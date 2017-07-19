Please select your home edition
138 teams compete at Cleveland Race Week One-Design Weekend

by Cleveland Race Week today at 8:50 pm
In one of the largest Cleveland Race Week events, 138 one-design boats were welcomed at Edgewater Yacht Club for the 37th annual Cleveland Race Week One-Design Weekend from June 15th – 18th. Eleven fleets competed on four race circles, with three of those fleets vying for a championship win.

The regatta started on Thursday for the Star Class, with four countries represented and 31 boats on the line looking to earn the title of Star Western Hemisphere Champion. Light winds prevailed at the start of the event, but the weather only improved throughout the weekend. After six races and three full days of racing, Arthur Anosov and his crew, David Caesar, from Seneca Yacht Club won the event with 17 points. Close behind was a 21-point tiebreaker with John MacCausland with his crew, Roger Cheer, winning the battle for second place and George Szabo with his crew Dave Martin placing third.

J/70s started their Great Lakes Championship on Friday with 16 boats. After seven races in three days, Bruce Golison and his crew out of Alamitos Bay Yacht Club on the J/70 Midlife Crisis, went home with the title and 17 points. Trey Sheehan and his crew on Hooligan: Flat Stanley Racing placed second with 24 points, Dave Koski on Soul came in third with 33 points, in fourth place was James Prendergast on USA 167 with 36 points, Lee Sackett on USA 364 placed fifth with 37 points and in sixth was Tod Sackett’s FM with 39 points. Sheehan and Koski qualified for open berths and both Sackett teams, as Corinthians, to the J/70 World Championship in Marblehead, MA next fall. Additionally, Trey Sheehan, from the ILYA Area E, earned a berth for the Mallory Cup in St. Petersburg, FL this November.

Tartan 10s had 19 boats competing in the Lake Erie Championship also starting on Friday morning. After seven competitive races and 21 points, Heidi Backus and her team on Nuts from Vermilion Boat Club came away with the Championship. Close behind with 28 points was reigning T-10 National Champion, Teddy Pinkerton and team on Perfect, and Scott Irwin’s Team Iball in third with 29 points.

In addition to the Championship fleets, there was competitive racing amongst the J/Boat classes. J/105s had five local boats, and Chip Schaffner and team on Fall Line placed first in class with 12 points after seven races. Ryan Lashaway on the J/24 Escape Plan won his class after six races and 14 total points, and in first with 11 points after six races in the J/22 class was Victor Snyder and Kevin Doyle on Mo’ Money out of Youngstown Yacht Club.

In the Melges 32 fleet, Terry McSweeney’s Flat Stanley placed first with 13 points after seven races. On the small boat course were 19 Interlakes, with Skip Dieball and Matt Fisher taking the win with straight bullets in four races. There were 11 Jet 14s and local Dave Michos on Na Pame won after four races with seven points. The Dragon’s and the Ensign’s each had six boats in their fleets and competed in six races. Mark DeYoung on Lola won in the Dragon class with 11 points and on the Ensign JAGER, Jim Collins placed first with nine points.

Following racing each day, competitors were greeted with live music, food trucks and cocktails. The Race Committee did an outstanding job on all four courses and in all weather conditions. Following two days off, Cleveland Race Week starts up again with the Junior Day on Wednesday, and Women’s, Doublehanded and RC Boat Racing Wednesday evening. Offshore Racing will begin on Thursday evening and continue through the weekend.

Fleet Winners:
Star: USA 8000, Arthur Anosov, Seneca Yacht Club (17 points, 6 races)
Tartan 10: Nuts, Heidi Backus, Vermilion Boat Club (21 points, 7 races)
J/70: Midlife Crisis, Bruce Golison, Alamitos Bay Yacht Club (17 points, 7 races)
Melges 32: Flat Stanley, Terry McSweeney, Edgewater Yacht Club (13 points, 7 races)
J/105: Fall Line, Chip Schaffner, Cleveland Yacht Club (12 points, 7 races)
J/22: Mo' Money, Victor Snyder/Kevin Doyle, Youngstown Yacht Club (11 points, 6 races)
J/24: Escape Plan, Ryan Lashaway, Toledo Ice Yacht Club (14 points, 6 races)
Dragon: Lola, Mark DeYoung, Edgewater Yacht Club (11 points, 6 races)
Ensign: JAGER, Jim Collins, Ensign Class Association (9 points, 6 races)
Interlake: 1174, Skip Dieball, GIYC/NCYC (4 points, 4 races)
Jet 14: Na Pame, Dave Michos, Edgewater Yacht Club (7 points, 4 races)
