12 Metre Class announces Waypoint Regattas in Road to Worlds Series

12 Metres racing in Barcelona during the 2014 12 Metre World Championship SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative 12 Metres racing in Barcelona during the 2014 12 Metre World Championship SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative

by Barby MacGowan today at 2:52 am“The Road to the Worlds Waypoints Series is designed to encourage participation and competition among the 12mR yachts around the world and encourage present and prospective 12mR owners and charterers to compete in the 2019 12 Metre World Championship,” said Peter Gerard, Vice President of ITMA’s Americas Fleet. “Much like the FED EX Cup and Road to Dubai in golf, we expect interest to build over the next two seasons leading up to the four final regattas in 2019.”





The Road to the Worlds Waypoints Series kicks off this summer with inaugural events both in the United States and Europe. In North America, ten 12mR yachts (along with sibling International Rule 2.4mR, 6mR and 8mR yachts) will compete at Newport MetreFest 2017, held in conjunction with New York Yacht Club’s 163rd Annual Regatta (June 9-11). The first Southern Europe fleet Waypoint event is the glamorous Les Voiles D’ Antibes in France (May 31-June 4), and the first Northern Europe fleet WAYPOINT event is the Kiel Classic in Germany (June 17-19), where a large fleet of Vintage 12mR yachts is expected to race.



For more information visit website or contact Peter Gerard at pgerard53@gmail.com or +1 214-244-4955.

