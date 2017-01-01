Please select your home edition
Edition
Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 728x90

16ft Skiffs - Bryden Lawyers wins Annual Round Botany Bay trophy

by Michael Chittenden today at 8:49 am
- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) Michael Chittenden©
The Botany Bay Championship is the oldest 16ft race in Australia run by the St George Sailing Club.

It's a long distance around the cans race around Botany Bay, NSW.

Brydens Lawyers skipper Lee Knapton sure knows how to time things to perfection.

The 16ft sailing veteran guided Brydens to a 50-second win in last Saturday's Botany Bay Championship, sailing a near perfect race to ward off Manly stablemates Fire Stopping (Henry Makin) and Fluid Building (Clint Bowen)

Knapton barely had time to celebrate his first major win of the season before rushing off to be by the side of his heavily pregnant wife Tina.

She was due to give birth to twins at any moment but babies Ava and Otto did the right thing, hanging on until Tuesday to deliver Knapton the perfect end to a hectic few days.

'My head is spinning a bit…it's been a memorable few days,' Knapton said.

'I was pretty safe going sailing on Saturday but obviously the birth was always in the back of my mind.

'The boys (crew Pete Mackie and Harry Morton) did a good and we were able to pick up the win, so it all turned out well.'
Southern Beaches Rugby (Rod Carter) from Belmont took the early lead on Botany Bay, closely pursued by Brydens and Lee Sails (Sarah Lee).



As the breeze slowly died off due to a huge storm to the north of the airport, Lee Sails and Southern Beaches Rugby were left rueing their decision not to go with big rigs.

Brydens, Fluid and Fire Stopping have been joined at the hip in recent seasons, splitting most of the major silverware between them.

So it was no real surprise when the trio took the lead and slugged it out for most of second half of the journey after correctly choosing to go with big rigs.

Brydens, Fire Stopping and Fluid all chose the right way and made it a race in three, with Knapton crossing the line first in front of the St George Sailing Club

Manly's Gill (Damon Zemanek) won the handicap division from Lakeview Constructions (Ross Massey) and Manly duo Growthbuilt (Ryan Wilmot) and Shebang (Anthony King)

For the Facebook video including videos click here - Bob Killick is commentating and tells some great stories from the 16ft skiffs.

- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


Beaches - 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
Beaches - 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


FireStopping - 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
FireStopping - 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


Fluid-3 - 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
Fluid-3 - 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
- 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden


Lee Knapton - winning skipper - 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden
Lee Knapton - winning skipper - 16ft Class - annual Botany Bay Championship race on Saturday (106th Edition) © Michael Chittenden

Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

UK Flying 15 celebrates 70th anniversary at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone to join them To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone who sails an International Flying Fifteen or keelboat, to join them at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 04-05 March (Alexandra Palace, London), to get the celebrations under way.
Posted on 20 Feb Hong Kong Raceweek. Asia's biggest small boat regatta wraps in style
It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors. It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors.
Posted on 19 Feb 18ft Skiffs - Thurlow Fisher take another win as JJ's loom
Today’s Race 11 of Australian 18 Footers League’s Club Championship on Sydney Harbour took on even greater importance With the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship just six days away, today’s Race 11 of the Australian 18 Footers League’s Club Championship on Sydney Harbour took on even greater importance than usual for the 19 teams contesting the event. A 10-15 knots ESE wind allowed all teams to set their big number one rigs.
Posted on 19 Feb Hong Kong Raceweek – plenty of breeze, and fog!
Lasers, Optimists, 29ers, windsurfers, 2.4m class, 420s, 470s, 200+ boats Lots of boats out on the water for Hong Kong’s no 1 dinghy regatta of the year, which is also a part of the Asian Sailing Federation Youth Cup. Lasers, Optimists, 29ers, windsurfers, 2.4m class, 420s, 470s, 200+ boats (who have I missed?).
Posted on 18 Feb HK Raceweek 2017- sunshine, breeze, fog (all of them)
Race day 23 at HK Raceweek was like sailing in Melbourne. Four seasons in the same day. The forecast for the morning was for a light breeze at first and that’s precisely what it was – but a little too light to put it mildly. RO Barry Truhol said shortly before 1000hrs, 'we are sat in the middle of Stanley Bay; Round Island zero breeze, zero knots; Stanley Bay, zero breeze, zero knots; out towards Tai Tam Bay zero breeze, zero knots. (Spoiler alert: it didn't last).
Posted on 18 Feb A great excuse for FINNtastic racing – Finn Masters Magazine
It must be close to the start of the European Finn season, with the publication of the Finn Masters Magazine this week. It must be close to the start of the European Finn season, with the publication of fourth edition the Finn Masters Magazine and Yearbook this week.
Posted on 17 Feb 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship - Preview
The closeness of 2016 championship indicates 2017 championship will be just as tough to win as Smeg’s victory The closeness of the 2016 championship and the likely improvement in a few of last year’s rookie teams, indicates the 2017 championship will be just as tough to win as Smeg’s victory was just twelve months ago.
Posted on 17 Feb The Perth Scoundrels retain the Dragon State Championship
The second weekend of WA Dragon State Championships was held over the weekend of 11 - 12 February on Swan River in Perth The second weekend of the WA Dragon State Championships hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay YC, was held over the weekend of 11 - 12 February on the Swan River in Perth.
Posted on 15 Feb Rio silver medallists win another 470 national championship
As NSW sweltered in the heat, the sailors enjoyed some mixed conditions over the regatta. As NSW sweltered in the heat, the sailors enjoyed some mixed conditions over the regatta, with strong sea breezes coming in across the weekend.
Posted on 14 Feb 470 Australian National Championships – Another win for Mathew Belcher
Held at the Wangi Amateur Club in Lake Macquarie, weather conditions brought perfect sailing setting for Mathew and Will Held at the Wangi Amateur Sailing Club in Lake Macquarie over the weekend, weather conditions brought perfect sailing settings for Mathew and Will.
Posted on 13 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy