Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

17 Australian entries for the World Masters Games sailing Regatta

by Paul White today at 2:33 am
Weta Line Up - Lake Illawarra Weta Sailing Camp Paul White
Seven Wetas, including Paul White's brand new birthday boat still in gift wrapping, appeared at Port Kembla Sailing Club for the Lake Illawarra Weta Camp - the final training weekend to share knowledge and help bring the Australian Weta Team up to the same high standard, before the boats are shipped to Auckland for the World Masters Games regatta in April.

There are 17 Australians out of 72 Weta entries for the World Masters Games sailing regatta which takes place in Auckland, New Zealand from 22-28th of April - with competitors from all over the world sailing both solo and with two crew.

Waiting for the wind - Lake Illawarra Weta Sailing Camp © Paul White
Waiting for the wind - Lake Illawarra Weta Sailing Camp © Paul White



Multihull guru and Hobie World Masters Champion, Rod Waterhouse and John McClaren also appeared with borrowed boats so they could get some practice before they pick up their charter boats at the WMG.

'Great fun' said Rod after a day on the water 'The Weta sails like a skiff but gives the speed and stability of a multihull'.

Auckland is the home of the New Zealand-designed Weta. 'We're very pleased to see someone of Rod's calibre racing the Weta', said Roger Kitchen, MD of Weta Marine.

NSW Weta Team for the World Masters Games - Lake Illawarra Weta Sailing Camp © Paul White
NSW Weta Team for the World Masters Games - Lake Illawarra Weta Sailing Camp © Paul White



For more, visit here

Dubarry 2016 660x82 1Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

An Int’l fleet race ready for BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival
Many of this year's participants in the BVI Spring Regattamade their way ashore today to register for a racing Many of this year's participants in the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival made their way ashore today to register for a week of world-class racing out of Nanny Cay, Tortola. The Marina is alive with activity - old friends catching up and first-timers partaking of the infamous Mount Gay rum drinks at the beach bar. With the breeze looking light for Tuesday's annual Round Tortola Race
Posted today at 4:08 am Princess Sofia Trophy – Park’s pride as he prepares for Palma finale
RYA Olympic Manager Stephen Park believes the British Sailing Team is in the right place for multi-medal winning success ‘Sparky’, as Park is commonly known, will preside over some 63 British Sailing Team athletes at the first major European event of the year, before moving on to a new role at British Cycling next month after over 20 years with the RYA.
Posted on 27 Mar Volvo Ocean Race - Team AkzoNobel leaves Persico
The Simeon Tienpont skippered Team AkzoNobel Volvo65 has left the building facility at Persico Marine in Bergamo The Simeon Tienpont skippered Team AkzoNobel Volvo65 has left the building facility at Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy to The Boatyard in Lisbon under the custodianship of GAC Pindar. Before she left the yard at Persico the team had a celebration to mark the end of the build phase.
Posted on 27 Mar Cyclone Debbie forces evacuations in Australia
Residents in northern Australia begun evacuating as cyclone carrying winds up to 230km/h moves towards Queensland coast Residents in northern Australia have begun evacuating as a cyclone carrying winds up to 230km/h (143 mph) moves towards the Queensland coast. Cyclone Debbie is tipped to become a Category 4 system - the second most severe - when it arrives early on Tuesday local time, authorities said. Some people have refused to leave despite warnings the destructive core could be as wide as 100km (62 miles).
Posted on 27 Mar Australian Yachting Championships - Overall report
Australian Yachting Championships have wrapped up with Beau Geste Racing and Bushranger taking out coveted IRC titles. The Australian Yachting Championships have wrapped up in Sydney, Australia, with Beau Geste Racing and Bushranger taking out the coveted IRC titles.
Posted on 27 Mar Tropical Cyclone Debbie to impact the Queensland Coast on Tuesday
Tropical Cyclone Debbie has reached Category 2 strength and is forecast to further intensify to Category 4 strength Tropical Cyclone Debbie has reached Category 2 strength and is forecast to further intensify to Category 4 strength, crossing the Queensland coast on Tuesday between Rollingstone and Proserpine. Queensland Regional Director Bruce Gunn said this cyclone is very dangerous, and of a size not seen in Queensland since Yasi in 2011.
Posted on 27 Mar New boats and old favourites prepare for BVI Spring Regatta
BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival 2017 is pleased to welcome C&C 30 Sportboat/Gunboat fleets to this year's event Always offering up something new and different, the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival 2017 is pleased to welcome the C&C 30 Sportboat and Gunboat fleets to this year's event which kicks off on Monday with registration at noon and opening party at 6pm.
Posted on 27 Mar Barge
So if we had 'Plumb' not that long ago, then this has to be about the barge bow. So if we had 'Plumb' not that long ago, then this has to be about the barge bow. It’s not the pram, and we will not pause there any longer than to say I have no idea why we put kids out in those in this modern era, other than it has to be political.
Posted on 27 Mar CYCA Ocean Racer of the Year awards - recipients announced
Recipients of 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 CYCA Ocean Racer of the Year Awards were announced at an official function at CYCA Recipients of the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 CYCA Ocean Racer of the Year Awards were announced at an official function at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on Friday evening.
Posted on 27 Mar Jack Tar Regatta - Wet and windy makes for champagne sailing on Day 3
Centre piece on Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta were the Division A TP52’s If you were out on the course for Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta, it would have been hard to take your eye off the Division A TP52’s battling out off Browns Island, with the supreme conditions ensuring these guys were sending it up and down the course in spectacular fashion.
Posted on 26 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy