13ft and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Lake Illawarra + Results

- 13ft and 16ft Skiff Australian Nationals, Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW Michael Chittenden
Michael Chittenden has provided a gallery of images with the 16fter results after four races both Scratch and Handicap
East Coast Marine & Sail Skiff Sailing Team (Matt Rhys-Jones, Scott Beeby and Corey Hamilton) came first on Saturday after a great battle with Fluid Building ( Clint Bowen). Fire Stopping just did enough to pip a very fast finishing EmptyJets for third.
A much needed Lay Day today, Sunday - as there are a few sore bodies after yesterday.
