as they powered away to win by 2m28s from Smeg.
Posted on 27 Nov 2016 18ft Skiffs - NSW State titles - images from Race 3
Images from Race 3 of the NSW State titles sailed on Sunday, November 13 on Sydney Harbour Images from Race 3 of the NSW State titles sailed on Sunday, November 13 on Sydney Harbour
Posted on 14 Nov 2016 18ft Skiffs - Asko splits the atom in NSW State titles + Video
Marcus Ashley Jones and Team Asko had to split the atom to get their 18ft skiff across the finish line in Heat 3 NSW Skipper Marcus Ashley Jones and Team Asko had to split the atom to get their 18ft skiff across the finish line in Heat 3 NSW State Championships, on Sunday. Asko showed amazing commitment to make it across the line given their approach maneuver.
Posted on 14 Nov 2016 18ft Skiffs - Images from Race 2 of the NSW State Championships
Top photographer, Michael Chittenden was riding shotgun on the Camera Cat with Bob Killick and friends for Race 2 Top photographer, Michael Chittenden was riding shotgun on the Camera Cat with Bob Killick and friends for Race 2 of the NSW State Championship. Fortunately more genteel winds prevailed on Sydney Harbour than for the first race of the series, and the opening rounds of the season. See link on how to play Pick the Podium.
Posted on 11 Nov 2016 18ft Skiffs - 'Near death' triggers call for crew safety review
Michael Coxon, the Skipper of 18ft Skiff Thurlow Fisher Lawyers has called a Crew Safety meeting Michael Coxon, the Skipper of 18ft Skiff Thurlow Fisher Lawyers... called for a Crew Safety meeting of all 18ft Skippers last Sunday, before crews rigged their skiffs for Race 2 of the NSW Championships. Fresh in Coxon's mind was a near death experience for both bowman Trent Barnabus, main sheet Dave O'Connor.
Posted on 10 Nov 2016 18ft Skiffs - Images from Race 1 - NSW State titles on Sydney harbour
Michael Chittenden provided this gallery of images from the rest of the spectacular racing on Sunday In addition to the popular image gallery of Thurlow Fisher's nosedive in the last metres of Race 1 of the NSW State titles, Michael Chittenden provided this gallery of images from the rest of the spectacular racing on Sunday.
Posted on 31 Oct 2016 18ft Skiffs - Thurlow Fisher nosedive image sequence
Michael Chittenden was on hand, aboard the Camera Cat and captured the full sequence of the nosedive Thurlow Fisher took a spectacular nosedive in the closing stanzas of Race 1 of the NSW State Championships sailed in an 18kt NE breeze. Michael Chittenden was on hand, aboard the Camera Cat and captured the full sequence of the nosedive
Posted on 30 Oct 2016 18ft Skiffs - Nosedive hands NSW State Race 1 to The Rag
Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel won a dramatic Race 1 of the NSW 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour today Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel won a dramatic Race 1 of the NSW 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour today after a brilliant performance by her crew in the fresh North East wind conditions. The win was completely unusual as the skiff used a borrowed mainsail from the Appliancesonline.com.au skiff and two of the appliances crew sailed on The Rag.
Posted on 30 Oct 2016 18ft Skiffs - Images from a torrid day on Sydney Harbour
Michael Chittenden was out on the water for the Major A. Frizelle Trophy - the second race of the 18ft skiff season Michael Chittenden was out on the water for the Major A. Frizelle Trophy - the second race of the 18ft skiff 2016-17 season. Sailed in in a healthy breeze, officials tried starting the fleet in the Storm Rig configuration, but even that was too much for most competitors. A few hardy souls made it to the start line and then had a sail before the race was abandoned.
Posted on 16 Oct 2016 18ft Skiffs - ILVE first of three new 18ft skiffs launched in Sydney
ILVE, the first of the brand new 18ft Skiffs this year, was christened at Double Bay on Sunday afternoon ILVE, the first of the brand new 18ft Skiffs this year, was christened at Double Bay on Sunday afternoon, just minutes before the opening race of the Australian 18 Footers League’s 2016-2017 Season on Sydney Harbour.
Posted on 14 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy