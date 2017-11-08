Please select your home edition
11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – Day 3

by Icarus Sports today at 5:57 pm
Welcome to the final day of the 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race 2017 – where the sailors have to give their best if they’re to win a podium spot.

In the only one last decisive race of the day, wind conditions were ideal – with a light breeze up to 12 knots. In the ORC III class, Monella won the race – overtaking yesterday’s leader. Samba dominated ORC II by continuing its winning strike - with three out of three wins. While in the ORC I class, the competition was very high. Vikira won the race – and with that the championship… just one point in front of First in an epic finale!

After three days of hard sailing, the sailors celebrated at the prize-giving ceremony – with an appointment to do it all over again next year…

