15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta - Day 5

15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta - Day 5

Full Results:





Racing Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 THA72 THA72 Don Whitcraft THA 2 1 1 1 1 1 1





8 6 2 USA7700 Emagine Scott Bradley AUS 1 3 2 4 4 2 2





18 14 3 HKG 2296 Black Bazza Steve Manning HKG 5 2 3 2 3 3 4





22 17 4 AUS52 Oi! Peter Ahern/Rolf Heemskerk AUS 3 4 5 3 2 4 3





24 19 5 MAS4702 Uranus Mohd. Masyuri B. Rahmat MAS 4 5 4 5 5 5 5





33 28

IRC1 Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 MAL 2000 Mata Hari KL Registry Vincent Chan MAS 1 1 1 1 1 1 1





7 6 2 28000 Insanity John Kara MAS 2 2 2 2 2 2 2





14 12 3 BVI 33 PhPlus Faugeres MAS 3 3 DNF 3 3 3 3





22 18

IRC2 Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 JPN777 Phoenix Niels Degenkolw DEN 1 1 1 1 1 1 1





7 6 2 MAS 328-GBR9572 Old Pulteney Blue Angel Jeremy Camps MAS 2 2 2 2 2 3 2





15 12 3 PYC 6801 Sailescapes Fargo Ladies Liz Schoch PNG 3 3 3 3 3 2 3





20 17 4 AUS36 Awatea Garret Rodrigues GBR RET 4 4 4 4 4 DNS





30 25

Multihull Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 SIN 270 Tantrum Too Robert Van Paridon SIN 2 1 1 1 1 1







7 5 2 AUT600 Fetz Ma Gerhard Pils AUT 1 2 2 2 2 3







12 9 3 5050 Mojo Rick Fielding AUS 3 3 3 3 3 2







17 14

Sportsboats Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 RSYC3 RSYC Team Rizal Mahadi Sazili MAS 3 2 1 4 1 6 1





18 12 2 MAS2501 Malaysian Armed Force Team 1 Mohd. Masyuri Rahmat MAS 4 1 2 1 4 4 5





21 16 3 THA257 Pine-Pacific Ithanai Yingsiri THA 1 3 6 7 2 2 2





23 16 4 MAS2209 SMU Koh Ling Ying SIN 2 4 4 5 3 7 4





29 22 5 MAS0612 University Malaysia Terengganu Ku Anas Ku Zamil MAS 5 6 3 3 5 3 3





28 22 6 MAS7777 SIPUT Sahril Abdul Razak MAS 6 5 5 2 7 5 6





36 29 7 MAS0103 Burapha University Sailing Team Puvich Chanyim THA 7 7 7 6 6 1 7





41 34

Club Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 MAS 3555 VG Offshore Rama Menon MAS 2 1 1 1 2









7 5 2 445 Milashka Korolev Nikolai TUR 3 3 2 2 1









11 8 3 C11 Lady Bubbly Chris Mitchell AUS 1 2 3 3 3









12 9

Ocean Rover Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 MAS 303 Freedom 12 Fabian Frenandez MAS 1 1 1 2











5 5 2 R My TOY Wulf Henning Lenz AUS 2 2 2 1











7 7

White Sail Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score 1 . invictus Reward John Ormston GBR 1 1 1 1











4 4 2 USA Linda Woodrow Jack Christianson USA DNS 2 2 2











10 10 3 MAS606 Chantique A'dale Adham Ayahudin MAS 2 3 3 3











11 11

