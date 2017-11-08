Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J70 728x90

11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – Day 2

by Icarus Sports today at 9:44 am
Day 2 – 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race Icarus Sports
Welcome to the second day of the 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race 2017. It was a completely different scenery and racing setup today – as the wind forecast looked promising… while the race course changed from off-shore to the more technical in-shore course.

With the wind blowing up to 28 knots – the boats sailed fast and their sailors gave their best performance in these really hard conditions. In the Orc I - “First” scored an ace and a third - to become the overall leader. ‘’Samba’’ scored two Bullets in Orc II – while Sea Explorers of Kore still lead in Orc III.

There’s just one day left until we find out the winner of the 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – don’t miss it!

Yachtspot J111 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

St Michel-Virbac break record to win Transat Jacques Vabre Imoca class
Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on St Michel-Virbac, have won Imoca class of 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on St Michel-Virbac, have won the Imoca class of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre after crossing the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 20:11:46 (UTC), 13 days 7 hours 36 minutes and 46 seconds after leaving Le Havre, Normandy, France. St Michel-Virbac covered the theoretical course of 4,350 NM
Posted today at 4:10 am Clipper RTW - Simon Spiers washed overboard on way to Australia
We are extremely saddened today to report the fatality of Simon Speirs, a crew member on board CV30 We are extremely saddened today to report the fatality of Simon Speirs, a crew member on board CV30, (GREAT Britain). Simon, 60, from Bristol, UK, was on the foredeck assisting with a headsail change from Yankee 3 when he was washed overboard.
Posted today at 12:00 am Transat Jacques Vabre – Dick coasting to record win
Victory will make Dick the only person in the history of this double-handed race, in any class, to have won four times A 19:30 UTC finish would also mean that Dick and Eliès will set a new record for the Transat Jacques Vabre to Salvador, with Dick beating his own record, of 13 days 09 hours 19 minutes and 2 seconds set with Loïck Peyron on Virbac-Paprec in 2005.
Posted on 18 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Weekend warriors prepare for battle
Leaderboard is undergoing a shake-up, reflective at the moment almost entirely by how far east a team is positioned As the fleet approaches the latitude of the finish line in Cape Town, this is hardly surprising. Any progress to the east is a direct mile off the 2,500 or so miles left to the finishing line.
Posted on 18 Nov Clipper Race – Day 18 – Race leaders begin Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint
Unlike Scoring Gate, the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint bonus points are awarded to the three teams with the quickest times Other teams will continue to cross the start gate of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint throughout the day and Visit Seattle is currently in third place with Dare To Lead and Qingdao in close proximity to each other in fourth and fifth place.
Posted on 18 Nov 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – Day 1
It is one of the biggest Regattas in Korea with 50 entries this year, hosted at Gyeong-Nam province and Tongyeong City. The event started with the on-water parade followed by the first warning signal of the offshore race of the day. The 50 boats sailed fast downwind to reach the buoy close to the Soji island. The light breeze dropped down during the day making it harder for most of the boats to finish the race.
Posted on 18 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - No clear leader as fleet dives south before turn
According to Predictwind.com the fleet leaders are expected to finish within a few days of each other According to the weather routing function of Predictwind.com the fleet leaders are expected to finish within a few days of each other when Leg 2 finishes in five and a half or six days time in Cape Town, South Africa. Winds are still moderate in strength with the sleigh ride just two days away once the boats reach the latitude of Cape Town and make the turn for the finish line.
Posted on 18 Nov Garmin to prepare for non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom
Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of round the world crew member Erik Hellstrom who is suffering from an ongoing abdominal condition.
Posted on 18 Nov Fundraising dinner - Total sum released by Sail Aid UK
The Trustees of Sail Aid UK drive to help victims of Caribbean Islands most severely impacted by September hurricanes, The Trustees of Sail Aid UK, the organisation that is uniting the UK sailing community in a long-term fundraising drive to help the victims of the Caribbean Islands most severely impacted by the September hurricanes, are overjoyed with the results of their first big fundraising event, the Black Tie/Loud Shirt Dinner held on Saturday night 11th November 2017, which has raised an incredible £46,000.
Posted on 18 Nov Storm hits, sailing persists
North U and St Thomas Sailing Center teamed up once again to host two mid-winter clinics at the St Thomas Yacht Club North U and St Thomas Sailing Center have teamed up once again to host two mid-winter clinics at the St Thomas Yacht Club. With the storms gone, St Thomas is ready and eager to host visiting sailors.
Posted on 17 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy