15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta – Day 3

Day 3 – Royal Langkawi International Regatta © Andy Leong Photography Studio Day 3 – Royal Langkawi International Regatta © Andy Leong Photography Studio

by RLIR today at 10:22 amThe combination of full moon which creates 'Spring Tides' meaning low-low tides and high-high tides and therefore strong currents and the very weak and variable or no wind made setting a decent racing course impossible.'We were waiting for wind since 8am but it was never enough or the wind came from the wrong direction, so we had to call all races off at 2pm' said P.R.O Simon James.Sailors then enjoyed a 'mid race prize presentation and cocktail party' at 3pm at Charlie's Bar and Grill at the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club. Media Partners presented the race day two prizes to the winners and then received a token of appreciation from Y.M. Tunku Soraya Dakhlah, RLIR 2017 Organising Chairperson, Rear Commodore of the RLYC. There was also a lucky draw session for the crew. The afternoon event ended with a cocktail party. We all hope for better winds allowing another great day's racing on day four.