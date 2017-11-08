11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – Day 2

by Icarus Sports today at 9:44 amWith the wind blowing up to 28 knots – the boats sailed fast and their sailors gave their best performance in these really hard conditions. In the Orc I - “First” scored an ace and a third - to become the overall leader. ‘’Samba’’ scored two Bullets in Orc II – while Sea Explorers of Kore still lead in Orc III.There’s just one day left until we find out the winner of the 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – don’t miss it!