Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius - Worldwide Support

18ft Skiffs - Australian Championship - Race three

by Frank Quealey today at 6:33 am
18ft skiffs - Australian National - January 21, 2017 Michael Chittenden
Skipper David Witt flew back into Australia only hours before taking Appliancesonline.com.au out onto Sydney Harbour today, with his teammates Tom Anderson and Tom Clout to win Race three of the Australian 18ft Skiff Championship.

For Witt, it was his first race back in an 18 since he skippered the maxi Scallywag into third place in the recent Sydney-Hobart Race. In an 8-12 knot SSE breeze the race was sailed over a three lap windward-return course set between Taylor Bay and Rose Bay.

Appliancesonline.com.au led from the start, but had to fight off an early challenge by Michael Coxon, Trent Barnabas and Dave O’Connor in Thurlow Fisher Lawyers to win by 39s. Smeg (Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge, Mike McKensey) was a further 1m23s back in third place, followed by Noakes Youth (Ash Rooklyn), Coopers 62-Rag and Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney) and De’Longhi (Simon Nearn).

Smeg’s third place in today’s race was enough for the team to retain the championship lead on seven points, followed by Yandoo (John Winning) on 13, Appliancesonline.com.au on 14, Noakes Youth on 17, De’Longhi on 19 and The Kitchen Maker (Stephen Quigley) on 21.

Race 4 of the championship will be sailed next Sunday. The club’s regular spectator ferry will follow all the action, leaving Double Bay Public Wharf at 2.15pm.

Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportGold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Naiad

Related Articles

World Cup Series - USA jumps upward in Radial, Laser and Men's 470
American sailors are in the top ten in seven of ten classes at North America’s premier Olympic-class regatta. With the second of six days of racing completed at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) American sailors are in the top ten in seven of ten classes at North America’s premier Olympic-class regatta.
Posted today at 4:57 am Knocking off the rust on Day 2 of the World Series Cup
Even sailors who committed in advance to another campaign traditionally take some time away from sport after Olympics Even sailors who have committed in advance to another campaign traditionally take some time away from the sport after the Olympics. The question is usually how much time is needed to refresh the batteries without getting too stale. Decades ago these hiatuses were usually measured in years. Now it’s more likely to be weeks or months.
Posted today at 3:15 am World Cup Series - US sailors begin racing on home waters in Miami
Sailing can often be as much of a battle against the weather as it is a contest between athletes Sailing can often be as much of a battle against the weather as it is a contest between athletes, and the 450 top sailors assembled on Miami’s Biscayne Bay for World Cup Series Miami, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) were quickly reminded of this on the first day of racing. With the wind direction often fluctuating across 25 degrees during races
Posted on 25 Jan Tunnicliffe withdraws from Sailing World Cup Miami after WADA rebuff
Olympic Champion Anna Tunnicliffe (Pittsburgh, Penn.) has withdrawn from competing in the Laser Radial class Olympic Champion Anna Tunnicliffe (Pittsburgh, Penn.) has withdrawn from competing in the Laser Radial class due to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s denial of her expedited request to return to active status in January of 2017.
Posted on 24 Jan To get to Tokyo, start in Miami- US Sailing Team begins 2020 mission
US Sailing Team athletes joined over 400 competitors from 43 other nations for 28th running of Sailing World Cup Miami US Sailing Team athletes have joined over 400 competitors from 43 other nations for the 28th running of Sailing World Cup Miami (January 22-29, 2017), North America’s premier Olympic-level sailing competition.
Posted on 24 Jan Miami World Cup challenge awaits British crews
The 39-strong British cast of both seasoned Olympians and new pairings will be competing against more than 450 sailors The 39-strong British cast of both seasoned Olympians and new pairings will be competing against more than 450 sailors as the 2017 World Cup series kicks off.
Posted on 23 Jan 18ft Skiffs - Images from Race 2 of the Australian Nationals + Video
Full video replay coverage of Sunday's race shot by Bob Killick and the team on the Camera cat. Photographer Michael Chittenden was on the water again for the second race of the Australian National Championships for the 18ft skiffs as the countdown is underway to the JJ Giltinan trophy getting underway in just over a month on February 4, 2017. Full video replay coverage of Sunday's race shot by Bob Killick and the team on the Camera cat.
Posted on 23 Jan World Sailing News - February 2017 and December 2016
Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition is just out featuring a wrap-up of the main sailing events of the December-January period including Thomas Coville’s new world record; the 2016 AON Youth Worlds; Rolex Sydney Hobart, Vendee Globe updates and a spectacular 49er crash while training in 27kts plus and big seas.
Posted on 23 Jan 18ft Skiffs - De’Longhi takes faultless win in Race 2 of Australians
Race 2 of the 18 Footers Australian Championship got away today in a nine knot east-nor-easter. Race 2 of the 18 Footers Australian Championship got away today in a nine knot east-nor-easter. The fleet was eager to get started with a number of boats over the line early. Simon Nearn, Grant Rollerson and Niall Kinch on De’Longhi won the start on the port end of the line and didn’t let up from there.
Posted on 22 Jan Tasmanians dominate International Cadet Australian Championship
Young Tasmanian sailors, all members of Sandy Bay Sailing Club, dominated the final results in Australian championships Young Tasmanian sailors, all members of Sandy Bay Sailing Club, have dominated the final results in the Australian championships for the International Cadet Dinghy Class.
Posted on 20 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy