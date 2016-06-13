Please select your home edition
‘LegenDerry’ city Derry- Londonderry returns as Clipper Race Host Port

by Clipper Round the World today at 1:10 am
A firm favourite with Clipper Race crews and their supporters, we are excited to reveal that the ‘LegenDerry’ city of Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, will once again feature as a Host Port in the 2017-18 race edition.

The decision that the race will visit the Northern Irish city for the fourth consecutive time in July 2018 was confirmed today by Derry City and Strabane District Council at its Business and Culture Committee meeting.

Welcoming the city back to the global race route, Clipper Race Chairman and Founder Sir Robin Knox-Johnston said: “We are very pleased to continue our long-term relationship with the city of Derry-Londonderry.

“Over the past six years the city has welcomed our international crew, supporters and partners with open arms and is an exceptional place to visit and do business with. The spirit of Derry-Londonderry and its people is contagious, which has consistently positioned itself as one of the most popular destinations the race has partnered with in its 20 year history.

“We look forward to working with Derry City and Strabane District Council and its stakeholders to create another unforgettable event.”

The partnership spanning the past three race editions has seen the city transform as the UK’s first City of Culture to being positioned alongside the world’s most famous destinations as part of a sustainable legacy of trade, tourism and community development.

Not to be missed, the city is one of the most highly anticipated Host Ports on the Clipper Race route and the award winning Foyle Maritime Festival, held along the city’s iconic river, has provided an exciting programme of diverse events in celebration of the race and its adventurous crew.

To build on the success of the 2016 festival, which experienced a record breaking £3.5 million boost to its local economy, Derry City and Strabane District Council aims to continue to develop the local economy and has identified that tourism, arts and culture are fundamental to promote growth and sustainability in its hospitality sector.

The city’s ambition is to build on its international status and recognition as a world-class destination and boost tourism and job figures in the region significantly by 2020.

Alderman Hilary McClintock, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council said:

“This announcement is the result of ongoing discussions between Council and key stakeholders to build on the international profile acquired by the award-winning Foyle Maritime Festival. Council has given a commitment to host a major maritime themed festival on a bi-annual basis to build on the legacy of the Clipper Race partnership over the past six years and we are delighted to be a designated port for this global event.

“During its last three races, the Clipper Race allowed us to drive the visitor and tourism economy of the North West forward, attracting both local and global audiences to our city and region.”

Derry-Londonderry will feature in the final homecoming leg of the 2017-18 edition in July 2018.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race is currently 90 per cent full with limited availability. If you would like to take part in the race and be at the centre of the ‘LegenDerry’ celebrations, apply here.

To find out more about the economic and social impact of last July’s Clipper Race stopover, click here.

