Åländska SS in action at Finnish J/70 Sailing League Series 2017

by J-Boats today at 5:19 am
Finnish J/70 Sailing League 2017 Pepe Korteniem
The Finnish J/70 Sailing League completed their final event in Lauttasaari, just off the mouth of Helsinki harbor. Going into the finale, the top team was Åländska Segelsällskapet's first team; they had a solid five-point lead over Mariehamns Seglarförening (MSF), who in turn was just one point ahead of Helsinki's Brändö Seglarea. However, because of the racing has been so close by the top teams, it was believed by many that it would be hard to displace any of the top three from the podium.

There was no question that Åländska SS crew were confident. “Our goal is to win the last race. Our team is in really a good mood and the training has gone well. We hope windy weather, because it's our strength,” said MSF Captain Henrik Lundberg. No question, those were prophetic words for them.

Finnish J/70 Sailing League 2017 © Pepe Korteniem
Finnish J/70 Sailing League 2017 © Pepe Korteniem



The regatta culminated with the Åländska SS First team taking the overall championship. Second, was the women’s team from Nyländska Jaktklubben (NJK) and taking third because of a strong performance in the last event was Mariehamns Seglarförening (MSF).

The teams consisted of four-man crew, whose configurations were different in different races. In the competition, Åländska SS's top team was Daniel Mattsson, Mathias Dahlman, Isak Nordlund and Staffan Lindberg.

Thanks to its victory, Åländska Segelsällskapet will be able to sail to the Nord Stream Race offshore competition in 2018. In addition, the top teams will be able to compete in the 2018 Sailing Champions League qualifying rounds. Follow the Finnish J/70 Sailing League Facebook page. For more bout Finnish J/70 Sailing League click here.

