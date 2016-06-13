Please select your home edition
11th International Yacht Club Challenge

by Manhattan Yacht Club today at 4:37 pm
11th International Yacht Club Challenge Manhattan Yacht Club
The International Yacht Club Challenge was invented by our Club in it's second year, 1988. This event is synonymous with the international spirit and goals of our Club.

We co-organized the IYCC with Yacht Club de Monaco in 1989 and 1991 and then did two more of these events in the 1990s. In 2006, the IYCC was revived under the patronship of Dennis Conner which resulted in six more editions through 2014.

This year, to celebrate our Club's 30th Anniversary, we organized the 11th International Yacht Club Challenge. This was the first Challenge in our new home. Fourteen teams were on the starting line representing these nations: Argentina, Spain, Uruguay, Australia, Japan, Scotland, New Zealand, Bermuda, South Africa, Canada and the United States.

11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
The purpose of the Challenge is to 'promote international goodwill through friendly competition.' This is not a world championship but rather a club gathering of sailors who love the sport and enjoy meeting new sailors from around the world.

This year, the Challenge began with a practice race on Thursday, August 17 followed by the Opening Ceremony at our Jersey City headquarters. Members of the Race Committee helped with the BBQ and each team was introduced and exchanged burgees with the Club.

11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
Friday through Sunday saw three great days of sailing and a full compliment of 8 races. Our home team skippered by Commodore Michael Fortenbaugh with Rear Commodore Luigi Galbiati, Eivind Karlsen, Malcolm Forbes, Matthew Winalski (and Vice Commodore John LaGrassa on the final day) started strong with a 1-2-1 on the first day. New Zealand won the other race and Argentina started with two thirds and Bermuda had two fourths.

Friday evening featured the Skyline Party on the Honorable William Wall in New York Harbor. A storm blew through the harbor in early evening and then the skies cleared and the lights of the city came on for a memorable evening.

New York Harbor – 11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
Saturday dawned with a westerly breeze which meant downwind starts from the clubhouse. New Zealand was the top team of the day with 3-1- 2 finishes. The New Zealand team was packed with talent including the back-up helmsman for the victorious 2017 Kiwi America's Cup Team! Canada sailed almost as well with 2-2-4 finishes. Scotland was climbing up in the standings with a 3-4 and Spain won the final race of the day. The Spanish entry was a team of junior sailors which included the Spanish Olympic 470 skipper in the the Rio Games where he finished 12th overall. To say that this year's Challenge was the strongest ever in terms of skill is no understatement!

On the final day, winds were still from the west but more variable. New Zealand jumped out to a lead giving them a three point advantage over Manhattan with one race to go. Uruguay sailed brilliantly with a 2-3. And Spain did well with a 3-4. But it came to the final race between Manhattan and New Zealand.

Race Committee – 11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
New Zealand called Manhattan for a foul off the starting line and after a penalty circle, both teams were still close. At the leeward mark, Manhattan and Uruguay jumped out to a lead with New Zealand several places back. At the second downwind mark, the wind died and New Zealand recaptured the lead. Manhattan passed them on the final upwind leg but New Zealand held on for a second place finish securing the overall IYCC Championship. Manhattan ended up in second with Canada third, Spain fourth and Bermuda fifth.

Many Members participated in the challenge in a variety of roles. There was Race Committee which ran eight counting races over three days, setting marks, running count downs and recording scores.

Pit crew – 11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
There was also a pit crew which operated a tender and helped to keep all the boats in top operating form. Other Members volunteered to assist at the social events, including the Opening Ceremony at our Jersey City clubhouse and the Skyline Party on the Honorable William Wall. Thank you to the great turn out of volunteers. Those Members who were involved saw what an incredible event this was.

Strongest field of sailors – 11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
This was the strongest field of sailors ever gathered for an International Yacht Club Challenge. It included America's Cup and Olympic sailors as well as national champions.

The final event of the Challenge is always the Closing Ceremony where countries present gifts to the team which finishes directly behind them in the standings. The ceremony got off to a incredible start with the South Africans produced several Vuvuzelas, the horns made famous at their 2010 World Cup. The horns were presented to the very spirited Argentinian teams who were making their second great showing at the IYCC. From this point on, the evening was legendary.

The International Yacht Club Challenge is one of the greatest events our Club hosts. It brings together sailors from around the world and creates new friendships and connections. Members who volunteer in this event always come away smiling and amazed. Because this is such a great event, our Club will organize the next IYCC in August 2018. All Members are invited to get involved in the organizing committee.

The winning team from the Royal Akarana Yacht Club in New Zealand receives the Statue of Liberty perpetual trophy – 11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
Our Manhattan Yacht Club team represented us well by winning four out of the eight races – 11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
Third place went to the Canadian team which included some great J/24 champions – 11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
Fourth Place went to a junior team from Spain which included Spain's Olympic 470 skipper for the Rio Games – 11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
Fifth Place went to our great friends from Bermuda – 11th International Yacht Club Challenge © Manhattan Yacht Club
