13 and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Day 1 of the Nationals at Illawarra

13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 Michael Chittenden 13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 Michael Chittenden

by Michael Chittenden today at 9:58 pm













































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150924