14th Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek – ready to race!

by Event Media today at 10:29 amThe monohulls will compete in three classes – IRC 1, IRC 2 and Cruising – with 17 boats from around the region taking part including a number of newcomers. Five closely-matched “40-somethings” will be up against Ray Roberts' TP52 Team Hollywood, the defending champion, while in IRC 2 Raceweek first-timers and charter teams will be taking on the local knowledge of Niels Degenkolw's Phoenix and Mike Downard's Krabi Boat Lagoon Piccolo.Racing under NHC, the Cruising class is a mixed bag with Ian Kennedy and crew on the Swan 54 Who Dares Wins racing here for the first time against regulars BeauX Esprits, Lady Bubbly, Linda and Kantus Bride.24 multihulls will be on the racecourse – the largest multihull fleet ever – competing in four classes. The Multihull Racing division sees six catamarans from the Asia Catamarans yard up against three others making for a tough nine boat class.Introduced for the first time this year is the Multihull Cruising class, involving three boats, including the return of local-build and past winner, Davinci.



Two one-design multihull classes include the Firefly 850's, totalling six entries and five Corsair trimarans racing in the Pulse 600 class. Expect some close racing amongst these pocket-rockets.



Up to 500 sailors from more than 25 countries will be competing at the 14th Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek hosted at Cape Panwa Hotel.



Phuket Regatta Hub eMagazine

Our Phuket Regatta Hub eMagazine is now available as a free download from the regatta's website. Go HERE and download away.



The aim of this publication is to promote Phuket and sailing in Phuket through the Phuket Regatta Hub eMagazine, and it will form part of an international marketing campaign starting immediately after the 2017 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek finishes.



