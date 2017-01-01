Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

11 boats to race the first ever GC32 Championship

by GC32 Racing on 27 Feb
This Championship will see the biggest ever turn out of GC32s - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Racing starts tomorrow at the inaugural GC32 Championship. 11 international teams, from the Extreme Sailing Series™ and the GC32 Racing Tour, plus a few competing in this summer’s Red Bull Youth America’s Cup will line up off Al Mouj (The Wave, Muscat), on the outskirts of Muscat, Oman from Tuesday 28th February until Sunday 5th March. Eleven GC32s represents the largest ever gathering of the one design foiling cats, which are built in nearby Dubai.

The final five teams for the GC32 Championship, run by the GC32 International Class Association in association with OC Sport, have been announced today.

Among the Extreme Sailing Series heavy-hitters, Red Bull Sailing Team is a favourite. The Austrian team led by two time Olympic Tornado gold medallists Roman Hagara and Hans-Peter Steinacher, finished the Extreme Sailing Series third last year.

“It is nice to have so many boats on the race course with the two fleets joining here. We are looking forward to the racing,” said Hagara. “We always do quite well here– we like the venue and the conditions. The last years we have always been on the podium.”

Old Swiss rivals - Alinghi and Team Tilt - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Old Swiss rivals - Alinghi and Team Tilt - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



Land Rover BAR Academy announced its squad for the 2017 season today. Like last year, the crew here is unusually being led by its bowman, in this case with former shorthanded offshore sailor, Rob Bunce, taking over from Neil Hunter, who has graduated up to the Land Rover BAR America’s Cup sailing team.

“It certainly takes some of the pressure off having the skipper in another place,” admits Bunce. On the helm this week is 49er sailor Chris Taylor. Overseen by Andrew Walsh, the Land Rover BAR Academy will be rotating eight sailors this week, including Taylor’s 49er crew Sam Batten. “I think the GC32 Championship is great,” says Bunce. “It’s amazing to get an opportunity to bring both circuits together and race with more than 10 boats.”

A new team joining the Extreme Sailing Series this year is Tawera Racing, which competed in the Sydney Act in December as RNZYS Performance Programme. This Kiwi crew is led by top match racer Chris Steele and Graeme Sutherland. “It’s been monumental from those two to get this thing to where it is now,” says Steele. “We’re pretty excited with the opportunity that’s in hand.”

Tawera Racing will be co-skippered by Kiwis Chris Steele and Graeme Sutherland - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Tawera Racing will be co-skippered by Kiwis Chris Steele and Graeme Sutherland - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



This being only their second GC32 event, Steele is aware that they lack time in the boat. However they are not alone in this respect.

Finally there are two teams, both selected for this summer’s Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. Paul Kohlhoff, who represented Germany in the Nacra 17 catamaran at Rio 2016, is skippering SVB Team Germany with a crew including his two brothers. The team competed at the Hamburg Act of the Extreme Sailing Series in 2015.

Kohlhoff is enjoying Oman. “It is great. We do a lot of sailing in Europe and North America, but we have never been anywhere close to here. It is quite different - in north Europe it is freezing cold now. We’ll get around the course. There are lots of question marks still.”

Land Rover BAR Academy will be skippered by Rob Bunce - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Land Rover BAR Academy will be skippered by Rob Bunce - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



Following SAP Extreme Sailing Team is a second Danish crew, Youth Vikings Denmark. Coaching the team is Olympic and America’s Cup veteran Michael Hestbæk, who for this event is carrying out this role from the helm. “This was a golden opportunity to improve and learn as much as we can about how to sail these boats,” said Hestbæk.

PRO John Craig is aiming to run up to six races day of around 25 minutes duration. With a relatively light forecast this will most likely be with a reaching start and finish sandwiching windward-leewards. There is also the opportunity to hold a ‘long distance race’.

Red Bull Sailing Team flying high - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Red Bull Sailing Team flying high - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



Racing is scheduled to start daily at 1300 local time, but Craig reckons this may be brought forward: “The wind is supposed to happen early in the morning, whereas at 1300 it looks like it might die.” A layday is still scheduled for Thursday.

The GC32 Championship is also the first being run under World Sailing’s new Racing Rules of Sailing ‘Fast Boat Edition 2017-2020’. Born of the America’s Cup, these are modified version of the RRSes to take into account the unique traits of ultra fast boats like the GC32s.

