13 and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Day 1 of the Nationals at Illawarra
by Michael Chittenden today at 9:58 pm
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 Michael Chittenden
Sydney photographer, Michael Chittenden was on the water at Lake Illawarra about 1.5 hours South of Sydney, for the opening race of the 13ft and 16ft skiffs and provided this image gallery of the racing.
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
13ft and 16ft Skiff Nationals Lake Illawarra - Race 1 © Michael Chittenden
Related Articles
Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals kick off Monday
Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday
Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday, January 9 - and the question is - can anyone beat defending champion, Mark Jackson in the five-day event?
Posted on 5 Jan
55th Flying Fifteen Australian Nationals - Jerwoods finish in style
The heat arrived in Esperance with light to moderate breeze for one final race to decide the gongs
The heat arrived in Esperance with light to moderate breeze for one final race to decide the gongs at the 2017 Gemmill Homes Australian Flying Fifteen Championship.
Posted on 5 Jan
Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen 55th Australian National – Day 3
Race five of the championship was called a general recall so a quick fix on the pin and away we went again.
Race five of the championship was called a general recall so a quick fix on the pin and away we went again. Clean this time with most of the fleet favouring the left hand side of the course.
Posted on 4 Jan
Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship
The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind.
Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the final day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind.
Posted on 4 Jan
Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian National Championship – Day 2
Day two of the championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze
Day two of the championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze ranging from 10 - 15 knots all afternoon to allow for three races to bring the regatta back on schedule.
Posted on 3 Jan
Gemmill Homes Australian Flying 15 Champs – Stunning racing on Day 1
Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12-16 knots climbing to 22-28 knots with some good wave sets.
Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12 - 16 knots climbing to 22 - 28 knots later in the afternoon with some good wave sets.
Posted on 2 Jan
B-14 National Championships - Day 3 and Day 4
Impressed. I am. 'By what?' You ask. Well, at the effort people put in to make sail boat racing happen.
Impressed. I am. 'By what?' You ask. Well, at the effort people put in to make sail boat racing happen. I mean it's understandable that the people who are passionate about the sport that they participate in make an effort. Such as the Tasmanians travelling with their boats to NSW to compete and passionate B-14 sailing couple Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan in helping to organise this regatta
Posted on 2 Jan
Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship
Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the penultimate day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships at Black Rock
Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the penultimate day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, especially today, with added breeze and a small seaway providing for challenging sailing and terrific imagery.
Posted on 2 Jan
Alex McKinnon returned to the Sabre Australian Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships and provides this gallery
Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific and there have also been great activities ashore.
Posted on 1 Jan
Australian Sabot Championship at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania
At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record
At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record for the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Yet almost all the crew of LOYAL would have started their sailing careers in Sabots.
Posted on 1 Jan
