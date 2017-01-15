Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Kids range

15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta - Day 5

by Panos Marinopoulos today at 3:20 am
15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta - Day 5 © Andy Leong Photography Studio
Day 5 of the 15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta greeted the sailors again with very calm weather conditions. The Race Committee went out at 8 am searching for wind. By 10.30am the wind had picked up enough for the Principle Race Officer Simon James to quickly set up a course.

The final race series for this regatta saw the fleet flagged off at 11.00 am with four - five knots of wind. Unfortunately towards the end of the race the wind died again and after all boats had crossed the finishing line they were sent back home to celebrate another successful regatta in the new premises of the RLYC, Fisherman's Wharf.

'We had more races than we thought at the beginning of the week. So, the sailors are happy and that is the important thing' said Simon James. 'The facilities in the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club are fantastic, we can sail out of the marina which makes the logistics very easy. And we had a really great management team'.

In the four racing days of the 2017 regatta the Racing, IRC1, IRC2 and Sportsboats Classes competed in seven races. The Multihulls raced six times, the Club Cruisers five times and the Ocean Rovers and White Sails had four races.

THA 72's first time at the RLIR was rewarded with the Prime Minister's Challenge Trophy for the Racing Class winning every single race during this regatta. Emagine came in second and Black Bazza, another newcomer to the RLIR took third place.

Mata Hari racing this year in the IRC1 class came first taking the LADA-IRC Challenge Trophy over Insanity and PhPlus.

The IRC-2 Challenge Trophy was claimed by Phoenix. Old Pulteney Blue Angel settled for second place ahead of Sailescapes Fargo Ladies.

The teams in the Sportsboats class took turns for line honours throughout the week but the RSYC Team finally won the Langkawi Sports Trophy for this class.

Tantrum Too outclassed Fetz Ma and Mojo, winning all six races in the Multihull class taking home the Malaysian Multihull Challenge Cup.

The RLYC Commodore's Challenge Cup went to VG Offshore winning three of five races in the Club Cruisers class. Freedom 12 took the Ocean Rover title and Invictus Reward made a clean sweep of the White Sail Class.



Tayfun Koksal, the General Manager of the RLYC said: 'The day we had no race turned out to be a great day for all the sailors to meet old and make new friends at Charlie's. I am also very pleased that we had a final race on the last day despite the mediocre wind conditions. It was my first regatta at the RLYC and I am very happy to see one of the newcomers winning all races in the Racing Class. We hope that in 2018 we get more participants and many more newcomers. Also, I will promise that this year's closing party will be one of the best ever and I am sure all regatta participants and guests will have a great time.'

RLIR 2017 is grateful for the continued support of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia, Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia and the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), as well as its commercial sponsors such as Volvo Car Malaysia Sdn Bhd, ECK Development Sdn Bhd, ETIKA Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Permanis Sandilands Sdn Bhd) and supporters.

For more information visit event website.

Full Results:

Racing Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score
1 THA72 THA72 Don Whitcraft THA 2 1 1 1 1 1 1


8 6
2 USA7700 Emagine Scott Bradley AUS 1 3 2 4 4 2 2


18 14
3 HKG 2296 Black Bazza Steve Manning HKG 5 2 3 2 3 3 4


22 17
4 AUS52 Oi! Peter Ahern/Rolf Heemskerk AUS 3 4 5 3 2 4 3


24 19
5 MAS4702 Uranus Mohd. Masyuri B. Rahmat MAS 4 5 4 5 5 5 5


33 28

IRC1 Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score
1 MAL 2000 Mata Hari KL Registry Vincent Chan MAS 1 1 1 1 1 1 1


7 6
2 28000 Insanity John Kara MAS 2 2 2 2 2 2 2


14 12
3 BVI 33 PhPlus Faugeres MAS 3 3 DNF 3 3 3 3


22 18

IRC2 Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score
1 JPN777 Phoenix Niels Degenkolw DEN 1 1 1 1 1 1 1


7 6
2 MAS 328-GBR9572 Old Pulteney Blue Angel Jeremy Camps MAS 2 2 2 2 2 3 2


15 12
3 PYC 6801 Sailescapes Fargo Ladies Liz Schoch PNG 3 3 3 3 3 2 3


20 17
4 AUS36 Awatea Garret Rodrigues GBR RET 4 4 4 4 4 DNS


30 25

Multihull Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score
1 SIN 270 Tantrum Too Robert Van Paridon SIN 2 1 1 1 1 1



7 5
2 AUT600 Fetz Ma Gerhard Pils AUT 1 2 2 2 2 3



12 9
3 5050 Mojo Rick Fielding AUS 3 3 3 3 3 2



17 14

Sportsboats Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score
1 RSYC3 RSYC Team Rizal Mahadi Sazili MAS 3 2 1 4 1 6 1


18 12
2 MAS2501 Malaysian Armed Force Team 1 Mohd. Masyuri Rahmat MAS 4 1 2 1 4 4 5


21 16
3 THA257 Pine-Pacific Ithanai Yingsiri THA 1 3 6 7 2 2 2


23 16
4 MAS2209 SMU Koh Ling Ying SIN 2 4 4 5 3 7 4


29 22
5 MAS0612 University Malaysia Terengganu Ku Anas Ku Zamil MAS 5 6 3 3 5 3 3


