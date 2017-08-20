11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – Day 1
by Icarus Sports today at 2:34 pm
Welcome to the 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race for 2017, the race is dedicated to the unbeatable Korean naval commander.
Day 1 – 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race
It is one of the biggest Regattas in Korea with 50 entries this year, hosted at Gyeong-Nam province and Tongyeong City.
The event started with the on-water parade followed by the first warning signal of the offshore race of the day. The 50 boats sailed fast downwind to reach the buoy close to the Soji island. The light breeze dropped down during the day making it harder for most of the boats to finish the race.
At the end, it was 'Sea Explorer of Korea' which won the race.That’s all from the first day of the 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race.
