Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

14th Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek – ready to race!

by Event Media today at 10:29 am
The Farr 1104 Farrgo Express will be raced with combined Australian-Phuket all ladies team at the 2017 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek. Event Media
Last minute entries see the 2017 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek fleet reach 41 boats competing across seven classes including the regatta's largest multihull fleet ever.

The monohulls will compete in three classes – IRC 1, IRC 2 and Cruising – with 17 boats from around the region taking part including a number of newcomers. Five closely-matched “40-somethings” will be up against Ray Roberts' TP52 Team Hollywood, the defending champion, while in IRC 2 Raceweek first-timers and charter teams will be taking on the local knowledge of Niels Degenkolw's Phoenix and Mike Downard's Krabi Boat Lagoon Piccolo.

Racing under NHC, the Cruising class is a mixed bag with Ian Kennedy and crew on the Swan 54 Who Dares Wins racing here for the first time against regulars BeauX Esprits, Lady Bubbly, Linda and Kantus Bride.

24 multihulls will be on the racecourse – the largest multihull fleet ever – competing in four classes. The Multihull Racing division sees six catamarans from the Asia Catamarans yard up against three others making for a tough nine boat class.

Introduced for the first time this year is the Multihull Cruising class, involving three boats, including the return of local-build and past winner, Davinci.

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Two one-design multihull classes include the Firefly 850's, totalling six entries and five Corsair trimarans racing in the Pulse 600 class. Expect some close racing amongst these pocket-rockets.

Up to 500 sailors from more than 25 countries will be competing at the 14th Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek hosted at Cape Panwa Hotel.

Phuket Regatta Hub eMagazine
Our Phuket Regatta Hub eMagazine is now available as a free download from the regatta's website. Go HERE and download away.

The aim of this publication is to promote Phuket and sailing in Phuket through the Phuket Regatta Hub eMagazine, and it will form part of an international marketing campaign starting immediately after the 2017 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek finishes.

More info: https://www.phuketraceweek.com/

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek

Giacomo Yacht SaleDoyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

World Sailing confirms strong presence at Yacht Racing Forum 2017
The tenth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum, in Aarhus, Denmark will reassemble the sport’s key personalities and actors The tenth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum, in Aarhus, Denmark (November 27-28) will once again reassemble the sport’s key personalities and actors, including a strong delegation of World Sailing representatives.
Posted today at 8:33 am Volvo Ocean Race - 100 days to go
Musto takes a stance against plastic usage in partnership with the Volvo Ocean Race and Vestas 11th Hour Racing. 45,000 nautical miles, four oceans, 12 major cities. Musto takes a stance against plastic usage in partnership with the Volvo Ocean Race and Vestas 11th Hour Racing.
Posted today at 7:32 am Black Jack makes the journey back to the water
Last night, and into the early hours of this morning, the new Black Jack (100) made her way slowly back to her waiting k Last night, and into the early hours of this morning, the new Black Jack (100) made her way slowly back to her waiting keel and mast. She has just had a wee makeover at theMcConaghy facility on the Central Coast, in very good time, and now gets ready for the Sydney to Gold Coast event. These images are as she arrived at Sydney City Marine in Rozelle, after having spent four hours navigating...
Posted today at 4:02 am SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week - Cape Upstart stopover back on menu
SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week organisers are planning to host the Cape Upstart stopover again this year Because it was so well-received in 2016, SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week organisers are planning to host the Cape Upstart stopover again this year, for boats travelling from Airlie and/or Hamilton Island to SMIRW.
Posted today at 3:26 am Announcement on the 36th America's Cup
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.
Posted today at 2:36 am Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Day 3 - Action from the start
Day 3 of SCOR was action packed with stronger winds, two windward/leeward races and one passage race. Day 3 of SCOR was action packed with stronger winds, two windward/leeward races and one passage race. Race five was all action from the start with a collision at the start line between The Liquidator a 30ft Farr half-tonner and Vanilla a 54ft Jeanneau. The Liquidator retired due to damage to the hull.
Posted on 18 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Team SFS go double again but Trésors lead
Both Team SFS, debutants this year, and Trésors de Tahiti head to the Mediterranean, to Roses in the Province of Girona After Team SFS were docked nine points at the end of Act four Arzon for shipping an out of class anchor which was measured to be too light by two kilos, Sofian Bouvet’s team have delivered the perfect riposte, heading for the waters they know best.
Posted on 18 Jul Ludde's CQS back in England for Lendy Cowes Week
During her brief tour of the Baltic Sea, CQS took line honours in the Alandia Surrsaari Race out of Helsinki After a successful sojourn in the Baltic, Ludde Ingvall’s eye catching super maxi CQS is back in Gosport on the south coast of England
Posted on 18 Jul The Russians are coming and they're here at 2017 Transpac
The 2225-mile LA-Honolulu Transpac Race, first run in 1906, is known worldwide and makes many bucket lists The 2225-mile LA-Honolulu Transpac Race, first run in 1906, is known worldwide and makes many bucket lists, including that of Afanasy Isaev from Krasnoyarsk, Russia. This historic city of 1 million is the third-largest in Siberia, yet a long way from any tidal water.
Posted on 18 Jul AHIRW is a family affair for the Hutchesons - Fleet number nears 200
Chilly waters of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin are a fading thought for Danielle Hutcheson as she prepares to enjoy The chilly waters of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin are a fading thought for Danielle Hutcheson as she prepares to enjoy the tropical warmth that will come at the 34th staging of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week next month.
Posted on 18 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy