15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta - Day 5

Full Results:





Racing Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 THA72 THA72 Don Whitcraft THA 2 1 1 1 1 1 1





8 6 2 USA7700 Emagine Scott Bradley AUS 1 3 2 4 4 2 2





18 14 3 HKG 2296 Black Bazza Steve Manning HKG 5 2 3 2 3 3 4





22 17 4 AUS52 Oi! Peter Ahern/Rolf Heemskerk AUS 3 4 5 3 2 4 3





24 19 5 MAS4702 Uranus Mohd. Masyuri B. Rahmat MAS 4 5 4 5 5 5 5





33 28

IRC1 Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 MAL 2000 Mata Hari KL Registry Vincent Chan MAS 1 1 1 1 1 1 1





7 6 2 28000 Insanity John Kara MAS 2 2 2 2 2 2 2





14 12 3 BVI 33 PhPlus Faugeres MAS 3 3 DNF 3 3 3 3





22 18

IRC2 Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 JPN777 Phoenix Niels Degenkolw DEN 1 1 1 1 1 1 1





7 6 2 MAS 328-GBR9572 Old Pulteney Blue Angel Jeremy Camps MAS 2 2 2 2 2 3 2





15 12 3 PYC 6801 Sailescapes Fargo Ladies Liz Schoch PNG 3 3 3 3 3 2 3





20 17 4 AUS36 Awatea Garret Rodrigues GBR RET 4 4 4 4 4 DNS





30 25

Multihull Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 SIN 270 Tantrum Too Robert Van Paridon SIN 2 1 1 1 1 1







7 5 2 AUT600 Fetz Ma Gerhard Pils AUT 1 2 2 2 2 3







12 9 3 5050 Mojo Rick Fielding AUS 3 3 3 3 3 2







17 14

Sportsboats Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 RSYC3 RSYC Team Rizal Mahadi Sazili MAS 3 2 1 4 1 6 1





18 12 2 MAS2501 Malaysian Armed Force Team 1 Mohd. Masyuri Rahmat MAS 4 1 2 1 4 4 5





21 16 3 THA257 Pine-Pacific Ithanai Yingsiri THA 1 3 6 7 2 2 2





23 16 4 MAS2209 SMU Koh Ling Ying SIN 2 4 4 5 3 7 4





29 22 5 MAS0612 University Malaysia Terengganu Ku Anas Ku Zamil MAS 5 6 3 3 5 3 3





28 22 6 MAS7777 SIPUT Sahril Abdul Razak MAS 6 5 5 2 7 5 6





36 29 7 MAS0103 Burapha University Sailing Team Puvich Chanyim THA 7 7 7 6 6 1 7





41 34

Club Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 MAS 3555 VG Offshore Rama Menon MAS 2 1 1 1 2









7 5 2 445 Milashka Korolev Nikolai TUR 3 3 2 2 1









11 8 3 C11 Lady Bubbly Chris Mitchell AUS 1 2 3 3 3









12 9

Ocean Rover Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 MAS 303 Freedom 12 Fabian Frenandez MAS 1 1 1 2











5 5 2 R My TOY Wulf Henning Lenz AUS 2 2 2 1











7 7

White Sail Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 . invictus Reward John Ormston GBR 1 1 1 1











4 4 2 USA Linda Woodrow Jack Christianson USA DNS 2 2 2











10 10 3 MAS606 Chantique A'dale Adham Ayahudin MAS 2 3 3 3











11 11

by Panos Marinopoulos today at 3:20 amThe final race series for this regatta saw the fleet flagged off at 11.00 am with four - five knots of wind. Unfortunately towards the end of the race the wind died again and after all boats had crossed the finishing line they were sent back home to celebrate another successful regatta in the new premises of the RLYC, Fisherman's Wharf.'We had more races than we thought at the beginning of the week. So, the sailors are happy and that is the important thing' said Simon James. 'The facilities in the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club are fantastic, we can sail out of the marina which makes the logistics very easy. And we had a really great management team'.In the four racing days of the 2017 regatta the Racing, IRC1, IRC2 and Sportsboats Classes competed in seven races. The Multihulls raced six times, the Club Cruisers five times and the Ocean Rovers and White Sails had four races.THA 72's first time at the RLIR was rewarded with the Prime Minister's Challenge Trophy for the Racing Class winning every single race during this regatta. Emagine came in second and Black Bazza, another newcomer to the RLIR took third place.Mata Hari racing this year in the IRC1 class came first taking the LADA-IRC Challenge Trophy over Insanity and PhPlus.The IRC-2 Challenge Trophy was claimed by Phoenix. Old Pulteney Blue Angel settled for second place ahead of Sailescapes Fargo Ladies.The teams in the Sportsboats class took turns for line honours throughout the week but the RSYC Team finally won the Langkawi Sports Trophy for this class.Tantrum Too outclassed Fetz Ma and Mojo, winning all six races in the Multihull class taking home the Malaysian Multihull Challenge Cup.The RLYC Commodore's Challenge Cup went to VG Offshore winning three of five races in the Club Cruisers class. Freedom 12 took the Ocean Rover title and Invictus Reward made a clean sweep of the White Sail Class.Tayfun Koksal, the General Manager of the RLYC said: 'The day we had no race turned out to be a great day for all the sailors to meet old and make new friends at Charlie's. I am also very pleased that we had a final race on the last day despite the mediocre wind conditions. It was my first regatta at the RLYC and I am very happy to see one of the newcomers winning all races in the Racing Class. We hope that in 2018 we get more participants and many more newcomers. Also, I will promise that this year's closing party will be one of the best ever and I am sure all regatta participants and guests will have a great time.'RLIR 2017 is grateful for the continued support of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia, Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia and the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), as well as its commercial sponsors such as Volvo Car Malaysia Sdn Bhd, ECK Development Sdn Bhd, ETIKA Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Permanis Sandilands Sdn Bhd) and supporters.For more information visit event website