Nasser Al Mashari on Oman Air - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Nasser Al Mashari on Oman Air - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



“We didn’t want people to have to read four documents to work out what they have to do,” explains Slater. “It is nice to end up with one rule book.”

Among the rules being modified have been those governing weather mark gate roundings, a dramatic simplification of the tacking rights (designed to prevent collision) and the elimination of the ‘proper course’ rule.

Racing is due to start tomorrow at 1300 local time (UTC +4)

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82

Related Articles

Unreal acts of seamanship
It was a pleasure to watch Kiwi Conrad Coleman cross the finish line to complete his Vendée Globe. It was a pleasure to watch Kiwi Conrad Coleman cross the finish line to complete his Vendée Globe. He lapped the planet without using any kind of fossil fuels; just wind and solar to power an array of instruments as well as the all important (and power hungry) auto-pilot.
Posted today at 12:11 am Vendée Globe – Slow down, you move too fast
The Dutch skipper has been forced to slow down to attempt to let the gales move away ahead of him in the Bay of Biscay. After the arrival of five skippers last week, there are now only two left at sea this morning: Pieter Heerema and Sébastien Destremau. The Dutch skipper has been forced to slow down to attempt to let the gales move away ahead of him in the Bay of Biscay.
Posted on 27 Feb Vendée Globe – Why Pieter Heerema has to wait a little while longer
The Dutch skipper has less than 600 miles to go to reach Les Sables d’Olonne but is not likely to finish before Thursday The Dutch skipper has less than 600 miles to go to reach Les Sables d’Olonne, but is not likely to finish before Thursday, when he is expected to take seventeenth place
Posted on 27 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 – A totally unique race
Close to 900 sailors from 30 different nations competed in the ninth edition of the RORC's classic offshore race. The 2017 edition will be remembered for highly competitive racing throughout the fleet, with American yachts winning the major prizes. The race was affected by unusual weather conditions, with a low pressure system sending the wind direction spinning through 360º of the compass.
Posted on 27 Feb Big breeze continues race Day 5 of the Club Marine Series
Day five saw 120 boats registered for the series with some boats not venturing to the start line due to the fresh breeze Race day five saw 120 boats registered for the series with some boats not venturing to the start line due to the fresh Port Phillip Bay breeze.
Posted on 27 Feb Land Rover BAR Academy with big ambitions in Extreme Sailing Series
Land Rover BAR Academy today becomes the final team to join the line-up for the season opener in Muscat Land Rover BAR Academy today becomes the final team to join the line-up for the season opener in Muscat, as it launches its second campaign in the world's leading global Stadium Racing circuit.
Posted on 27 Feb Oman Air crew eye podium finish in inaugural GC32 Championship
Oman Air will kick start their 2017 season in style as top-class sailing teams from across the globe converge on Muscat A new-look Oman Air will aim to kick start their 2017 season in style as top-class sailing teams from across the globe converge on Muscat, Oman, for the first ever GC32 Championship this week.
Posted on 27 Feb JJ Giltinan 18fters - 'Magic' levers keep Yamaha competitive in Race 2
Dave McDiarmid and the crew of Yamaha NZ had an end to end win in Sunday's Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy Dave McDiarmid and the crew of Yamaha NZ had an end to end win in Sunday's Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Trophy sailed on Sydney harbour. In contrast to the rain-marred first race, the 26 boat fleet from Australia, New Zealand, and the USA raced under clear skies and a 16-20kt southerly wind.
Posted on 27 Feb A rare opportunity to sail in Canada!
Sail the fabulous Vancouver Island, Georgia Straights and The Desolation Sound. Sail the fabulous Vancouver Island, Georgia Straights and The Desolation Sound. This area regarded as the greatest wilderness and picturesque area in the world is open to a 16 day cruise with Sailing Adventures.
Posted on 27 Feb Congratulations NSW Sports Awards winners
Sports NSW held annual sports awards ceremony last Friday. Hundreds of athletes/sports clubs from across NSW gathered. Sports NSW held its annual sports awards ceremony last Friday night. Hundreds of athletes and sports clubs from across NSW gathered.
Posted on 27 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy