17 Australian entries for the World Masters Games sailing Regatta

Weta Line Up - Lake Illawarra Weta Sailing Camp Paul White

by Paul White today at 2:33 amThere are 17 Australians out of 72 Weta entries for the World Masters Games sailing regatta which takes place in Auckland, New Zealand from 22-28th of April - with competitors from all over the world sailing both solo and with two crew.





Multihull guru and Hobie World Masters Champion, Rod Waterhouse and John McClaren also appeared with borrowed boats so they could get some practice before they pick up their charter boats at the WMG.



'Great fun' said Rod after a day on the water 'The Weta sails like a skiff but gives the speed and stability of a multihull'.



Auckland is the home of the New Zealand-designed Weta. 'We're very pleased to see someone of Rod's calibre racing the Weta', said Roger Kitchen, MD of Weta Marine.









