Zhik Isotak Ocean

12 Metre Class announces Waypoint Regattas in Road to Worlds Series

by Barby MacGowan today at 2:52 am
12 Metres racing in Barcelona during the 2014 12 Metre World Championship SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative
The International 12 Metre Class (ITMA) has released locations and dates for the Road to the Worlds Waypoints Series, a three-year international 12 Metre (12mR) yacht competition starting in May of 2017 and culminating with the July 2019 12 Metre World Championship in Newport, R.I. Teams racing at specific Waypoints-designated events in Northern Europe, Southern Europe and the Americas will be awarded points for both their participation and performance. At the culmination of this 29-regatta series, the 12mR team with the greatest number of points overall will be awarded the Waypoints Cup at the 2019 12 Metre World Championship Awards Ceremony.

“The Road to the Worlds Waypoints Series is designed to encourage participation and competition among the 12mR yachts around the world and encourage present and prospective 12mR owners and charterers to compete in the 2019 12 Metre World Championship,” said Peter Gerard, Vice President of ITMA’s Americas Fleet. “Much like the FED EX Cup and Road to Dubai in golf, we expect interest to build over the next two seasons leading up to the four final regattas in 2019.”

Road to the Worlds Waypoints Series 2017 © Media Pro International
Road to the Worlds Waypoints Series 2017 © Media Pro International



The Road to the Worlds Waypoints Series kicks off this summer with inaugural events both in the United States and Europe. In North America, ten 12mR yachts (along with sibling International Rule 2.4mR, 6mR and 8mR yachts) will compete at Newport MetreFest 2017, held in conjunction with New York Yacht Club’s 163rd Annual Regatta (June 9-11). The first Southern Europe fleet Waypoint event is the glamorous Les Voiles D’ Antibes in France (May 31-June 4), and the first Northern Europe fleet WAYPOINT event is the Kiel Classic in Germany (June 17-19), where a large fleet of Vintage 12mR yachts is expected to race.

For more information visit website or contact Peter Gerard at pgerard53@gmail.com or +1 214-244-4955.

