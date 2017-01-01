13ft and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Lake Illawarra + Results

by Michael Chittenden on 8 JanMichael Chittenden has provided a gallery of images with the 16fter results after four races both Scratch and HandicapEast Coast Marine & Sail Skiff Sailing Team (Matt Rhys-Jones, Scott Beeby and Corey Hamilton) came first on Saturday after a great battle with Fluid Building ( Clint Bowen). Fire Stopping just did enough to pip a very fast finishing EmptyJets for third.A much needed Lay Day today, Sunday - as there are a few sore bodies after yesterday.

































