28 22
6 MAS7777 SIPUT Sahril Abdul Razak MAS 6 5 5 2 7 5 6


36 29
7 MAS0103 Burapha University Sailing Team Puvich Chanyim THA 7 7 7 6 6 1 7


41 34

Club Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score
1 MAS 3555 VG Offshore Rama Menon MAS 2 1 1 1 2




7 5
2 445 Milashka Korolev Nikolai TUR 3 3 2 2 1




11 8
3 C11 Lady Bubbly Chris Mitchell AUS 1 2 3 3 3




12 9

Ocean Rover Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score
1 MAS 303 Freedom 12 Fabian Frenandez MAS 1 1 1 2





5 5
2 R My TOY Wulf Henning Lenz AUS 2 2 2 1





7 7

White Sail Class

Place Sail No Boat Name Country R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Points Score
1 . invictus Reward John Ormston GBR 1 1 1 1





4 4
2 USA Linda Woodrow Jack Christianson USA DNS 2 2 2





10 10
3 MAS606 Chantique A'dale Adham Ayahudin MAS 2 3 3 3





11 11
Henri Lloyd 50 YearsFestival of Sails 2017 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

Vendee Globe - Squalls at Cape Horn
In the teeth of a nasty gale the next group of four will enter the Drake Passage this Sunday with 35 to 40 knots of wind In the teeth of a nasty gale the next group of four will enter the Drake Passage this Sunday with 35 to 40 knots of wind, gusting to over 50 knots off Patagonia! Meantime, at the head of the Vendée Globe fleet, the battle is still raging between Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson.
Posted today at 7:05 am Vendée Globe – 'Anxious' Le Cléac'h vows to focus on ultimate prize
Armel Le Cléac'h today admitted tensions are running high as he clings to the narrowest of leads over Alex Thomson Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h today admitted tensions are running high as he clings to the narrowest of leads over Briton Alex Thomson just days from the finish line of the solo round the world yacht race. As the Vendée Globe entered its 70th day, Frenchman Le Cléac'h's advantage had been whittled down to 113 nautical miles as he and Thomson raced past the Canary Islands bound for France.
Posted on 14 Jan Winners decided on final day of 2017 Australian Youth Championships
After two bullets Henry Larkings and Miles Davey (NSW) won the 29er boys division by three points. After only completing one race yesterday, the 29er fleet had the task of ensuring three races were completed today to finish the regatta.
Posted on 14 Jan 15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta - Day 4
It started promisingly with enough wind to set course and fleet finally got flagged off at 9.40 am with six knts of wind After yesterday's cancelled races, today Principal Race Officer Simon James took the decision to go to the east coast of Langkawi to 'find wind'. It started promisingly with enough wind to set a course and the fleet finally got flagged off at 9.40 am with six knots of wind.
Posted on 14 Jan 15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta - Day 4
It started promisingly with enough wind to set course and fleet finally got flagged off at 9.40 am with six knts of wind After yesterday's cancelled races, today Principal Race Officer Simon James took the decision to go to the east coast of Langkawi to 'find wind'. It started promisingly with enough wind to set a course and the fleet finally got flagged off at 9.40 am with six knots of wind.
Posted on 14 Jan Vendée Globe - Thomson readies for final assault
Thomson has revealed he has been banking all sleep he possibly can as he prepares to enter final battle for Vendée Globe British sailor Alex Thomson has revealed he has been banking all the sleep he possibly can as he prepares to enter the final battle for Vendée Globe glory.Thomson had this morning reduced the gap to frontrunner Armel Le Cléac'h of France to 123 nautical miles as the leading pair reach the latitude of the Canary Islands.
Posted on 14 Jan Viper Worlds - Day 5 blown out; the next generation of Viper
A second day of high winds confined Viper Worlds crews to another long wait at the Royal Geelong Yacht Club in Victoria A second day of high winds confined Viper Worlds crews to another long wait at the Royal Geelong Yacht Club in Victoria, Australia, before the decision was made at 1500hrs to postpone racing until Sunday January 15, 2017, the final day of the world championship.
Posted on 14 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - Getting a lift off Argentina
Francis Joyon and his men sailing to the NW of the Falklands have enjoyed a good morning. And they’re off again! While they had to wait a short while for the low-pressure system to leave Argentina, Francis Joyon and his men sailing to the NW of the Falklands have enjoyed a good morning. The wind has built from the starboard stern of the IDEC Sport maxi-trimaran, which is back up to high speeds again.
Posted on 14 Jan Vendee Globe - Thomson chops margin down to 100nm - seven days to go
British solo sailor Alex Thomson has eroded the lead of Frenchman Armel Le Cleac'h to just 100nm in the past few hours. British solo sailor Alex Thomson has eroded the lead of Frenchman Armel Le Cleac'h to just 100nm in the past few hours. But both sailors now appear to be in an area of light air of the Cape Verde Islands
Posted on 13 Jan Rolex Farr 40 World Championship returns to Porto Cervo
Yacht Club Costa Smeralda packed the 2017 calendar with a wide range of social and sporting events to mark the occasion Porto Cervo can provide perfect sailing conditions and that was on full display in 2003 when a massive 35-boat fleet did battle on the Mediterranean Sea. Italian owner-driver Massimo Mezzaroma led Nerone to victory in a wild regatta featuring strong winds that truly tested crew work and boat-handling.
Posted on 13 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy