14 teams to compete in Women’s Match Racing World Championship

by WIM Series today at 6:35 pm
Defending Women's Match Racing World Champions, Team Anna, sailing in Helsinki in 2016 WIM Series
Bright sunshine welcomed the 70 sailors participating in the 2017 Women’s Match Racing World Championship to Helsinki, Finland. The teams spent several hours training in the Nyländska Jaktklubben (NJK) fleet of well-prepared J/80s before the Opening Ceremonies.

Well over 100 races are scheduled before the Championship is decided on the Summer Solstice. These top ranked sailors will not only be competing for the World Championship title but also for precious points at the first event of the 2017 Women’s International Match Racing Series (WIM Series): “It is very exciting to be kicking off the WIM Series in Helsinki with the World Championship while also joining in Finland’s 100th Anniversary celebrations”, says Liz Baylis – World Sailing Match Racing Sub-Committee Chair and WIM Series Manager.

The racing begins Friday with the round-robin stage on the waters off Hernesaari (Ärtholmen) in Helsinki Harbour, to be followed by quarterfinals, semi finals and then the conclusion with the final on the longest day of the year, Wednesday 21 June.
