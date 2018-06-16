Please select your home edition
Edition
Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 728x90

100-strong IRC fleet expected for 2018 European Championship in Solent

by RORC Press today at 5:08 pm
100-strong IRC fleet expected for 2018 European Championship in Solent RORC/Paul Wyeth/pwpictures.com
June 2018 will see the cream of the IRC fleet gather in the Solent for an exciting 12-race multi-disciplinary team and individual regatta.

The Commodores' Cup, a team-based keelboat event, has been running every other year since 1992 and has seen incredible competition amongst amateur-sailed IRC rated offshore keelboats representing various countries and geographical regions.

One of the main reasons for its success has been the way the racing has incorporated a variety of different courses ranging from short windward-leeward sprints through round the buoys and long day races in the always challenging Solent, along with one serious offshore race sailed around the central Channel. Demand for this successful multi-disciplinary event has stretched beyond the team format and amateur based event only and so for 2018 the event organiser, the Royal Ocean Racing Club, has responded by offering the same event to a wider audience.

The most active and competitive IRC racing boats fall into the rating band 1.00 to 1.27. This fleet has had its own European Championship held at various racing venues. In 2016 it was held in Cork, Ireland and in July 2017 it will be held in Marseille and in 2018 the IRC European Championship will take place in Cowes, and incorporate the Commodores' Cup. It is expected to attract up to 100 individual entries over the nine-day period (8-16 June 2018).

100-strong IRC fleet expected for 2018 European Championship in Solent © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
100-strong IRC fleet expected for 2018 European Championship in Solent © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



The European Championship will be an Open event, meaning that amateurs and professionals will race each other and the presence of professional sailors on board the entries is unrestricted. However ,to compete for the Commodores' Cup within the championship, each three-boat team will be restricted to just one World Sailing Category three sailor per boat.

'It is very exciting to see the Commodores' Cup format used for individual competition. The challenge of inshore racing, coastal racing and offshore racing has been popular with the boats that have competed in the regatta in the past, and now being able to produce an individual champion has the potential to be hugely attractive,' declared Nick Elliott, RORC Racing Manager.

Whether you are preparing for the Keelboat World Championship, looking to have fun with amateurs only, wanting to represent your country on the water or just keen on the challenges represented by serious competition in the Solent and waters of the English Channel, this will be a really attractive event and may well turn out to be the most competitive IRC keelboat regatta in 2018.

Sail Exchange 660x82 1Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportGold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82

Related Articles

JJ Giltinan Trophy 18fters - Images from a character forming Race 5
Sydney Harbour was back to its fickle best as the fleet sailed in Race 5 of the JJ Giltinan 2017 18fter Championship, Sydney Harbour was back to its fickle best as the fleet sailed in Race 5 of the JJ Giltinan 2017 18fter Championship, sponsored by Winning Appliances. Top skiff photographer, Michael Chittenden was back on the Camera Cat do day and provided some great images
Posted today at 7:12 pm Vendée Globe – Pieter Heerema expected to cross the finish line
The first Dutchman to compete is about to succeed in the challenge of completing the non-stop race aboard a new IMOCA. At 1730hrs UTC, Heerema was 52 miles from the finish line and sailing at 15 knots. The skipper of No Way Back should be able to cross the line this evening between 2000 and 2200hrs UTC, but the clock is ticking for his entry into the harbour, as the tide means he must get there before 2130hrs UTC…
Posted today at 6:31 pm Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE sign up Ñeti as their onboard ‘MacGyver’
Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in north of Spain, will be taking part in race for the fourth successive edition. Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition.
Posted today at 2:02 pm Act 1 of 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ just around the corner
Eight international teams, including two wildcard entries, set to take to the water in the hunt for the first Act win. Eight teams, representing seven nations, with 40 of the world's finest sailors on board, will compete on the waters in front of the Al Mouj Golf course.
Posted today at 1:41 pm Asko Appliances dominates fleet in Race 5 of JJ Giltinan Championship
Marcus, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison grabbed the lead at the second windward mark then raced away to win by 3m11s. Sailing a four lap windward-return course in a 5-7 knot Easterly wind, Marcus Ashley-Jones, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison grabbed the lead at the second windward mark then raced away to win by 3m11s.
Posted today at 9:23 am Australian representatives announced for World Sailing Committees
Eleven Australians have been elected to World Sailing Committees and Sub-Committees across a wide array of activities Eleven Australians have been elected to World Sailing Committees and Sub-Committees across a wide array of activities including Race Officials and Racing Rules through to Events and Equipment, and Youth and Para Sailing.
Posted today at 4:45 am JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay Coverage of Race 5
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted today at 3:12 am Big breeze forecast for 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta
The Sint Maarten Yacht Club is a hive of activity as competitors arrive for the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The Sint Maarten Yacht Club is a hive of activity as competitors arrive for the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The racing action kicks off on March 2nd with the Gill Commodore’s Cup, a one-day windward leeward racing event, allowing sailors to practice and perfect their racing without influencing the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, which runs March 3-5.
Posted today at 2:42 am JJ Giltinan 18fters- Series leader Yamaha battles in Race 3 aftermath
The fourth race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy was less eventful than Tuesday's four seasons in the one-day affair. The fourth race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy was less eventful than Tuesday's four seasons in the one-day affair. The damage from the collision in Race 3 affected the New Zealand champion in the fourth race, coupled with some unfamiliarity with their rarely used No.1 rig, which got its first outing on Sydney Harbour. All crews had their moments of despire in the inconsistent eastely breeze
Posted on 1 Mar Vendée Globe – Pieter Heerema due in Les Sables tomorrow evening
He merely needs to cross the Bay of Biscay to complete his solo round the world voyage. He merely needs to cross the Bay of Biscay to complete his solo round the world voyage. He is expected to do that on Thursday between 1700 and 2100hrs UTC.
Posted on 1 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy