17 Australian entries for the World Masters Games sailing Regatta
by Paul White today at 2:33 am
Seven Wetas, including Paul White's brand new birthday boat still in gift wrapping, appeared at Port Kembla Sailing Club for the Lake Illawarra Weta Camp - the final training weekend to share knowledge and help bring the Australian Weta Team up to the same high standard, before the boats are shipped to Auckland for the World Masters Games regatta in April.
Weta Line Up - Lake Illawarra Weta Sailing Camp Paul White
There are 17 Australians out of 72 Weta entries for the World Masters Games sailing regatta which takes place in Auckland, New Zealand from 22-28th of April - with competitors from all over the world sailing both solo and with two crew.
Multihull guru and Hobie World Masters Champion, Rod Waterhouse and John McClaren also appeared with borrowed boats so they could get some practice before they pick up their charter boats at the WMG.
'Great fun' said Rod after a day on the water 'The Weta sails like a skiff but gives the speed and stability of a multihull'.
Auckland is the home of the New Zealand-designed Weta. 'We're very pleased to see someone of Rod's calibre racing the Weta', said Roger Kitchen, MD of Weta Marine.
